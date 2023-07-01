"Han So-hee is literally the female version of Jungkook": Fans excited as My Name actress is reportedly set to appear in the Dreamers singer's solo mv

On July 1, 2023, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that actress Han So-hee would be appearing in BTS' Jungkook's upcoming music video for his solo debut digital single, Seven. The outlet stated that the actress had finished filming in Los Angeles and returned to South Korea on June 22, 2023.

Bighit Entertainment, however, has neither confirmed nor denied the claims in their official response to the same:

"It is difficult to confirm whether Han So-hee will be appearing in BTS's Jungkook's solo music video."

Han So-hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, also commented along similar lines, not providing any official confirmation on whether or not the actress will feature in Jungkook's music video.

Rumors about Han So-hee's appearance spread quickly on the internet after both she and Jungkook arrived on the same day at Incheon International Airport on June 22, 2023, after concluding their overseas schedules. As a result, fans are now anticipating the So-hee's appearance in the BTS member's music video.

Some have even noticed similarities between the two and have commented that Han So-hee is the female version of Jungkook.

Carolyne🌱⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ🃏🧑‍🚀💙🪞🦋🥢🔎⍤⃝🔎🪐🪽🎬✌️ @mhereonlyforbts The way Han so hee is literally the female version of jungkook like The way Han so hee is literally the female version of jungkook like https://t.co/SWtCJwSzpc

"How I'll survive that": Fans can't wait to see Han So-hee and Jungkook in his upcoming digital single, Seven

A few days earlier, the youngest BTS member confirmed that he would be releasing his debut solo single, Seven, in July.

Now, with news about Han So-hee's appearance, fans have high expectations for the upcoming music video. Many have stated that the powerful aura of the actress from My Name reminds them of the idol, making her the perfect casting choice for his music video.

SK POP @SKPopCulture 📽️ K-Media confirms



📽️The Music Video is said to be directed by Bradley & Pablo, known to have worked with the likes of Harry Styles, Cardi B and… 📽️ K-Media confirms #BTS #JUNGKOOK 's solo debut single #Seven 's MV will feature Actress Han Sohee as the female lead, TEASER to be released soon! 🤩📽️The Music Video is said to be directed by Bradley & Pablo, known to have worked with the likes of Harry Styles, Cardi B and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨📽️ K-Media confirms #BTS #JUNGKOOK's solo debut single #Seven's MV will feature Actress Han Sohee as the female lead, TEASER to be released soon! 🤩 🌟📽️The Music Video is said to be directed by Bradley & Pablo, known to have worked with the likes of Harry Styles, Cardi B and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/m04cMzQp2G

The internet is currently abuzz with discussions about the undeniable chemistry between the actress and the singer.

aly⁷ @jinepiphany han sohee and jungkook in one mv idk how i’ll survive that

han sohee and jungkook in one mv idk how i’ll survive that https://t.co/E2EXWQWqpw

firla⁷ @ksjfir my expectations on mv SEVEN Han Sohee and Jungkook: my expectations on mv SEVEN Han Sohee and Jungkook: https://t.co/WXDQifiS3p

seven by jungkook @kkyukirby so hee reminds me of jungkook so much ive never seen a better casting like yeah she’s perfect so hee reminds me of jungkook so much ive never seen a better casting like yeah she’s perfect https://t.co/SnmpY0t6Vp

aly⁷☾ @nyamjinluv yall don’t understand how much of a MOTHER han sohee is and now she’s gonna be the main character in jungkook’s mv yall don’t understand how much of a MOTHER han sohee is and now she’s gonna be the main character in jungkook’s mv 😩😩https://t.co/L72v4dCKyb

lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 @seokjinbit JUST THE THOUGHT OF THESE 2 BADDIES IN ONE VIDEO TOGETHER



JUNGKOOK & HAN SO-HEE IN THE “SEVEN” OFFICIAL MV FUCOSGDSISH JUST THE THOUGHT OF THESE 2 BADDIES IN ONE VIDEO TOGETHERJUNGKOOK & HAN SO-HEE IN THE “SEVEN” OFFICIAL MV FUCOSGDSISH https://t.co/WfaGwiOCWx

Both the BTS member and Han So-hee have been trending on social media and the South Korean web search browser, Naver.

Ann⁷ 🫧 @arikookism__ Article about Han So hee being female lead in the Music Video of “SEVEN” is TRENDING AT #1 ON NAVER 🥹 Article about Han So hee being female lead in the Music Video of “SEVEN” is TRENDING AT #1 ON NAVER 🥹😭 https://t.co/C0A007z47d

Needless to say, even though Bighit Entertainment and 9ato Entertainment have not confirmed the news, fans are convinced that Han So-hee will be appearing in the music video. Many have also pointed out that if the news was untrue, it would have been denied right away by both agencies.

More about Jungkook and Han So-hee

Daily jk praise  @dailyjkpraise



Korean actress Han So Hee will star as the female lead in the MV of Jungkook's "Seven" is now TRENDING at #1 MOST READ ARTICLE on Naver.



#JungKook_Seven —TWO K-ICONS Met, 'World Class Singer' JUNGKOOK and 'Trendy Actress' HAN SO HEE in one frame.Korean actress Han So Hee will star as the female lead in the MV of Jungkook's "Seven" is now TRENDING at #1 MOST READ ARTICLE on Naver. —TWO K-ICONS Met, 'World Class Singer' JUNGKOOK and 'Trendy Actress' HAN SO HEE in one frame.Korean actress Han So Hee will star as the female lead in the MV of Jungkook's "Seven" is now TRENDING at #1 MOST READ ARTICLE on Naver.#JungKook_Seven https://t.co/Nq9Y1iAWHd

The Dreamers singer was recently spotted alongside fellow BTS members Park Jimin and Kim Tae-hyung at Suga's last day concert of the Agust D Tour held in Seoul, South Korea.

He also confirmed during his recent Weverse live session that he has been working on his full-length solo album, requesting fans to give a lot of love to his upcoming digital single.

Han So-hee is a South Korean actress known for her badass and daring roles in dramas such as My Name, Nevertheless, The World of the Married, and others. She is gearing up for her Netflix comeback with Gyeongseong Creature season 1, where she will be starring alongside Park Seo-joon.

The highly-anticipated digital single Seven is slated to release on July 14, 2023.

