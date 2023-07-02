"So handsome": Fans swoon over BTS' Suga as he attends his brother's wedding 

On July 2, 2023, BTS' Suga attended his brother Min Geum-jae's wedding in their hometown of Daegu, South Korea. The rapper's parents and close relatives were also present at the wedding to celebrate the occasion.

During the wedding, the idol delivered an emotional speech and shared a heartfelt embrace with his brother. He also extended his blessings to the newlyweds. Attendees captured photos and videos at the wedding, which quickly went viral on social media.

The AMYGDALA singer looked dapper in a classic black suit and was hailed for his look. As soon as fans came across the viral pictures of Suga, they took to social media to express their thoughts on his appearance.

"Crying" - Fans react to pictures of Suga at his brother's wedding

As Suga delivered his speech, his brother Min Geum-jae couldn't hold back his tears of joy. The AMYGDALA singer expressed his deep gratitude to his brother, who supported his music career when others did not believe in his dreams. He also extended addressed the bride and wished her the best in life. Those in attendance cheered and applauded enthusiastically as the idol concluded his speech.

During the wedding, the idol was seen taking pictures with his family and interacting with his parents and manager, who also accompanied him to the event.

The idol looked sharp in a black suit, which he paired with a white shirt. Fans were impressed with his wedding look and flooded social media with compliments.

The rapper also amazed the guests with a floral arrangement with his name, BTS Suga Min Yoon Gi. The male vocalist showcased his kindness by thoughtfully sending a separate bouquet to his sister-in-law.

Several fans believe that they must protect the privacy of the idol's immediate family and have refrained from widely sharing pictures of them from the event.

AMYGDALA singer's recent activities

The AMYGDALA singer recently released two travel vlogs featuring his D-Day tour in Chicago and Jakarta, sharing a glimpse of life with fans. In the second vlog, which was set in Jakarta, the rapper also introduced his band members to fans, showcasing the cordial relationship they share.

Meanwhile, he recently concluded his first-ever solo tour, Agust D Tour in Seoul, South Korea, where he was supported by his fellow band members including Jungkook, Kim Tae-hyung, and Park Jimin.

Recently, the AMYGDALA singer also made an announcement regarding a three-day encore of D-Day in Seoul, which will take place on August 4, 5, and 6. This special event comes after his successful world tour.

