"Everyone wake up": Netflix drops the first look of the Gyeongseong Creature featuring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee

On June 17, 2023, Netflix dropped the first video sneak peek for Gyeongseong Creature, starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee. In the video, the duo can be seen involved in intense fighting scenes, showcasing their skills.

Taking place during the somber era of the Spring of 1945, the drama unfolds a tale of two courageous individuals engaged in a relentless battle against a mysterious entity spawned from human avarice. Through their unwavering resolve, they exhibit formidable might in their quest to eliminate the demons prevalent during that period.

As soon as the K-drama fans saw the newest video for the Gyeongseong Creature, they could not contain their excitement and took to social media to express themselves. One fan tweeted:

ś @4hyojoo EVERYONE WAKE UP WE GOT FIRST LOOK AT GYEONGSEONG CREATURE EVERYONE WAKE UP WE GOT FIRST LOOK AT GYEONGSEONG CREATURE https://t.co/BeRGQ8uY5x

K-drama fans can't get enough of Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee in the video for Gyeongseong Creature

As soon as Netflix dropped the first look at Gyeongseong Creature, fans went berserk after watching the duo portray their characters in a captivating manner. They could not take their eyes off their action and intimate scenes.

Han So-hee hugs Park Seo-joon tenderly and thanks him for something after they have pointed guns at each other and appeared to be their worst enemies. The duo was also seen conversing about something serious. The first look had fans raving over their chemistry.

K-drama fans can't wait to see Han So-hee's action scenes and are desperate for the show's release date. Check out how fans are reacting to the latest video of Gyeongseong Creature:

chaeok’s wife @yoonchaeok now that i’ve calmed down a little, gyeongseong creature’s vibes are way different than i expected it would be but it’s so freaking good.. what the hell she is about to serve another masterpiece and i’m here for it i can’t wait for my actress han sohee now that i’ve calmed down a little, gyeongseong creature’s vibes are way different than i expected it would be but it’s so freaking good.. what the hell she is about to serve another masterpiece and i’m here for it i can’t wait for my actress han sohee https://t.co/kjJEXs8DHg

Sofie @adoring_sohee Yoon Chae Ok's first appearance got me super excited!



Can’t wait to binge-watch the series! 🥹🥰 But Q4 is still far away The wait is finally over as Netflix drops the first, thrilling teaser for the much-awaited #GyeongseongCreature series.Yoon Chae Ok's first appearance got me super excited!Can’t wait to binge-watch the series! 🥹🥰But Q4 is still far away The wait is finally over as Netflix drops the first, thrilling teaser for the much-awaited #GyeongseongCreature series. 😍😍😍 Yoon Chae Ok's first appearance got me super excited! Can’t wait to binge-watch the series! 🥹🥰❤️ But Q4 is still far away 😭😭😭 https://t.co/vtPT4bO9fk

sohee’s lover @kdramaluvrr



#GyeongseongCreature real romance is when the two leads point a gun at each other real romance is when the two leads point a gun at each other #GyeongseongCreature https://t.co/DT5C2Gtiaf

keeks✨ @leejaewookswife Omg this is going to be sooo goood! i just know it. gyeongseong creature come sooner pls

Omg this is going to be sooo goood! i just know it. gyeongseong creature come sooner plshttps://t.co/Mfzobvlrkf

Park Seo-joon is slated to portray the character of Tae-sang, the wealthiest resident of Gyeongseong City. Tae-sang is the proprietor of the renowned Golden Jade House, a pawnshop. With his strong work ethic, he navigates through life's most challenging situations, exhibiting resilience and adaptability. Tae-sang's outgoing nature also establishes him as a prominent figure in Bukchon, a village located within Gyeongseong.

On the other hand, Han So-hee takes on the role of Yook Chae-ok, a tenacious individual dedicated to finding missing individuals. From her early years, Chae-ok endured various hardships as she traveled alongside her father through Manchuria and Shanghai. Having weathered numerous trials and tribulations, Chae-ok has developed a self-protective mindset and acquired proficiency in handling an array of tools, including firearms and blades.

Director Jung Dong-Yoon, known for projects like Hot Stove League, It's Okay Not To Be Okay, Defendant, and others, is in charge of this drama.

Gyeongseong Creature will be penned by screenwriter Kang Eun-kyung, prominent for her projects including Dr. Romantic, Where Stars Land, Gu Family Book, and others.

K-Drama Casting @kdramacasting



Season 1 will be released in mid of 2023. Netflix drama < #GyeongseongCreature > will produce Season 2, #ParkSeoJun and #HanSoHee reportedly to join the filming in early 2023.Season 1 will be released in mid of 2023. Netflix drama <#GyeongseongCreature> will produce Season 2, #ParkSeoJun and #HanSoHee reportedly to join the filming in early 2023.Season 1 will be released in mid of 2023. https://t.co/kd4YGDiytP

The drama is confirmed for season 2 with the same cast. No release date has been scheduled for season 2 yet. The filming for the first season has been concluded, while the filming for the second season began in February 2023.

Both Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee have appeared in several movies over the years

Park Seo-joon, originally known as Park Yong Gyu, is a South Korean actor under the management of Awesome Entertainment. After fulfilling his military duties in 2010, Park Seo-joon embarked on his acting career in 2011 with a notable appearance in Bang Yong Guk's music video I Remember. He later made his television debut in the series Dream High 2.

Recently, he appeared in the movie Dream and is now preparing for the release of Concrete Utopia. Apart from these projects, Park Seo-joon has gained recognition for his exceptional performances in various dramas, such as What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Fight for My Way, among others.

Han So-hee is a renowned South Korean actress who kicked off her acting journey with a minor role in the drama Reunited Worlds. In 2018, she garnered attention for her first leading roles in MBC TV's Money Flower and tvN's 100 Days My Prince. Additionally, she showcased her talent in KBS2's After The Rain.

She rose to prominence following her remarkable performance in the 2020 drama series The World of the Married. Han So-hee is currently affiliated with 9ato Entertainment, which manages her career.

The ten-episode Gyeongseong Creature featuring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee is slated to release in the fourth quarter of 2023.

