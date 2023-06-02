"OMG": ARMYs rejoice as BTS' Suga becomes the first male star to grace the cover of VOGUE JAPAN

On June 2, 2023, VOGUE JAPAN officially announced that BTS' Suga would be the cover star for their upcoming August issue. They also declared him the first solo male ever to grace the cover of the aforementioned outlet in its 24-year history.

VOGUE JAPAN stated:

"The August 2023 issue, which marks a new page in the 24-year history of 'VOGUE JAPAN,' where a man decorates the cover alone for the first time, is a special issue on beauty."

As soon as fans heard the news, they couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to celebrate the rapper's latest feat. One user tweeted:

Fans are proud that BTS' Suga is the first choice of VOGUE JAPAN

After the news broke, social media was flooded with fan posts expressing their love for the AMYGDALA singer and celebrating his achievement as the first-ever male to grace the cover of the aforementioned outlet. They started trending the idol under different hashtags on Twitter, including Suga for Vogue Japan, First Male Cover Star Suga, SugaXVogueJapan, and others. Meanwhile, they also speculated whether the shirtless pictures that the idol uploaded on his Instagram on January 5, 2023, were related to the aforementioned outlet or not.

Fans are currently encouraging fellow fans to tag and retweet the idol and celebrate his latest feat with the hashtags. They are also commenting that they are proud of Suga for achieving VOGUE JAPAN's cover. They are excited to see if the pink and purple shirtless pictures will be featured in the upcoming August issue or not. Needless to say, they are overwhelmed and excited to see the much-anticipated August issue.

Min Suga HQ⁷ @MINSUGAHQ



SUGA FOR VOGUE JAPAN

FIRST COVER STAR SUGA

#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN Let’s celebrate SUGA being the first solo male to grace the cover of Vogue Japan by trending the tags bellow!SUGA FOR VOGUE JAPANFIRST COVER STAR SUGA Let’s celebrate SUGA being the first solo male to grace the cover of Vogue Japan by trending the tags bellow! SUGA FOR VOGUE JAPANFIRST COVER STAR SUGA#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN https://t.co/DRkOozHK5o

•💜ʀᴏsᴇ⁷🥃• D-DAY🥢🚬• @CYPHERS_DDAENG3



SUGA X VOGUE JAPAN

SUGA FOR VOGUE JAPAN

#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN What if what if? SUGA Vogue Japan Cover shoot????. 🤔SUGA X VOGUE JAPANSUGA FOR VOGUE JAPAN What if what if? SUGA Vogue Japan Cover shoot????. 🤔😳SUGA X VOGUE JAPANSUGA FOR VOGUE JAPAN#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN https://t.co/UOzPBwB4Vp

agustdyland @agustdyland

Congratulations my king 🤴

#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN SUGA shines as the FIRST solo male star to grace the cover of VOGUE JAPAN!Congratulations my king 🤴 SUGA shines as the FIRST solo male star to grace the cover of VOGUE JAPAN!Congratulations my king 🤴 #SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN https://t.co/NXQBVViBOA

milenna⁷ @taesoothe

#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN The mysterious photoshoot Yoongi has been teasing might be actually for VOGUE Japan cover issue… It always gave me japanese photography vibe, but it didn’t occur to me a solo cover there would happen The mysterious photoshoot Yoongi has been teasing might be actually for VOGUE Japan cover issue… It always gave me japanese photography vibe, but it didn’t occur to me a solo cover there would happen#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN https://t.co/UCuadRjdIs

YOONMINViBeS🐱🐥💜💜💜 @YMIN779



Let’s celebrate SUGA being the first solo male to grace the cover of Vogue Japan



SUGA FOR VOGUE JAPAN

FIRST COVER STAR SUGA

#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN So proud of our Yoongi!Let’s celebrate SUGA being the first solo male to grace the cover of Vogue JapanSUGA FOR VOGUE JAPANFIRST COVER STAR SUGA So proud of our Yoongi! 💜💜Let’s celebrate SUGA being the first solo male to grace the cover of Vogue Japan SUGA FOR VOGUE JAPANFIRST COVER STAR SUGA#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN https://t.co/hGfha7ENqM

Soft_YoongleHoursᴰᵈᵃʸ @Jenny06v

What if that mysterious blue and pink flower photoshoot is for Vogue Japan 🥹 SUGA STREAM 🥢 @932220SG



SUGA will make history as the FIRST male solo star to grace the cover of VOGUE JAPAN for the first time after 24 years!🥰



SUGA FOR VOGUE JAPAN

FIRST COVER STAR SUGA

#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN SUGA will be on the cover of VOGUE JAPAN for the August issue, released on Friday, June 30!SUGA will make history as the FIRST male solo star to grace the cover of VOGUE JAPAN for the first time after 24 years!🥰SUGA FOR VOGUE JAPANFIRST COVER STAR SUGA SUGA will be on the cover of VOGUE JAPAN for the August issue, released on Friday, June 30!SUGA will make history as the FIRST male solo star to grace the cover of VOGUE JAPAN for the first time after 24 years!🥰SUGA FOR VOGUE JAPANFIRST COVER STAR SUGA#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN https://t.co/gxCQWuLire WaitWhat if that mysterious blue and pink flower photoshoot is for Vogue Japan 🥹 twitter.com/932220SG/statu… WaitWhat if that mysterious blue and pink flower photoshoot is for Vogue Japan 🥹 twitter.com/932220SG/statu…

Veda || D Day || Rapline @SetmefreePeople



His 'FIRST AND ONLY' extending beyond music industry now???



SUGA X VOGUE JAPAN

SUGA FOR VOGUE JAPAN

#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN What do you mean the first solo male to feature on cover of japan vogue ??????His 'FIRST AND ONLY' extending beyond music industry now???SUGA X VOGUE JAPANSUGA FOR VOGUE JAPAN What do you mean the first solo male to feature on cover of japan vogue ?????? His 'FIRST AND ONLY' extending beyond music industry now??? SUGA X VOGUE JAPANSUGA FOR VOGUE JAPAN#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN https://t.co/YXfBFO68F0

The upcoming VOGUE JAPAN focuses on the theme of "INNER SPACE OF SUGA" and delves into the personal realm of the versatile composer, rapper, and idol, shedding light on the multifaceted aspects of his character.

Furthermore, the exclusive interview will cover a wide range of topics, including the untold anecdotes behind Agust D's solo album D-DAY, the idol's perspectives on fellow members, pivotal moments in his career, as well as his take on fashion and beauty. The outlet stated and requested that fans anticipate an insightful interview that offers a glimpse into the idol's sincere, nuanced, and profound humanity.

Suga's upcoming episode of Suchwita will be with Jin

In the upcoming episode of the rapper's talk show, Suchwita, fellow BTS member Jin will appear. Bighit Entertainment has released a teaser where Jin is seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with the idol. He also stated that he filmed the episode four days before his mandatory military enlistment. Jin is currently serving his tenure in the military.

As soon as the fans saw the teaser for episode 12, they couldn't contain their excitement and were overwhelmed. They were emotional, as the agency has been releasing the content during the Festa time when BTS is celebrating their 10th anniversary.

The idol has also become the global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino and the NBA. He also released his first-ever solo official album, D-Day, which includes ten tracks.

The AMYGDALA singer is currently on his first-ever solo tour, the Agust D Tour, and recently concluded his first-day concert in Japan.

The August issue of VOGUE JAPAN is scheduled to be published on June 30, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes