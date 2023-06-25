On June 25, 2023, BTS' Suga announced a 3-day encore concert for his Agust D-Day tour in Seoul. This announcement followed the successful completion of Agust D tour, his first-ever solo tour.

The three-day encore concerts for Agust D-Day are scheduled to take place from August 4- 6, 2023, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

Soon after the announcement, fans filled social media with posts expressing their enthusiasm about the planned encore concerts. Furthermore, many fans were amused by the announcement poster's retro design.

Fans are excited about Suga's upcoming encore concerts

Fans were overjoyed when it became known that BTS's Suga would be performing encore gigs. They couldn't suppress their joy at the thought of seeing him rap and sing again. Some admirers stated that because they were unable to attend his earlier concert, this would be a new opportunity to see him perform live.

They are now eagerly waiting for August and are ready to purchase tickets once they go on sale. Fans also had mixed feelings about the announcement poster and billboard for Suga's encore concerts, with many finding the old-fashioned design to be somewhat unserious.

Sakina just saw SUGA @Sakina801

Nooo you're telling me that KSPO dome is where Yoongi broke down on stage seeing his parents, bowed and cried and now he'll performing there final solo for 3 days like Nooo you're telling me that KSPO dome is where Yoongi broke down on stage seeing his parents, bowed and cried and now he'll performing there final solo for 3 days like 😭https://t.co/jJT0RXrRIc

𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐭 📝 ⁷ 🥢 @dSUGA_1993



#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR_in_Seoul Yoongi once said "I can't cry until we've reached Olympic Gymnasium Arena." The Dome is where Yoongi bowed & cried on stage during BTS Epilogue concert, 2016. Today he announced 3 dates of his solo tour 'D-Day' will be held in the same venue. Yoongi once said "I can't cry until we've reached Olympic Gymnasium Arena." The Dome is where Yoongi bowed & cried on stage during BTS Epilogue concert, 2016. Today he announced 3 dates of his solo tour 'D-Day' will be held in the same venue. #SUGA_AgustD_TOUR_in_Seoul https://t.co/6YNEXdEDgV

보라 🫧 @RPACAMKOOK

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA SUGA AGUST D D-DAY TOUR SEOUL ENCORE CONCERT : 4,5,6 AGUSTUSAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA SUGA AGUST D D-DAY TOUR SEOUL ENCORE CONCERT : 4,5,6 AGUSTUS 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/BjGvTmPxzP

clav⁷ 🥢 saw yoongi 😭 @sana8mylungs suga crew editing the encore announcement poster: graphic design is my passion suga crew editing the encore announcement poster: graphic design is my passion https://t.co/nM5qlnIipH

Considering that Yoongi had a profoundly moving on-stage experience at the KSPO Dome, the planned encore performance by the AMYGDALA singer takes on further significance. Yoongi was so overcome with emotion upon seeing his parents at the 2016 Epilogue concert that he knelt and cried.

ARMYs are also jokingly pointing out that the poster's design is improved by the presence of a thumb emoji. The poster reads:

"Is there anyone who wants to see Agust D again? ARMY’s enthusiastic/ardent support!let’s meet again at Korea’s largest indoor arena! August 4,5,6 Olympic Park KSPO Dome Gymnastics Arena. SUGA Agust D D-DAY tour Seoul encore concert"

In other news, Kim Tae-hyung, along with Jungkook and Jimin, recently attended Suga's Agust D Concert.

Kim Tae-hyung appeared to be having a good time at the event with the rest of his band mates. He smiled broadly as he waved to his adoring admirers. Excited fans watched from afar as Jungkook, Jimin, and V danced in support of the AMYGDALA member. They loved how the three showed their appreciation for him by performing on the final day of the concert.

Looking at the recent activities of the AMYGDALA singer

BTS member Suga's Tour Vlog in Chicago was recently released by BigHit Entertainment. The vlog captures the AMYGDALA singer, casually exploring the streets of Chicago and enjoying a meal at a restaurant.

In other exciting news, the rapper has recently teamed up with American singer Halsey for the anthem of Diablo IV, titled Lilith. This collaboration has propelled the song back onto the Spotify Global Daily Chart, securing an impressive position at number 191 with a remarkable 1,102,934 streams.

