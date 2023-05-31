What is BTS Festa?

One of the most celebrated days in ARMY land is the time of BTS Festa, otherwise known as the anniversary of the group's debut. Veteran K-pop fans know that anniversaries in the industry are taken quite seriously. An entire set of events and schedules are rolled out for this specific time of the year. Releasing fresh tracks, conducting special events, creating special merch, etc., are just a few of the several exciting things that K-pop idols have in store for their fans during their anniversary period.

However, it's not just the artists. The K-pop fandom honors their idols with much more exciting gifts while congratulating them on this milestone in their journey. From setting up billboards and donating to good causes under the artists' names, to organizing fan events, it is a time that is thoroughly and mutually enjoyed. BTS Festa is no different, where BTS and their ARMY go back and forth, showering each other with love as their relationship grows over the years.

All you need to know about the annual tradition, BTS Festa: Debut, evolution, and more

The seven-member K-pop boy band, BTS, otherwise known as Bangtan Sonyeondhan, is currently a world-dominating group with an ever-increasing fanbase. Its members include RM, SUGA, Jin, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who debuted under BigHit Entertainment on June 13, 2013. The agency has now expanded to one of the top labels in the K-pop industry, HYBE LABELS.

The ongoing tradition is that the K-pop industry extensively celebrates anniversaries. Ways that anniversaries are celebrated are through organized events and prepared special content for the ARMY. Additionally, with the band meeting its tenth year this June 2023, BTS Festa continues to hold significance for every year that has made up the group's career.

The annual celebration of the seven-member K-pop group, BTS Festa, saw its start in June 2014. While this revolves around a one-day celebration of the group's debut anniversary, the celebration starts right from the beginning of the month, June (The Bora/ Purple Month). Each day leading up to the debut date, new content from the BTS members reaches its fans, and this includes several things.

Some include pictures from a new photoshoot, song releases, collaborations among the group's members, special choreography videos, or compilations of behind-the-scene videos collected over the years. Given the exciting list of content that fans can look forward to, it naturally becomes one of the most looked-forward-to times of the year.

After the preceding days of the debut anniversary date are filled with exciting content and releases, BTS takes it up a notch by organizing a special live stream on their debut date, June 13, every year. Each year, the theme of the live stream differs where the members involve themselves in a series of games, schedules, etc.

While some live streams include just them chatting over a simple dinner and drinks, others showcase a chaotic side of the boys. Additionally, they also roll out free online concerts for their ARMY where the members sing some of their iconic, or most fan-loved songs. This is more or less how BTS Festa unfolds each year around, although there can be little twists and additions that the group adds.

With the 2023 BTS Festa starting right from May 31, fans have been super excited to see what's in store for the next two weeks. Additionally, this anniversary is extra special for the group as they complete their tenth year together with their ARMY.

