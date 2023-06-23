"My baby tangerine": ARMYs go gaga as BTS' Suga drops his Tour Vlog in Chicago

On June 22, 2023, BigHit Entertainment released BTS member Suga's Tour Vlog in Chicago. The vlog sees the AMYGDALA singer strolling around the streets of Chicago and dining at a restaurant.

Suga is currently on his first-ever solo tour, the Agust D Tour, which began on April 26, 2023. He posted the vlog to give fans a glimpse into his day off before his final concert in Chicago.

Upon watching the 10-minute vlog, ARMYs were thrilled to see Yoongi enjoying his leisure time. They also noticed that he was wearing an orange-colored hoodie and thus referred to him as a tangerine, which happens to be the favorite fruit of the idol.

Fans can't get enough of Suga's new vlog

As mentioned earlier, ARMYs were thrilled to watch Suga's latest vlog. In the video, the BTS member was seen enjoying a delightful lunch at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant, savoring a cup of black coffee, and taking a leisurely walk at Millennium Park. As night fell, he delighted fans by sharing the backdrop of his final show in the city.

Fans noticed several other details in the vlog. They highlighted how the singer proudly showcased his Samsung phone, as he is a brand ambassador for the company. They affectionately referred to him as the most loyal brand ambassador ever.

Some fans even went so far as to describe the vlog as Oscar-worthy and expressed how relatable it was to them.

Here's a look at some Twitter reactions to Suga's latest tour vlog in Chicago:

Update SUGA 🥢 @AGUSTSTREAM In SUGA’s latest vlog, he showed us his day off before his last Chigago show!



He went to the Gordon Ramsay restaurant for lunch, then he after had some black coffee and headed to the Millennium Park for a walk. At night, he showed us the background of his last show in the town! In SUGA’s latest vlog, he showed us his day off before his last Chigago show!He went to the Gordon Ramsay restaurant for lunch, then he after had some black coffee and headed to the Millennium Park for a walk. At night, he showed us the background of his last show in the town! https://t.co/ABAMX25Pfo

Update SUGA 🥢 @AGUSTSTREAM



youtu.be/uYDledeI33E Watch his Oscar-worthy vlog and get to see more of how was his day off! Watch his Oscar-worthy vlog and get to see more of how was his day off! 💗🔗 youtu.be/uYDledeI33E

hope⁷ @winnttaebear SUGA TOUR VLOG IN CHICAGO SUGA TOUR VLOG IN CHICAGO https://t.co/RKOOH6MViy

In other news, Suga recently collaborated with American singer Halsey for the Diablo IV anthem, Lilith. The song has made a re-entry onto the Spotify Global Daily Chart, securing the 191st position with an impressive 1,102,934 streams.

More about BTS' Suga

BTS member Suga recently unveiled his inaugural official solo album, titled D-DAY, comprising 10 tracks. The album provides some insight into his life as an artist and his passion for his craft. Notably, the music videos for the tracks Haegeum and AMYGDALA have garnered considerable attention from fans as they reveal personal details about the idol's life.

Additionally, Suga has assumed the role of brand ambassador for prominent companies like Valentino and the NBA. The rapper also made his solo debut appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed his affinity for basketball, the meaning behind his song Haegeum, and various other topics.

Suga will wrap up his SUGA | Agust D tour in Seoul, South Korea, on June 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes