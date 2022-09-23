“Protect Nayeon” trends on social media as TWICE member’s notorious stalker enters Korea again

"Protect Nayeon" trended on social media as the POP singer's notorious stalker, Josh, has entered Korea again, causing concern amongst ONCEs.
Member Jeongyeon confirmed ONCE's fear and has warned fans not to pay heed to the stalker and his actions. It has been reported that JYP Entertainment is already looking into the issue.
Member Jeongyeon's message to ONCEs on Bubble has, in fact, concerned fans further as it has acted as a confirmation of the stalker's impending actions. "Protect Nayeon" is ONCEs' resounding message of solidarity towards the POP singer.
JYP Entertainment assures fans they are taking the required measures to ensure TWICE's Nayeon's safety
JYP Entertainment has responded to media reports of the TWICE member's stalker flying to Korea. They have assured ONCEs in a statement that they are trying their best to protect the POP singer.
"We're discussing our official response with the various related departments right now."
According to media reports, Josh, Nayeon's stalker, arrived in the country to give the POP singer birthday presents. Nayeon's birthday was on September 22, and he made a YouTube video titled,
"Happy Birthday Nayeon!!!"
In the video, he confirmed that he was in Korea to hand her birthday presents in person. However, what concerns ONCEs is the ease with which he arrived in Korea, and legal authorities failed to stop him.
For the unversed, in 2020, JYP Entertainment revealed they had pressed criminal charges against Josh and even filed a restraining order against the stalker. They had even assured fans that if the stalker entered Korea again, he would be arrested at the airport itself. Based on this promise, fans are wondering how the concerned authorities failed to restrict Josh's entry this time around.
Nevertheless, ONCEs are pretty upset with JYP Entertainment and their lackadaisical attitude towards this issue and are deeply concerned for the POP singer's safety and well-being.
Check out some fan reactions below:
Jeongyeon has openly called out the stalker, and fans are saying that JYP Entertainment's response is rather cold and slow.
More about TWICE Nayeon's notorious stalker
TWICE member Nayeon's stalker has been obsessively following her since 2019 and goes by the name Josh. In September 2019, he flew to South Korea to meet her and has been harassing her ever since.
In 2021, when TWICE began resuming group activities, Josh boarded the same flight as her. He even threatened to kill her if she dated another man. Fans grew concerned for the POP singer and urged JYP Entertainment to take strict action against the stalker.
However, his arrest is not a simple matter as there are many layers of legalities involved. However, TWICE and their fans hope he is banned from entering Korea permanently.