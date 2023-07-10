"BTS were viewed as the villains of the idol industry"- Fans react to Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS novel 

On July 9, 2023, BTS released their highly anticipated novel, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, by author Myeongseok Kang. The novel skillfully weaves a narrative previously shared through various mediums such as blogs, YouTube videos, magazine articles, and countless live video chats. The novel provides a comprehensive account of BTS's musical journey, offering fresh insights and interviews with the members.
Upon its release, fans, known as ARMYs, purchased the book without hesitation. Naturally, they began sharing intriguing details about the novel on social media. One fan, in particular, tweeted about the immense struggles and hatred the group had faced while ascending the ladder of success. They were even labeled as villains within the idol industry.
Fans devasted to read about the hatred and attacks BTS
In 2016 and 2017, the group reached the pinnacle of success and began garnering international recognition and fame for their inspiring work. However, some anti-fans struggled to accept the rapid rise of BTS's popularity and resorted to spreading hatred and launching attacks against the group. These individuals, who despised their success, spread false information about the idols and twisted their words, disseminating them on social media to tarnish their reputation.
As the group members witnessed these events unfold before their eyes, they couldn't comprehend why they were subjected to such intense hatred and contempt from the public. After reading about the struggles and animosity the group faced during the earlier years of their success, fans started identifying the underlying reasons for the unjustifiable hate.
They pointed out that the K-pop community is notorious for slander and can easily tarnish a group's reputation for personal gain. Here's how fans are reacting to the negativity the group has encountered on social media:
Fans have made a solemn promise to themselves to always acknowledge the hard work and accomplishments of the group. They have vowed to remain by their side and protect them like family.
Even Suga, one of the group members, shared his thoughts on why the group faced such intense hatred.
"we were a group in our early twenties and there were even teenagers among us... What did they dislike so much to do that to us? Why did they hate us?"
BTS' individual activities
Currently, RM is diligently working on his upcoming music, while Jungkook is gearing up to release his highly anticipated solo debut digital single, Seven, on July 14, 2023. Jin and j-hope are fulfilling their mandatory military service obligations, and Suga recently concluded his successful first solo concert, the Agust D Tour.
Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung has returned from his overseas schedule in Paris, where he was seen spending time with his close friend Park Bo-gum. Additionally, Park Jimin was recently spotted dancing to SHINee's Taemin's comeback title track, HARD.
Despite BTS being regarded as one of the most influential South Korean groups that has opened doors for other rookie groups, there is still a persistent wave of hate against the members in various regions. Fans remain committed to mitigating these negative sentiments as much as possible.