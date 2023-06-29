"SEVEN BY JUNGKOOK": ARMYs excited as the Dreamers singer set to release his solo debut digital single

On Thursday, June 29, BTS' Jungkook took to South Korean social media platform Weverse to announce his upcoming digital single Seven, which is set to be released on July 14, at 1:00 pm KST.

On the same day, the idol's agency, Bighit Entertainment, also announced that BTS' Jungkook will soon be releasing his solo debut digital single, stating:

"Seven is an invigorating 'summer song' that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level."

As soon as ARMYs heard about an upcoming track from the Dreamers singer, they were over the moon. Many flooded Twitter to express their excitement and started trending the announcement under the tag 'SEVEN BY JUNGKOOK.'

Jungkook confirms in his live that he has completed filming for Seven's music video

As BTS' Jungkook went live and confirmed the news about his upcoming digital single, Seven, he also announced that he had finished filming its music video. Fans went berserk upon hearing that a music video would accompany his digital single.

Jungkook started trending on Twitter under various tags, such as "JJK1 is Happening," "New Music by Jungkook," "JK Digital Single Soon," and many others.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK



well at least i can spoil about my mv right? I filmed the mv, it was really fun Jungkook mentioned filming a MV on his live!!well at least i can spoil about my mv right? I filmed the mv, it was really fun Jungkook mentioned filming a MV on his live!!🐰 well at least i can spoil about my mv right? I filmed the mv, it was really fun https://t.co/2EKMCuOu6i

Fans also expressed their desire for his unofficial songs, like My You and Still With You, to be officially released on Spotify. Additionally on his live appearance, the Dreamers singer discussed his highly anticipated solo album, revealing that he is currently working on it.

Check out these Twitter fan reactions to the announcement of the idol's latest solo debut digital single, Seven:

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK



JUNGKOOK IS COMING

JJK1 IS COMING

SEVEN BY JUNGKOOK

#JungKook_Seven So….will Still With You and My You be released along with Seven??JUNGKOOK IS COMINGJJK1 IS COMINGSEVEN BY JUNGKOOK So….will Still With You and My You be released along with Seven?? 😱🙏JUNGKOOK IS COMINGJJK1 IS COMINGSEVEN BY JUNGKOOK#JungKook_Seven https://t.co/mZZ6aY9Lap

hope⁷ @winnttaebear



SEVEN BY JUNGKOOK HE IS TEASING USSEVEN BY JUNGKOOK HE IS TEASING US SEVEN BY JUNGKOOK 😭 https://t.co/1jfyV20heT

newtannies ⁷𓃺 @newtannies



‘Seven’ will be released on Friday, July 14th.



“Seven” has been described as being an invigorating “summer song” that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm.



JUNGKOOK IS COMING

SEVEN BY JUNGKOOK JUNGKOOK IS COMING!!! BTS IS 7‘Seven’ will be released on Friday, July 14th.“Seven” has been described as being an invigorating “summer song” that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm.JUNGKOOK IS COMINGSEVEN BY JUNGKOOK JUNGKOOK IS COMING!!! BTS IS 7 😭‘Seven’ will be released on Friday, July 14th.“Seven” has been described as being an invigorating “summer song” that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm.JUNGKOOK IS COMINGSEVEN BY JUNGKOOK https://t.co/nxLawGbWG8

During the live session, Jungkook mentioned that he was allowed to give some hints about his upcoming track and shared that filming the music video was an enjoyable experience.

He also acknowledged the feelings of ARMYs, noting that they might feel a bit sad that it's just a single, but he reassured them that they would enjoy the song:

"I know that there would be lots of ARMY who might be disappointed that it's a single. But, though it's not completely settled as of now, I'm also preparing the album. I'm just going to start off with a single. I think it goes very well with the season, too. It's apparent that I must have practiced a lot (to record), right? I think it's a really good song and you'll really like it."

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK



the single comes out on the 14th!

it's quite great and i'm so excited

i believe you guys must've waited for it a lot ~

i just want to let you know that i am working on my album too, just wanted to let you know #JUNGKOOK live 230630the single comes out on the 14th!it's quite great and i'm so excitedi believe you guys must've waited for it a lot ~i just want to let you know that i am working on my album too, just wanted to let you know #JUNGKOOK live 230630🐰 the single comes out on the 14th!🐰 it's quite great and i'm so excited🐰 i believe you guys must've waited for it a lot ~🐰 i just want to let you know that i am working on my album too, just wanted to let you know https://t.co/WfcNzmAQOf

Needless to say, fans are incredibly excited about the idol's first-ever digital single and are eagerly looking forward to listening to it. They have expressed that they are not at all saddened by the fact that it's only a digital single and not a full-length album. On the contrary, they are filled with excitement and anticipation to hear the song.

His agency, Bighit Entertainment, also asked fans to support him in his future endeavours while stating:

"As Jung Kook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come."

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons jungkook doing "seven" with his fingers jungkook doing "seven" with his fingers 😭😭 https://t.co/4p54EjUCDa

The idol recently became the global ambassador for American luxury brand Calvin Klein, reportedly contributing to increased sales for the brand. He was also spotted at co-member Suga's Agust D Tour, alongside other members such as Kim Tae-hyung and Jimin.

Poll : 0 votes