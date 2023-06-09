"This is real?": Fans react as BTS' Suga is speculated to collaborate with TWICE's Jihyo for her upcoming solo album Killin' Me Good

On June 9, 2023, BTS' Suga went viral on social media, where it was speculated that he was set to collaborate with TWICE's Jihyo for her upcoming solo album Killin Me Good. In a viral picture, names of songs were mentioned that will feature in the female idol's upcoming album, and Suga was mentioned there as well.

A day before, JYP Entertainment made an official statement in which they announced that Jihyo would be making her solo debut in the coming months. She is the second member of the third-generation group to make her solo debut with the mini-album. The viral video and pictures showcased that the album would reportedly have seven songs.

As soon as fans saw the picture of the reported list of songs that are going to be featured on Jihyo's album, they could not stop but began speculating their collaboration and are currently excited for Jihyo's upcoming album.

Taliyah⁷ 💜✨FESTA ¹⁰ @VantesCreation WAIT IS THIS IS REAL?!?!?! Why y’all actually updating it!?!!?!? JIHYO PROD SUGA??????????????????? WAIT IS THIS IS REAL?!?!?! Why y’all actually updating it!?!!?!? JIHYO PROD SUGA??????????????????? https://t.co/l2rSXMSgXL

Fans are excited for possible collaborations between Suga and Jihyo

마이유 — D-Day🥢 @the_missnanette If the rumor about jihyo feat SUGA is right, let's bring this back again when BTS - Twice (& Gfriend) dance to Suju's Sorry Sorry and Jihyo was dancing right behind SUGA

If the rumor about jihyo feat SUGA is right, let's bring this back again when BTS - Twice (& Gfriend) dance to Suju's Sorry Sorry and Jihyo was dancing right behind SUGAhttps://t.co/hrAtZqflPz

As soon as the rumor broke, fans started flooding the internet with their posts, hoping the speculated collaboration would be confirmed soon and they would be able to hear Suga and Jihyo singing together. Many fans are also hilariously commenting that they choose to be delusional so that they can enjoy the ongoing speculation. Fans are overwhelmed with the rumor and cannot stop praying for it to be true.

Eclipse⁷ 🎬七a k e 十w回 🐹🐱 @Eclipse_Sin_7 IM CRYING

IF THIS IS REAL AM I GOING TO SURVIVE? ... JIHYO AND YOONGI!? Prod. SUGA is coming and featuring too!! MY BANGTWICEIM CRYINGIF THIS IS REAL AM I GOING TO SURVIVE? ... JIHYO AND YOONGI!? Prod. SUGA is coming and featuring too!! MY BANGTWICE 😭😭 IM CRYINGIF THIS IS REAL AM I GOING TO SURVIVE? ... JIHYO AND YOONGI!? https://t.co/ZjdUMjI0Jh

shi⁷ 💜FESTA¹⁰ @kookieintae 🏻‍♀️ I choose to be delusional god please make it happen mother JIHYO and prod Suga🏻‍♀️ I choose to be delusional god please make it happen mother JIHYO and prod Suga🙇🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/Ohxhf6ejAm

In the viral picture, there are seven tracks for Jihyo's upcoming album, Killin' Me Good. The seven tracks include Nightmare, Killin' Me Good, Not Enough (Prod & Feat. SUGA of BTS), Wild Breeze, Drift (Feat. BIBI), The Road Not Taken, and another song written in Korean. Fans are expecting that she will also collaborate with BIBI, the solo singer for the aforementioned songs.

However, the other section of fans believes they should wait for the official confirmation, or else it will just break their hearts if they do not collaborate on the Not Enough track of Jihyo's much-anticipated album. As mentioned before, the TWICE member is the second member of the group to release her solo debut album. The first member to release her solo album was Nayeon. She captivated ONCE with her title track, POP, from the album IM NAYEON.

TWICE SOCIAL @twicebsocial 🫶🏻



#TWICE #JIHYO #KILLINMEGOOD NMIXX’s Haewon revealed that she heard some songs from Jihyo’s Solo Debut Album and said it was amazing and she’s looking forward for it!🫶🏻 NMIXX’s Haewon revealed that she heard some songs from Jihyo’s Solo Debut Album and said it was amazing and she’s looking forward for it! 💕🫶🏻#TWICE #JIHYO #KILLINMEGOOD https://t.co/LiMkSVRTe8

As the rumor is spreading like wildfire, fans are stern in their belief that Suga will undeniably collaborate with the singer, as he is currently occupied releasing many songs with fellow singers as well. Recently, he collaborated with the American singer Halsey to release the Diablo IV anthem Lilith and collaborated for the second time with IU to release People Pt. 2 for his official debut album, D-Day.

More about BTS' Suga and Jihyo

The AMYGDALA singer is currently on his solo tour, Agust D Tour, and has concluded his concerts in Japan. The rapper at the same time released Take Two along with fellow BTS members on the occasion of the group's 10th Anniversary Festa and also invited fans to Yeouido for the same purpose. The idol has also become the global ambassador for the Italian fashion luxury house Valentino. Suga is also active on social media platforms, including Instagram, where he updates fans about his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Jihyo is the leader and lead vocalist of the JYP Entertainment girl group TWICE. She has been active in the K-pop industry since 2015 and has released a number of songs credited to her name along with fellow group members, including Eye Eye Eyes, 24/7, Up No More, First Time, and others.

TWICE's Jihyo is set to release her album Killin' Me Good in August 2023.

