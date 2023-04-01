Han So-hee dropped the teaser for her upcoming debut GL film Heavy Snow

South Korean actress Han So-hee took to Instagram on Friday, March 31, 2023, to share a video teaser for her upcoming debut GL film Heavy Snow.

The film is the story of a blooming romance between two teenage girls who find solace and comfort with each other as they travel from Gangneung to Seoul. As they grow up, the two share a different range of emotions and even believe that their feelings for each other wouldn't fade away.

Heavy Snow, a romance GL film, features Han So-hee and Han Hae-in in the lead role. K-drama fans are hyped up for the film.

Heavy Snow's trailer shows Han So-hee sharing a romantic moment with Han Hae-in

After the actress dropped the teaser on her Instagram story, K-drama fans couldn't control their excitement as it showed the actress k**sing her co-star in the upcoming film. The teaser started off with an introduction, giving a glimpse of the actress enjoying the breeze while looking out of her window seat.

As the scene shifts, the actress makes her first move and kisses her love interest in the film. While the scene was blurry, it was enough for fans to recognize the actors.

The actress previously shared the latest still cuts for the upcoming film Heavy Snow on her Instagram. In the still cuts shared by the actress, the leading characters seem to be enjoying each other's company amidst the snow. The stills show them laying together on the ground covered in snow.

They look elated as Han So-hee looked at the sky with a hopeful gaze while her fellow co-star looked at her lovingly.

In another still, a character is shown standing alone and looking at a mountain in front of her. Meanwhile, some behind-the-scene pictures show the character laying on a beach in winter clothing, which indicated that they have been wandering around in the winter season.

Details of the film, such as its director, screenwriter, and other cast members are yet to be released.

K-drama fans are all hyped up for Han So-hee's first GL film where she will show a completely different side of herself. The actress is known for her bold and daring roles which have left fans awestruck by her talent. Fans claim that she will take their breath away with her performance in the upcoming film as well.

Han So-hee debuted as a supporting character in TV series

The actress is gaining momentum among both international and domestic fanbases. She rose to popularity and recognition after starring in dramas including The World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name, and others.

She has been confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming film The Price of Confession alongside Song Hye-kyo. Many K-drama fans believe that she is excited to work with Hallyu Queen as she often comments on the latter's Instagram posts.

Han So-hee is also currently filming for the upcoming part two of the drama Geyongseong Creature alongside Park Seo-joon.

The upcoming Han So-hee film Heavy Snow has no release date but is scheduled to be screened at the upcoming 24th Jeonju International Festival.

