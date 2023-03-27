Han So-hee is all set to capture hearts with upcoming Girl Love movie Heavy Snow

Actor Han So-hee, who is well-known for her brilliant acting, is all set to star in the Girl Love (GL) movie, Heavy Snow. So far, not much information about the film except has been revealed, except for a few snippets.

According to Koreaboo, the film's trailer is said to have been released in South Korea in December 2022, with certain scenes revealing more about Han So-hee's role.

One of the most exciting details of the film, Han So-hee's leading co-star, has not been officially revealed. However, the actor did seemingly share stills of herself from the set of the upcoming film, one of which included she lying down in the snow with one of her fellow co-stars.

Apart from this upcoming exciting project, the popular actress has previously worked on many other intriguing shows since appearing in lead characters from the year 2020, including Nevertheless alongside Song Kang, Soundtrack alongside Park Hyung-sik, and My Name alongside Park Hee-seon and Ahn Bo-hyun.

The 28-year-old K-actor also has an interesting set of projects in the pipeline that include Heavy Snow, Gyeongseong Creature, and The Price of Confession.

What is Han So-hee's upcoming Girl Love movie Heavy Snow all about?

There is very little information available regarding the film currently, but what is known is Heavy Snow will be all about the development of friendship and love between the two leading young women.

In the trailer, the Nevertheless actress' character is seen floundering around in a bar as a man approaches her, to whom she tells, “I said I’m okay.” After the man leaves, a woman goes up to Han So-hee and exclaims:

“Until when are you going to act like you don’t know? Do you know how long I’ve been looking for you?”

It is clear that a conflict is brewing between the two women and this has clearly affected them both emotionally. The next scene sees Han So-hee ask her companion to sit down, however, this other young woman is not ready to listen. Instead, she wants to know why the former has been avoiding her all this while.

Reportedly, the film may touch upon the difficulty of acceptance and coming out, or it may also be a simple tale of love and friendship.

So far, there has been no official date of release announced for the GL film. However, it is slated to be screened at the upcoming 24th Jeonju International Film Festival as part of the Korea Competition round next month.

The festival website also introduces the film as follows:

"Two high school students fall in love and experience a variety of emotions while going back and forth between Gangneung and Seoul. The film captures the two girls’ feelings for one another despite their separation in time and space. It also features Han So-hee in her younger years."

The said film festival is a way through which independent filmmakers introduce their experimental films. It focuses on aiding the alternative course of contemporary film art.

