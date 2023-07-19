On July 19, 2023, BANGTAN TV released episode 14 of Suga's Suchwita, where in the last part of the episode, a preview of the rapper's new guest was showcased, and fans quickly deciphered that Jungkook would be appearing in the upcoming episode of the show. In episode 14, Suga entertained fans alongside fellow BTS member J-hope.

Suchwita is a variety web series starring Suga, which was released on December 5, 2022, on streaming platforms YouTube and Weverse. The series features Suga having conversations with guests while enjoying alcohol.

In the preview for the next episode, the duo seemed to be comfortable in each other's company, engaging in various activities such as chatting, singing, and dancing. Suga also mentioned in the preview that the golden maknae has grown up and said,

"You're all grown up now."

Reacting to Suga and Jungkook's interaction, a fan took to Twitter and shared a video of the same with the caption, "Jungkook is all grown up."

"Jungkook finally performing That That with yoongi": ARMYs elated to see the duo together

In the preview for episode 15 of the upcoming Suchwita episode, BTS members Jungkook and Suga had a great time. The AMYGDALA singer talked about how the golden maknae had released his solo album, to which Suga replied that Jungkook had to maintain his pride as a K-pop idol and had done well. Suga also commented that he had a feeling that Jungkook would reach the number one position on the Top 100 Billboard charts, and they both started dancing together.

Suga also mentioned that since the maknae had witnessed the growth of all the other members, he had absorbed the personalities of the rest of the seven members as well. Jungkook agreed without hesitation and commented:

"The one thing that I feel was really lucky in my life is that I met great people (6 older members). It's all thanks to you guys."

Fans took to social media to react to the latest episode of Suchwita.

yely⁷ @bichwi NOT JUNGKOOK TELLING YOONGI TO GO HOME IF HE IS TIRED AND HE WILL CONTINUE HERE BY HIMSELF PLS THIS EPISODE IS ABOUT TO BE 3 HOURS LONG pic.twitter.com/ru84IvicQ0

mr yunki⁷ 🃏 @boobkoos jungkook came to that suchwita set with a list of demands and an entire itinerary planned and at the top of that list is "PERFORM THAT THAT WITH YOONGI HYUNG" encircled underlined and highlight in big bold red letters

DAMN IT LAUREN⁷ @Starlit_Lauren pic.twitter.com/L4q2un75Cd Jungkook having a karaoke session on his episode of suchwita and dragging Yoongi into doing it as well is the most Jungkook thing he could have done

hani⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @itsbtszone



pic.twitter.com/wjv3LGwidr jungkook x suchwita episode is going to be so chaotic

나비.97 (FAN) @maineventjeon



pic.twitter.com/D3HGBbIMyH Jungkook is so energetic and cute, interviewing him will be such a funny moment for sure. I can’t wait for everything that will be revealed here, for all the thoughts Jungkook will share here on Suchwita!

Later on, the duo entertained themselves while grooving to songs, including That That and Suchwita. Fans are excited to watch the bickering, conversations, and interactions among the fellow BTS members, and they are extremely elated about the golden maknae joining the other members on the show.

Park Jimin, Kim Namjoon, Kim Seok-jin, and J-Hope have already appeared on Suga's show, and now the golden maknae is also set to make an appearance. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the arrival of Kim Tae-hyung on Suchwita.

Needless to say, fans can't wait for the next episode, as they will finally get to see the duo's interaction after a long time. They eagerly anticipate the airing date.

The Euphoria singer has recently released his first-ever digital single, Seven, which has topped iTunes charts worldwide. In the music video, Han So-hee was also featured, and fans praised the duo for their incredible chemistry.

Meanwhile, Suga has recently concluded his first-ever solo tour concert, the Agust D Tour. He also announced the dates for a 3-day encore concert in August, which will be held in Seoul. He also visited his brother's wedding ceremony recently.

Suchwita episode 15 is slated to premiere on July 29, 2023, and will be available to stream on the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel.