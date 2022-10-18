“Protect Nayeon” trends on Twitter after TWICE member’s stalker is found camping outside her apartment building

K-pop fans have taken to Twitter to trend “Protect Nayeon” and express concern over the POP singer after her infamous stalker was found camping outside her apartment building.

In September this year, Josh returned to Korea post the relaxation of quarantine rules to personally deliver birthday presents to TWICE’s Nayeon. Now, more than a month later, the notorious stalker was camping outside her apartment building and made a vlog out of it and shared it on his YouTube channel.

TWICE fans along with other K-pop fans and fandoms have taken to social media and demanded that JYP Entertainment take action against the stalker.

PROTECT NAYEON @jypnation Josh has posted a video outside of Nayeons apartment. Mass email JYPE immediately and if you live in the area please contact the Korean Police.PROTECT NAYEON @JYPETWICE Josh has posted a video outside of Nayeons apartment. Mass email JYPE immediately and if you live in the area please contact the Korean Police. PROTECT NAYEON @JYPETWICE @jypnation https://t.co/GX7Qn9rXwX

TWICE Nayeon’s fans are mass mailing JYP Entertainment to take strict action against the notorious stalker

Thank you to all the fandoms in the quotes putting aside fanwars and helping spread tags and email JYPE. We really appreciate everyone doing their best to protect our Nayeon.

TWICE fans have banded together to mass mail the group’s agency to take strict action against Nayeon's notorious stalker, Josh, and requested fans to notify the police as well.

Her fans have been doing it ever since the infamous stalker entered Korea again in September 2022, and has been here ever since in the hopes of meeting the TWICE member.

According to fans, JYP Entertainment has not been doing a great job protecting the Cheer Up singer. Fans have taken to social media to express their frustration with the agency’s slack behavior.

You can contact the Korean police on Twitter at @smartsmpa

Other fandoms too joined in to show their support for the Feel Special singer and demanded that JYP Entertainment and the police take action against the stalker immediately.

Fandoms of ITZY and Stray Kids, as well as other fandoms like IU’s fans too have spoken up on this extremely serious issue and demanded something concrete be done before it gets too late.

beca ⚢ @TOFEELALlVE

#PROTECTNAYEON @JYPETWICE @jypnation Your job is to protect the TWICE and Nayeon is clearly in risk. How does this psycho has her address? If he's still harrassing her it's cause you haven't done enough to protect her. He needs to be arrested. We all know that JYPE can do better Your job is to protect the TWICE and Nayeon is clearly in risk. How does this psycho has her address? If he's still harrassing her it's cause you haven't done enough to protect her. He needs to be arrested. We all know that JYPE can do better#PROTECTNAYEON @JYPETWICE @jypnation https://t.co/ZVrAWXGkba

In the video posted on YouTube, titled Nayeon, please help, the notorious stalker can be seen camping outside her apartment building, begging her to accept his letter in person. He also revealed that he won’t leave till she doesn’t accept his handwritten letter herself and acknowledges his presence. He also revealed that he tried to break into her private space but was restricted because of a security lock code.

Fans’ continuous tweets caused the cops to land at the location to assure her safety, however, Josh denied the allegations that he was stalking her and revealed that JYP Entertainment was spreading lies against him. He reiterated that he is a good person and truly loves the Fancy singer and blamed her agency for painting him as a bad guy.

He begged her to talk to him directly, accept his letter and tell him personally what to do, and he shared that he would only listen to her and nobody else.

“Nayeon, I need to hear your wishes clearly from you personally and I will listen to you.”

Josh, who is a German citizen, previously tried to meet the TWICE singer. He recalled in a recent YouTube interview that he tried to meet her with pure intentions on a flight while the girl group was traveling to Japan, but her security team attacked him.

TWICE fans are hoping that he will be blacklisted from entering Korea and permanently banned from being anywhere close to her.

JYP Entertainment did not issue any new statements on the matter at the time of writing.

