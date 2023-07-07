"INSANE": Fans go wild as BTS' Jungkook flaunts his abs in latest Seven concept photos 

On July 6, 2023, BTS' Jungkook went viral on social media for flaunting his abs in the latest concept photos for his upcoming digital single, Seven. Bighit Entertainment released the concept photos on the same day.

Earlier, the singer confirmed his first-ever digital single, Seven, through a Weverse live session and requested fans to show the song some love. Bighit also confirmed the release of his upcoming digital single and stated:

"Seven is an invigorating 'summer song' that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook's charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level."

Meanwhile, after watching the latest concept photos of the idol where he was flaunting his abs confidently, ARMYs went wild and took to social media to express themselves. One tweeted:

"JUNGKOOK HAVE MERCY": Fans can't get enough of the singer's latest concept photos for Seven

For Jungkook's upcoming digital single Seven, Bighit Entertainment posted seven concert photos in which he was wearing different outfits. In the first ensemble, he wore only a blazer. He complemented his look with accessories such as a necklace and earrings.

In other pictures, he confidently showcased his tattoos. Fans couldn't control their excitement as the idol revealed his bare chest. They went berserk and eagerly desired to see more such pictures.

Fans are stating that they won't be able to survive Jungkook's Seven Era due to the explicit and intimate nature of the photos. They claim that the Euphoria singer looks stunning in the concept photos, which they find even better than his promotional pictures for Calvin Klein.

Take a look at fans' reactions to the latest concept photos for Jungkook's digital single Seven:

On the same day, Bighit Entertainment also released a short video campaign for his digital single Seven, providing a brief glimpse of Jungkook. In the video, he can be seen winking at viewers and showcasing his physique. The idol is currently trending at the number one spot on social media due to his concept photos and the aforementioned video.

Needless to say, fans are now even more excited for Seven and wondering what other surprises the idol has in store for them. They are also eagerly awaiting his full-length album. In his recent Weverse live session, the idol confirmed that he has been working on his album and will soon disclose more details about it.

Jungkook rumored to be cast with Han So-hee in his upcoming music video

According to a July 1, 2023 report from South Korean media outlet OSEN, actress Han So-hee is rumored to have appeared in BTS member's highly anticipated music video for his solo track Seven.

The report stated that the actress had completed filming in Los Angeles and returned to South Korea on June 22, 2023. However, both Bighit Entertainment, the agency representing BTS members, and Han So-hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, have refrained from confirming or denying the information.

In an official statement, Bighit Entertainment stated that they cannot confirm whether Han So-hee will be appearing in BTS' Jungkook's solo music video.

The upcoming digital single Seven is scheduled to release on July 14, 2023.

