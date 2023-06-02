"OMG": ARMYs rejoice as BTS' Suga becomes the first male star to grace the cover of VOGUE JAPAN

On June 2, 2023, VOGUE JAPAN officially announced that BTS' Suga would be the cover star for their upcoming August issue. They also declared him the first solo male ever to grace the cover of the aforementioned outlet in its 24-year history.
VOGUE JAPAN stated:
"The August 2023 issue, which marks a new page in the 24-year history of 'VOGUE JAPAN,' where a man decorates the cover alone for the first time, is a special issue on beauty."
As soon as fans heard the news, they couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to celebrate the rapper's latest feat. One user tweeted:
Fans are proud that BTS' Suga is the first choice of VOGUE JAPAN
After the news broke, social media was flooded with fan posts expressing their love for the AMYGDALA singer and celebrating his achievement as the first-ever male to grace the cover of the aforementioned outlet. They started trending the idol under different hashtags on Twitter, including Suga for Vogue Japan, First Male Cover Star Suga, SugaXVogueJapan, and others. Meanwhile, they also speculated whether the shirtless pictures that the idol uploaded on his Instagram on January 5, 2023, were related to the aforementioned outlet or not.
Fans are currently encouraging fellow fans to tag and retweet the idol and celebrate his latest feat with the hashtags. They are also commenting that they are proud of Suga for achieving VOGUE JAPAN's cover. They are excited to see if the pink and purple shirtless pictures will be featured in the upcoming August issue or not. Needless to say, they are overwhelmed and excited to see the much-anticipated August issue.
The upcoming VOGUE JAPAN focuses on the theme of "INNER SPACE OF SUGA" and delves into the personal realm of the versatile composer, rapper, and idol, shedding light on the multifaceted aspects of his character.
Furthermore, the exclusive interview will cover a wide range of topics, including the untold anecdotes behind Agust D's solo album D-DAY, the idol's perspectives on fellow members, pivotal moments in his career, as well as his take on fashion and beauty. The outlet stated and requested that fans anticipate an insightful interview that offers a glimpse into the idol's sincere, nuanced, and profound humanity.
Suga's upcoming episode of Suchwita will be with Jin
In the upcoming episode of the rapper's talk show, Suchwita, fellow BTS member Jin will appear. Bighit Entertainment has released a teaser where Jin is seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with the idol. He also stated that he filmed the episode four days before his mandatory military enlistment. Jin is currently serving his tenure in the military.
As soon as the fans saw the teaser for episode 12, they couldn't contain their excitement and were overwhelmed. They were emotional, as the agency has been releasing the content during the Festa time when BTS is celebrating their 10th anniversary.
The idol has also become the global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino and the NBA. He also released his first-ever solo official album, D-Day, which includes ten tracks.
The AMYGDALA singer is currently on his first-ever solo tour, the Agust D Tour, and recently concluded his first-day concert in Japan.
The August issue of VOGUE JAPAN is scheduled to be published on June 30, 2023.