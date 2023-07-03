"Why is Jungkook naked?": Fans go wild after Bighit drops promotion schedule for Seven

On July 1, 2023, Bighit Entertainment released the promotional schedule for BTS' Jungkook's upcoming digital single, Seven. The schedule outlined the planned activities for the idol in the upcoming months to promote his first-ever digital single. The idol announced his single on Weverse on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The release for the same is scheduled for July.

As the promotional schedule was unveiled, fans were thrilled to see the upcoming activities of the idol. However, what grabbed their attention was the background picture in which Jungkook showcased his hands while wearing a blue blazer and no shirt underneath.

Fans are now hoping that the idol will go shirtless in the music video for Seven and are thus eagerly anticipating the release. This has also led to "Why is Jungkook naked?" trending on social media platforms.

steph⁷ @mintjoongi but why is jungkook naked. no shirt no nothing just one silly blazer……… but why is jungkook naked. no shirt no nothing just one silly blazer……… https://t.co/KJ73XaZDUK

Fans can't keep calm as they feel "Jungkook Seven is really coming to set the Summer on fire"

As the promotional schedule for Seven went viral on social media, fans couldn't contain their excitement and shared their reactions. Upon seeing the shirtless image, many expressed their enthusiasm at the possibility of catching a glimpse of the idol's abs, speculating that he has been working out and going to the gym in preparation for his upcoming digital single.

In the meantime, numerous posters showcasing the idol's upcoming album have been displayed in various cities worldwide, including Bangkok, Paris, Chicago, and more. These posters feature him wearing no clothing underneath his blazer, further fueling fans' anticipation.

ShayBTSForever⁷ ᵇʸ ᴶᴷ~SEVEN 🖤 JJK1 is coming! @Love4JJKOT7 So this is what it feels actually like to scream into the void? What exactly is he doing 7 days a week that requires him not to wear a shirt???? WHY IS HE NAKED?!!?!! JUNGKOOK I can see your CALVINS! No no no no this is going to break me!So this is what it feels actually like to scream into the void? What exactly is he doing 7 days a week that requires him not to wear a shirt???? WHY IS HE NAKED?!!?!! JUNGKOOK I can see your CALVINS! No no no no this is going to break me! 💀 So this is what it feels actually like to scream into the void? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/OzofP0wls1

jungkook praiser⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @jeonmygoogie i've been thinking and have a strong feeling that jungkook will start his mv in this white shirt, leather boots/pants combo then by the end of it, naked with the waistband of his boxers on show. i mean that chair has a whole outfit on it looking worn u see where im going?... i've been thinking and have a strong feeling that jungkook will start his mv in this white shirt, leather boots/pants combo then by the end of it, naked with the waistband of his boxers on show. i mean that chair has a whole outfit on it looking worn u see where im going?... https://t.co/sLED9v3hpp

Mimi⁷🌳🚲🌞 @kimbloommimi @BTS_twt I HAD TO ZOOM IN TO LOOK AT THE SCHEDULE THEN WENT NUTS FROM THE FIRST LINE IT TOOK ME A WHILE TO ACTUALLY SEE THE BACKGROUND AND JEON JUNGKOOK WHY ARE YOU NAKED IM WEAK🤯🤯🤯🥵🥵🥵 #JungKook _Seven IS REALLY COMING TO SET THE SUMMER ON FIRE #JungKook I HAD TO ZOOM IN TO LOOK AT THE SCHEDULE THEN WENT NUTS FROM THE FIRST LINE IT TOOK ME A WHILE TO ACTUALLY SEE THE BACKGROUND AND JEON JUNGKOOK WHY ARE YOU NAKED IM WEAK🤯🤯🤯🥵🥵🥵🔥🔥🔥 #JungKook_Seven IS REALLY COMING TO SET THE SUMMER ON FIRE #JungKook @BTS_twt https://t.co/UxSfK9qihm

aviii☁️⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @kooksmiles_ Still with you and my you official release on july 3, chances of getting bare chest, naked Jungkook in concept photos in official mv for 'seven' , a performance video, behind the scenes etc omfg armys fr won Still with you and my you official release on july 3, chances of getting bare chest, naked Jungkook in concept photos in official mv for 'seven' , a performance video, behind the scenes etc omfg armys fr won https://t.co/aGLpOUaIIG

LoveMyBangtanBoys 🔍⍤⃝🔎 @BLovely0613 ‍ 🫠🪦

#JungKook_Seven #SEVENbyJUNGKOOK #JungkookIsComing So, he is wearing chains, has spikes on his jacket, wearing TWO O rings, his hair is wet, he’s naked under the jacket and he’s covering his eyes. I’m blaming Jimin for this one! If I die my spirit is haunting you my mochi!🫠🪦 So, he is wearing chains, has spikes on his jacket, wearing TWO O rings, his hair is wet, he’s naked under the jacket and he’s covering his eyes. I’m blaming Jimin for this one! If I die my spirit is haunting you my mochi!❤️‍🔥🫠🪦#JungKook_Seven #SEVENbyJUNGKOOK #JungkookIsComing https://t.co/N93kiCzogV

The upcoming promotional schedule includes several events, commencing with the official release of Still with You and My You on July 3. Additionally, there will be concept films, previews, and teasers building up to the release of the music video next month.

Han So-hee speculated to appear in Jungkook's upcoming music video

Golden Times @JJK_Times



She’s known to have completed the MV shooting at LA and returned to Korea on… According to an exclusive report by a South Korean media outlet, actress Han So Hee (who starred in Netflix-produced “My Name”) will star in the music video of Jungkook’s debut solo single ‘Seven’.She’s known to have completed the MV shooting at LA and returned to Korea on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… According to an exclusive report by a South Korean media outlet, actress Han So Hee (who starred in Netflix-produced “My Name”) will star in the music video of Jungkook’s debut solo single ‘Seven’. She’s known to have completed the MV shooting at LA and returned to Korea on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/h4rOBuLjYX

According to a report by South Korean media outlet OSEN on July 1, 2023, actress Han So-hee is said to be making an appearance in BTS' golden maknae's upcoming music video for Seven. The report mentioned that the actress had completed filming in Los Angeles and returned to South Korea on June 22, 2023.

In response to the claims, Bighit Entertainment has neither confirmed nor denied the information in their official statement:

"We cannot confirm whether Han So-hee will be appearing in BTS's Jungkook's solo music video."

Han So-hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, also commented along similar lines, refraining from providing any official confirmation regarding the actress's participation in the idol's music video.

Seven is scheduled to release on July 14, 2023.

