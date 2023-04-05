“The King is building a castle”: Fans in awe as BTS’ Jungkook is reportedly building a five-story mansion in Seoul

On April 4, 2023, Biz Hankook reported that BTS' Jungkook is building a five-story mansion in Itaewon-dong, one of the wealthiest and most prominent neighborhoods in South Korea. The mansion is two floors below the ground and three floors above, as reported by the media outlet. The total area of the new mansion is reported to be 1161.04 sq. meters.

Many South Korean media outlets reported that the idol purchased the mansion over three years ago for over 7.63 billion won in December 2020. At the time, a red-brick detached house of a private European art museum was located in the space. The house was demolished in 2022, after which the construction of the idol's new building started.

As news of the idol’s new mansion broke, fans could not stop rejoicing about the fact that the he is the only member of the group to build a mansion till now.

Fans are proud that the BTS’ Jungkook is building his own mansion in the wealthiest neighorhood of Seoul

News of Jungkook building a mansion in one of Seoul's most expensive neighborhoods soon went viral on social media, and fans had different reactions to it. Many fans have watched several videos of the mansion, which is under construction on YouTube, and are now somewhat sure that it is the idol's newest house.

Fans are celebrating the news on social media.

If Jungkook moves into this property, he will become neighbors with directors and CEOs of different companies, including Choi Tae-won, the chairman of SK Group, and Kim Joon-ki, the chairman of DB Group Founding.

Bora-Boa⁷ 🦋 @KBLlovesBTS Jungkook is building a 5 story mansion!!!

Jannie 🖤🩷💜 saw Blackpink @Yinnniverse Looking at how Jungkook has his own mansion and his neighbors are directors and CEOs of other companies, then people still call him jobless. Lol. fck with these people, you'd literally be living your life on top of a hill and you're still nothing. Go do you, live your life. Looking at how Jungkook has his own mansion and his neighbors are directors and CEOs of other companies, then people still call him jobless. Lol. fck with these people, you'd literally be living your life on top of a hill and you're still nothing. Go do you, live your life.

It reportedly took the Dreamers singer two years to get permission to build a new detached house from the Yongsan-gu office, as reported by the South Korean media outlet.

Global campaign for Calvin Klein

Jungkook recently became a global ambassador for the American luxury brand Calvin Klein and started their Global Campaign within a day of becoming ambassador. The campaign was launched in Europe, Asia, and many other parts of the world.

It has also been highlighted by Calvin Klein that the BTS member's Global campaign is the biggest campaign the brand has seen in its history. Clothing pieces including their denim jacket and white T-shirt went out of stock soon after the campaign was launched. Many staff had a hard time persuading customers that they needed to restock their clothing pieces again. Moreover, the company’s stock increased rapidly by 20% after the news broke.

The construction of Jungkook’s five-story mansion is reported to be finished by May 31, 2024.

