"Han So-hee is literally the female version of Jungkook": Fans excited as My Name actress is reportedly set to appear in the Dreamers singer's solo mv

On July 1, 2023, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that actress Han So-hee would be appearing in BTS' Jungkook's upcoming music video for his solo debut digital single, Seven. The outlet stated that the actress had finished filming in Los Angeles and returned to South Korea on June 22, 2023.
Bighit Entertainment, however, has neither confirmed nor denied the claims in their official response to the same:
"It is difficult to confirm whether Han So-hee will be appearing in BTS's Jungkook's solo music video."
Han So-hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, also commented along similar lines, not providing any official confirmation on whether or not the actress will feature in Jungkook's music video.
Rumors about Han So-hee's appearance spread quickly on the internet after both she and Jungkook arrived on the same day at Incheon International Airport on June 22, 2023, after concluding their overseas schedules. As a result, fans are now anticipating the So-hee's appearance in the BTS member's music video.
Some have even noticed similarities between the two and have commented that Han So-hee is the female version of Jungkook.
"How I'll survive that": Fans can't wait to see Han So-hee and Jungkook in his upcoming digital single, Seven
A few days earlier, the youngest BTS member confirmed that he would be releasing his debut solo single, Seven, in July.
Now, with news about Han So-hee's appearance, fans have high expectations for the upcoming music video. Many have stated that the powerful aura of the actress from My Name reminds them of the idol, making her the perfect casting choice for his music video.
The internet is currently abuzz with discussions about the undeniable chemistry between the actress and the singer.
Both the BTS member and Han So-hee have been trending on social media and the South Korean web search browser, Naver.
Needless to say, even though Bighit Entertainment and 9ato Entertainment have not confirmed the news, fans are convinced that Han So-hee will be appearing in the music video. Many have also pointed out that if the news was untrue, it would have been denied right away by both agencies.
More about Jungkook and Han So-hee
The Dreamers singer was recently spotted alongside fellow BTS members Park Jimin and Kim Tae-hyung at Suga's last day concert of the Agust D Tour held in Seoul, South Korea.
He also confirmed during his recent Weverse live session that he has been working on his full-length solo album, requesting fans to give a lot of love to his upcoming digital single.
Han So-hee is a South Korean actress known for her badass and daring roles in dramas such as My Name, Nevertheless, The World of the Married, and others. She is gearing up for her Netflix comeback with Gyeongseong Creature season 1, where she will be starring alongside Park Seo-joon.
The highly-anticipated digital single Seven is slated to release on July 14, 2023.