"WE ARE NOT OKAY": Fans go gaga over BTS' Jungkook's Seven campaign short film

On July 6, 2023, BigHit Entertainment released BTS' Jungkook's Seven campaign short film, in which he was seen wearing a tight white t-shirt and black pants. The idol made a dramatic entrance in the video and even winked at the viewers. The short film featured him sitting in various positions on a chair.

Upon seeing the short film, fans were ecstatic and took to social media to express their excitement. Soon, Jungkook began trending on Twitter, showcasing his immense influence. The idol's short film quickly went viral on various social media platforms, with fans posting numerous tweets about him.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear JEON JUNGKOOK WE ARE NOT OKAY JEON JUNGKOOK WE ARE NOT OKAY https://t.co/Q1XNyYpmj6

ARMYs can't get enough of BTS' Jungkook in his latest short film for Seven

As soon as Big Hit Entertainment released Jungkook's short film for his upcoming debut single, Seven, ARMYs immediately began swooning over his appearance in the video. As such, they took to social media platforms to discuss his charming wink, mesmerizing eyes, toned arms and tattoos, and many other aspects.

Following the release of Seven's concept photos and short film, the idol's name has surged to the top spot in worldwide trends on Twitter and occupied the fifth position in the US trends. Notably, the global trend encompasses "JEON JUNGKOOK," "Seven Concept Photo Coming Soon," and "Upcoming Short Film."

On the same day, Bighit Entertainment also released Jungkook's concept photos for his highly anticipated digital single, Seven. In these photos, he confidently displayed his abs. As expected, ARMYs excitement increased further after viewing the concept photos and the short film for Seven, after which they immediately rushed to social media to express their views on the same.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear ARMYS when they saw jungkook's concept photo and short film



ARMYS when they saw jungkook's concept photo and short filmhttps://t.co/WXKVJiKNku

Meanwhile, fans have also been drawing comparisons between the idol's Seven campaign short videos and concept photos with his previous pictures for Calvin Klein, where he flaunted his impressive physique by wearing the brand's jacket (which he left unbuttoned), their signature underwear, and denim pant.

Some fans even jokingly expressed their concern over how they will handle the upcoming music video, where he is expected to showcase his upper body bare. However, what remained absolute was that the fandom was excited for the forthcoming digital single as they believe the single will break records and dominate various renowned music charts.

Jungkook Stream💻 @jjkstream #JungKook_Seven GUYS ARE WE READY FOR STREAMING ? Let’s reach 10M!!! DM to join stream team!!!! Til laptop do us part!!!! #JUNGKOOK GUYS ARE WE READY FOR STREAMING ? Let’s reach 10M!!! DM to join stream team!!!! Til laptop do us part!!!! #JUNGKOOK #JungKook_Seven https://t.co/xXOHMBC5VX

Furthermore, some dedicated fans have been strategically planning to stream his upcoming single in an organized manner to ensure they don't accidentally repeat views on platforms such as YouTube or Spotify. Needless to say, the release of the short campaign film has significantly heightened anticipation among fans.

Meanwhile, across multiple cities worldwide, including Bangkok, Paris, Chicago, and others, several posters promoting the idol's upcoming album have been erected. These eye-catching posters depict him donning only an unbuttoned blazer and pants. Likewise, these handsome pictures have further increased fans' anticipation for the upcoming album's music video.

Jungkook's highly-anticipated digital single Seven is slated to release on July 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes