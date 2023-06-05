"I have returned to hell": BTS' Suga and Halsey send fans into a frenzy with their Collab OST Lilith 

On June 5, 2023, BTS' Suga and American singer Halsey dropped their much-awaited collab OST Lilith on YouTube. The Diablo IV anthem Lilith has been featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming video game Diablo IV, an action role-playing game that serves as the fourth primary entry in the Diablo series, which has been developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment.

Featuring an all-English rap by the AMYGDALA singer, the song is a fresh rendition of Halsey's 2021 track, Lilith. As a part of Halsey's fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, the song was originally released in 2021.

Naturally, as soon as fans heard the latest collaborative track by BTS' Suga and Halsey, they were overwhelmed with delight. One fan even tweeted a line from the song and shared multiple screenshots from the music video that has been uploaded on Halsey's YouTube channel. The song follows:

"Don't dwell on the past, it's time to make a change. Look around, believe in what you see. I have returned to hell"

Fans can't get enough of BTS' Suga and Halsey's third collaboration

Fans are over the moon with the AMYGDALA singer and Halsey's collaboration for Lilith and have been streaming it non-stop since its release. Suga's lines as well as his rap in English have fans flooding social media with praise and love, who are talking about how the AMYGDALA singer and Halsey share perfect synchronization and harmonization in the song, especially during the chorus.

Further, ARMYs loved the BTS member's vocals and stunning visuals and also complimented the duo for their musical compatibility. Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) marks the third collaboration between Suga and Halsey, following their previous works together, which include SUGA's Interlude from Halsey's 2020 album Manic and BTS's popular 2019 track Boy With Luv. Many fans have stated that the song is addictive and has the potential to help heal their broken hearts.

Meanwhile, others are even dubbing Lilith as the best collaboration and OST of 2023. Fans can't seem to get enough of the song, every part of which feels just right to their ears. They have also begun trending several hashtags on Twitter for the song, including "LilithIsComing," "SugaXHalseyIsComing," and others.

Check out how fans are reacting to the K-pop powerhouse and Halsey's thrilling collaboration song Lilith, which is set to be featured in the upcoming video game.

𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨⁷ @KnjMyLife Halsey and Suga sing together !! Halsey and Suga sing together !! https://t.co/xqaUfBSnVs

Rami⁷💜in FESTA @IOt7army Suga and Halsey together is a certainty now, they say they understand each other deeply in terms of music and it shows cause every single collab is just RIGHT, something just clicks with them and that's it. Perfect Suga and Halsey together is a certainty now, they say they understand each other deeply in terms of music and it shows cause every single collab is just RIGHT, something just clicks with them and that's it. Perfect https://t.co/rba9muQ6FV

https://t.co/HpvMg32kOl Yoongi rapping in English & the way he came in hot & ate up the whole verse OMG !!!LILITH IS COMINGSUGA X HALSEY IS COMINGHALSEY FT SUGAhttps://t.co/HpvMg32kOl twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Yoongi rapping in English & the way he came in hot & ate up the whole verse OMG !!! 🔥🔥LILITH IS COMING SUGA X HALSEY IS COMINGHALSEY FT SUGA#LILITHISCOMING#SUGAForDiabloIV #DiabloIVhttps://t.co/HpvMg32kOl twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xdH9uuMIWn

Also, words can’t express how much I love Suga the singer and how we’re seeing him more & more. 🫠🥹



#SUGAForDiabloIV #HalseyxSUGA Lilith, with Halsey and Suga. Wow! That was so strikingly beautiful, both their voices and the visual cinematography. Stunning!Also, words can’t express how much I love Suga the singer and how we’re seeing him more & more. 🫠🥹 Lilith, with Halsey and Suga. Wow! That was so strikingly beautiful, both their voices and the visual cinematography. Stunning! 💜👏🔥✨Also, words can’t express how much I love Suga the singer and how we’re seeing him more & more. 🫠🥹✨✨✨#SUGAForDiabloIV #HalseyxSUGA https://t.co/tPh75Jb1tK

Over the years, the two artists have nurtured a strong friendship, as evidenced by Halsey's feature in the rapper's recent documentary, SUGA: Road to D-DAY. During the ninth day of his Agust D concert in L.A. on May 14, 2023, the rapper pleasantly surprised the audience by inviting Halsey to join him on stage.

As the American singer made her entrance, fans were ecstatic, and the energy in the venue skyrocketed. Together, they delivered a captivating performance of their collaborative song, SUGA's Interlude, featured on Halsey's 2020 solo album, Manic. Their remarkable chemistry and friendship on stage delighted fans who were present at the venue.

More about the AMYGDALA singer

In addition to his latest achievement, the BTS member has taken on the role of a global ambassador for the esteemed Italian luxury fashion brand Valentino and the NBA. Furthermore, he recently unveiled his inaugural solo album titled D-day, which comprises a collection of ten compelling tracks.

Additionally, he has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first-ever solo male artist to grace the cover of VOGUE JAPAN in its illustrious 24-year history. Fans can anticipate seeing the idol on the cover of the esteemed magazine's August issue, scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023.

The rapper is currently on his first-ever solo tour, the Agust D Tour, and recently concluded his concert in Japan. Meanwhile, Lilith has reached the No.1 spot on US itunes.

