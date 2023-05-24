"Nobody will ever surpass Celine trio": BTS' Kim Tae-hyung , BLACKPINK's Lisa and Park Bo-gum stuns fans with their appearance in France

On May 22, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum attended Celine's dinner party, which was held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, located near Cannes in France. The three K-pop idols are the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Celine and are often deemed a powerful trio.

When fans saw the pictures of their favorite idols at Celine's dinner party, they could not contain their excitement and took to social media to gush about them.

Fans swoon over Kim Tae-hyung, Lisa, and Park Bo-gum's snaps at Celine's dinner party

Fans were overwhelmed to see Kim Tae-hyung , Lisa, and Park Bo-gum posing for photos.

Kim Tae-hyung sported Hedi Slimane's black collarless jacket sequined with a faux bow and a black shirt underneath. He completed his look with matching black pants and a shirt. The Celine clothing was from Celine Mens RTW fall 2023 collection.

BLACKPINK's Lisa graced the event in a stunning grey pinstriped trouser suit with a black blouse underneath it. She completed her look with zipped boots and from the Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Park Bo-gum was in a black long-sleeved polo shirt with a brown blazer over it. Similar to Kim Tae-hyung , the idol wore a clothing piece from Celine Mens RTW fall 2023 collection.

Check out how fans are reacting to the trio's appearance at Celine's dinner party held in France:

ً @bangpinkthinks Another CELINE TRIO pic going down to be in history Another CELINE TRIO pic going down to be in history https://t.co/YDYq2x3wxb

CezforTae✨ @Cez123092



Kim Taehyung and Park Bogum has one of the warmest and most supportive friendship!



We all lean on reliable friendships for Taehyung! Glad he has his Squad and his individual friends to keep things normal… Friendship that has transcend time! These two, has a beautiful bond!Kim Taehyung and Park Bogum has one of the warmest and most supportive friendship!We all lean on reliable friendships for Taehyung! Glad he has his Squad and his individual friends to keep things normal… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Friendship that has transcend time! These two, has a beautiful bond! Kim Taehyung and Park Bogum has one of the warmest and most supportive friendship! We all lean on reliable friendships for Taehyung! Glad he has his Squad and his individual friends to keep things normal… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/WoGl98OB45

✯ @ltkfeed the celine trio snaps so hard the celine trio snaps so hard https://t.co/J9iNC2T8aK

Needless to say, the K-pop and K-drama community was abuzz as the pictures of Tae-hyung went viral along with Lisa, Park Bo-gum, and other prominent personalities.

This is not the first time the trio has appeared together at the aforementioned dinner party. They have previously attended Celine's fashion show held at the Paris fashion week. Recently, the trio were also seen at the Celine pop-up store that opened up in Seoul.

Meanwhile, Tae-hyung and Lisa were also spotted at Naomi Campbell's birthday party and clicked pictures with her. The other celebrities who attended the dinner party included Kaia Gerber, Joe Alwyn, Future, and Zhang Jingyi.

More about V, Lisa, and Park Bo-gum

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung has recently become the global ambassador for renowned brands, including Celine and SimInvest. The idol is also going to attend his first-ever solo in collaboration with SimInvest which will be held in June. He is currently working on his solo album.

Meanwhile, Lisa is currently occupied with her group's Born Pink World Tour. She recently created seven Guinness World Records, beating PSY's previous ones.

Park Bo-gum joined the Black Label agency and launched his personal Instagram account. The actor has appeared in numerous dramas, including Record of Youth, Love in the Moonlight, and others. He has been confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming drama, You Have Done Well.

Poll : 0 votes