“Protect Nayeon” trends on social media as TWICE member’s notorious stalker enters Korea again

"Protect Nayeon" trended on social media as the POP singer's notorious stalker, Josh, has entered Korea again, causing concern amongst ONCEs.

Member Jeongyeon confirmed ONCE's fear and has warned fans not to pay heed to the stalker and his actions. It has been reported that JYP Entertainment is already looking into the issue.

Member Jeongyeon's message to ONCEs on Bubble has, in fact, concerned fans further as it has acted as a confirmation of the stalker's impending actions. "Protect Nayeon" is ONCEs' resounding message of solidarity towards the POP singer.

Nayeon Protection @Nayeon_Protect_ @jypnation



#NAYEON #TWICE Josh has landed in South Korea and is now trying to find a way to find NY. Please mass email JYPE about this issue. PROTECT NAYEON @JYPETWICE Josh has landed in South Korea and is now trying to find a way to find NY. Please mass email JYPE about this issue. PROTECT NAYEON @JYPETWICE @jypnation #NAYEON #TWICE https://t.co/VcKhKjlFYl

JYP Entertainment assures fans they are taking the required measures to ensure TWICE's Nayeon's safety

JYP Entertainment has responded to media reports of the TWICE member's stalker flying to Korea. They have assured ONCEs in a statement that they are trying their best to protect the POP singer.

"We're discussing our official response with the various related departments right now."

According to media reports, Josh, Nayeon's stalker, arrived in the country to give the POP singer birthday presents. Nayeon's birthday was on September 22, and he made a YouTube video titled,

"Happy Birthday Nayeon!!!"

In the video, he confirmed that he was in Korea to hand her birthday presents in person. However, what concerns ONCEs is the ease with which he arrived in Korea, and legal authorities failed to stop him.

For the unversed, in 2020, JYP Entertainment revealed they had pressed criminal charges against Josh and even filed a restraining order against the stalker. They had even assured fans that if the stalker entered Korea again, he would be arrested at the airport itself. Based on this promise, fans are wondering how the concerned authorities failed to restrict Josh's entry this time around.

Nevertheless, ONCEs are pretty upset with JYP Entertainment and their lackadaisical attitude towards this issue and are deeply concerned for the POP singer's safety and well-being.

#acid-angelzzz ✧ @WJQUEEF how is nayeon’s stalker not locked up like they should kill him how is nayeon’s stalker not locked up like they should kill him 😭

Teddy 💗 143 @mur1_ough I am only now finding out about Nayeon’s stalker and im SEETHING like is this man really just live tweeting/blogging LITERALLY ADMITTING TO STALKING HER?? LIKE WHAT MORE DO YOU NEED TO ARREST HIM T_T I am only now finding out about Nayeon’s stalker and im SEETHING like is this man really just live tweeting/blogging LITERALLY ADMITTING TO STALKING HER?? LIKE WHAT MORE DO YOU NEED TO ARREST HIM T_T

Jeongyeon has openly called out the stalker, and fans are saying that JYP Entertainment's response is rather cold and slow.

sophie a jeno simp @444WYH Jeongyeon World @yjyworld



Praying NY and all the girls stay safe Omg JeongyeonPraying NY and all the girls stay safe Omg JeongyeonPraying NY and all the girls stay safe 🙏 https://t.co/kgpq3s88PX i once saw the vid of him saying he wanna marry nayeon and willing to have a baby w her. AND BROOO THE STALKER IS IN KOREA NOW? twitter.com/yjyworld/statu… i once saw the vid of him saying he wanna marry nayeon and willing to have a baby w her. AND BROOO THE STALKER IS IN KOREA NOW? twitter.com/yjyworld/statu…

STREAM RING MA BELL OR PERISH @natyunqi jeongyeon openly calls out nayeon’s stalker and jyp still does nothing????? jeongyeon openly calls out nayeon’s stalker and jyp still does nothing?????

seulginator returns @seobaebae nayeon stalker in korea and has jeongyeons number and jeongyeon replies to this and says “I’ll teach him a lesson” and youre first response is to thirst over what jeongyeon said ???? nayeon stalker in korea and has jeongyeons number and jeongyeon replies to this and says “I’ll teach him a lesson” and youre first response is to thirst over what jeongyeon said ????

More about TWICE Nayeon's notorious stalker

𝐊𝐄𝐘𝐍 💜 @kikin75 Some people really be talking like JYPE don't know shit about Nayeon's stalker and been doing nothing all these years 🙄 Some people really be talking like JYPE don't know shit about Nayeon's stalker and been doing nothing all these years 🙄

TWICE member Nayeon's stalker has been obsessively following her since 2019 and goes by the name Josh. In September 2019, he flew to South Korea to meet her and has been harassing her ever since.

In 2021, when TWICE began resuming group activities, Josh boarded the same flight as her. He even threatened to kill her if she dated another man. Fans grew concerned for the POP singer and urged JYP Entertainment to take strict action against the stalker.

However, his arrest is not a simple matter as there are many layers of legalities involved. However, TWICE and their fans hope he is banned from entering Korea permanently.

