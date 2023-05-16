Bighit Entertainment recently dropped the teaser for episode 11 of BTS' Suga talk show Suchwita on Monday, May 15, which showcased the idol excitedly welcoming his next guest and telling fans that they will be surprised to see them. Episode 11 will reportedly feature the first-ever female guest on the show.

As the teaser dropped, detective ARMYs took no time to discover that the female guest is none other than South Korean actress Lee Na-young. In the promotional clip, the actress can be seen dressed up as a character from her upcoming drama One Day Off, and even sported the same hairstyle. Fans are speculating that she must be on the show to promote her latest healing drama.

Needless to say, ARMYs are much excited to see the first female guest on Suga's show and can't wait to see the duo's complete conversation over different aspects. Many also took to social media to express their thoughts, with one user tweeting:

"So excited really!!!": Fans go wild after witnessing Lee Na-young and Suga's interaction on Suchwita

Fans are excited to see Lee Na-young have a playful conversation with BTS' Suga on Suchwita. As many fans have known the actress from Romance is a Bonus Book, they know that she will be the best fit to appear as the first female guest on the show. From the teaser, fans are already speculating that Suga will show a new side of himself being all cute and goofy. The witty remarks made by the female guest on the show are also expected to bring comical relief to ARMYs.

Meanwhile, the female guest has also mentioned on the show that it is her first time attending a talk show and that she does not attend that many shows, so her presence on Suchwita matters a lot. Take a look at how fans are reacting to Lee Na-young being the first female guest on Suga's talk show:

Many other prominent celebrities have also appeared on Suchwita, including SEVENEEN's Hoshi, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, BIGBANG's Taeyang, comedian Shin Dong-yeob, Yeonjun, j-hope, Jeonghan, Woozi, DK, Mingyu and others. Fans loved how Suga is all transparent and funny while interviewing his guests on the shows but treats his BTS co-members differently as he has known them for years.

First premiering on December 5, 2022, Suchwita is a variety web series and a talk show started by BTS' Suga on streaming platforms including Weverse and YouTube. The series is about the idol chatting and having a meaningful conversation with his guests while having a sip of alcohol.

More about BTS' Suga

The Haegeum artist is currently on his first-ever solo tour, titled Agust D Tour. The idol has recently wrapped his first-ever solo concerts for LA. In his recent concert, American singer-songwriter Halsey also made her appearance and delivered a spectacular performance with the BTS member on his Interlude: DAWN. Fans loved how the duo interacted at the concert.

Presently, the idol is preparing for his next set of concerts which is going to be held in Japan. Tickets for the live streaming of the concert have also been ade public. He has recently become the global ambassador for Italian fashion house Valentino and is involved in many promotional shoots for the brand. He is also the global ambassador for NBA.

The upcoming episode 11 of Suchwita is slated to premiere on May 22, 2023, at 10:00 pm KST and will be available to stream on YouTube.

