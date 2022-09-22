TWICE’s Nayeon dishes on her girls group, motivation to excel and more

TWICE’s sensational artist Nayeon has recently opened up about several personal aspects of her career and life. The artist dished upon her experience in the latest round of music promotions, the importance of her teammates, and what motivates her to excel in all performances.

The 27-year-old K-Pop singer’s most recent endeavor is a collaboration with high fashion brand Louis Vuitton for the cover of the October edition of their magazine. The heartfelt interviews were pursuant to the publications of this magazine.

TWICE created history as the first K-pop girl group to sell out two consecutive concerts at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Nayeon fondly reflected on the event and said:

“All the members really enjoy performing and are ambitious. In hopes of making sure that the audience members don’t ever regret coming to the show, we always suggest trying new things and new ideas.”

“I felt at peace and comfortable throughout”: TWICE’s Nayeon shares her experience during the latest promotions with her team

K-Pop powerhouse TWICE has made a sensational comeback with their latest mini album BETWEEN 1&2. The album dropped on August 26, 2022, and went on to create a storm in the global music industry.

Nayeon also released her first solo album, IM NAYEON, which has become a raging global sensation.The music charts and billboards demonstrate the massive success of her debut solo album. On Melon, a leading music streaming channel in Korea, POP! ranked second and debuted at No. 5 on Billboard's Artist 100 list, making her the first female K-Pop soloist to achieve this major accomplishment.

Commenting on the numerous promotional events for the project that concluded recently, Nayeon said:

“I felt at peace and comfortable throughout [promotions] because all the members were partaking in the scheduled activities in good health and we could be with fans through music show broadcasts and more.”

TWICE’s Nayeon spills on her bond with the other members of the girls group

Since their debut in 2015, TWICE has now become one of the most legendary K-Pop girl groups in the industry. The band has been in the constant spotlight throughout this year.

The year kicked off with the group concluding their 4TH WORLD TOUR III, which covered the leading countries like Japan and the USA. Moreover, all nine members of the group renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment, thus making news again.

The latest highlight for the K-Pop juggernauts is their eleventh mini-album BETWEEN 1&2, which has witnessed groundbreaking success internationally. Ruminating on her dynamic with the rest of the team, Nayeon commented:

“When talking to my members, there are a lot of times where our attitudes toward work and our end goals are similar. I think what makes our relationship unique is how we can be each other’s closest friends, sisters, family, and whatever else, all at the same time.”

In another news, TWICE’s Nayeon outshone the world with her mesmerizing smile in a new pictorial for ELLE Korea.

