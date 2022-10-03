TWICE’s fans slam Nayeon’s infamous stalker for defending his actions in a YouTube interview

TWICE member Nayeon’s infamous stalker strikes again and fans are understandably upset.

A YouTube content creator, who goes by the name Ploopy678 interviewed Nayeon’s infamous stalker Josh for almost two hours on October 1. He not only defended himself but also tried to reiterate the fact that what he has been doing is not wrong after all.

The YouTube creator not only confronted him for his actions but also debated him over his behavior and requested him to put a stop to this behavior.

TWICE’s fans are shocked and angry at the notorious stalker’s claims and have taken to social media to demand a definite and legal action against Josh and the security around the singer to be increased ten-fold.

geobite26 @geobite26 #keephiminjail #stalker #kpop This stalker really thinks #nayeon is gonna defend him ?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 1. stalking her for YEARS 2. Releasing her friends/twice members phone numbers ? Come on...hope he rots in jail. #twice This stalker really thinks #nayeon is gonna defend him ?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 1. stalking her for YEARS 2. Releasing her friends/twice members phone numbers ? Come on...hope he rots in jail. #twice #keephiminjail #stalker #kpop https://t.co/YhueLPfJBj

TWICE's Nayeon's fans urge JYP Entertainment to take immediate legal action against the stalker following his viral YouTube interview

tiff💎 @_cutiehwa_

begging jyp & police to after watching the interview with nayeons stalker josh i truly believe that man WILL k*ll nayeon if no action is taken. this isn't oli london kpop drama this is a TRUE stalker who is completely mentally unstable.begging jyp & police to #ProtectNayeon after watching the interview with nayeons stalker josh i truly believe that man WILL k*ll nayeon if no action is taken. this isn't oli london kpop drama this is a TRUE stalker who is completely mentally unstable.begging jyp & police to #ProtectNayeon

In the YouTube interview, content creator Ploopy678 confronts TWICE member Nayeon’s infamous stalker Josh, a German citizen who claims to be obsessively in love with the POP singer for the past four years.

In the almost two hour long detailed and explosive interview, he shares his views on what makes him like the Fancy singer, how he became a fan of the group, how his admiration for her turned into an obsession and how he just wants to meet her just once.

His words were just enough to petrify legions of TWICE and Nayeon’s fans who are convinced that he is capable of anything and asked JYP Entertainment to take immediate and firm legal action against the stalker.

zuiyadot @zuiyadot @_cutiehwa_ but its been 3 years of stalking (which is a crime in most countries) what investigation is needed???its a clear case with tons and tons of evidence lol @_cutiehwa_ but its been 3 years of stalking (which is a crime in most countries) what investigation is needed???its a clear case with tons and tons of evidence lol

While most fans agree they are no experts on mental health, they are convinced that Nayeon’s stalker Josh needs help and therapy to get over his obsession with the TWICE member and realize that what he is doing is wrong, criminal and hurting multiple people.

🪁 @mariahblackpink this nayeon stalker is literally insane.. it’s actually so scary wtf this nayeon stalker is literally insane.. it’s actually so scary wtf https://t.co/mYbGuq0YKu

Josh claimed he approached Nayeon with pure intentions and it was TWICE’s managers who attacked him first. He also reiterated the fact that he truly loves Nayeon and wants to date her. He believes JYP Entertainment is conspiring against him for being a foreigner.

He also requested her to communicate with him directly and believes people around her, JYP Entertainment and TWICE members are poisoning her mind against him. He also requested her to openly reject him if she actually hates him and until then he will continue pursuing her.

He went on to say that some of her past lyrics hint at him and is convinced that she too has feelings for him. He asked her to communicate directly with him because he was aware of her whereabouts.

"I will stay there until I have clarity, but I also know where she gets her makeup done and stuff like that. I know where she is from time to time."

Finally, he requested her to compensate him financially for spending so much money on his travels to Korea and believes that both of them are part of a big “conspiracy theory” by JYP Entertainment and TWICE members.

What do we know of Josh- Nayeon’s stalker so far

Josh, TWICE member Nayeon’s infamous stalker, is a German national who has been following her since 2019 and claims to be obsessively in love with her.

He runs a YouTube channel called “Josh1994” where he regularly posts about his encounters with the TWICE member and how he just wants to meet her with pure intentions and does not want to hurt her.

He first traveled to South Korea in September 2019, which is also the singer’s birthday month. In 2021, he tried to board the same flight as the popular girl group and tried to give her a gift as well.

When confronted by TWICE’s managers, he threatened to kill her if she tried to date another man. He even obtained TWICE members’ Jeongyeon and Chaeyoung’s phone numbers and tried to contact them as well.

JYP Entertainment announced in 2020 that they will be taking legal action against the stalker. The TWICE member herself filed a restraining order against Josh but sadly, that hasn’t come to fruition.

He recently entered Korea again to present the singer with birthday gifts alarming TWICE members and their fans.

K-pop fans believe it is because he is a German national it is not easy to arrest him according to Korean law, but fans are hopeful that he is banned from Korea permanently.

JYP Entertainment has not issued any new updates on the matter so far.

