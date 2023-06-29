"Yoongi's cute thank you in the end": Fans delighted as BTS' Suga drops D-Day tour blog in Jakarta

On June 29, 2023, Bighit Entertainment released BTS member Suga's D-Day tour vlog in Jakarta on the Bangtan YouTube channel. The video showcased various aspects of Suga's experience, including indulging in local Indonesian cuisine, engaging in conversations, offering glimpses of his hotel room, and more.

Previously, the idol had shared his D-Day tour blog from Chicago, updating fans on his activities.

Upon watching the tour vlog, fans took to social media to express their thoughts on Suga's appearance throughout the video, as well as noticing his adorable thank you at the end of it.

BANGTAN DELIGHT ¹⁰ @Lovly_mochitwin : Idk when I’ll be back but when I return, I really hope its with all seven of us. To all the ARMY in Jakarta, Indonesia, thank you so much for enjoying the show. Thank you-oong~



Yoongi's cute thank you in the end



_VLOG #슈가

Fans can't get enough of Suga's latest vlog of Jakarta

In the recent D-Day tour vlog in Jakarta, Suga shared a tour of his hotel room, showed his concert luggage, displayed gua sha medicines, and talked about the musical instruments he travels with, like a guitar and piano.

He also shared his love for local Indonesian cuisine and sampled some dishes with his staff. In the video's conclusion, he introduced his band members, who fans believe he has a strong connection with, particularly the singer from AMYGDALA.

In the vlog's final moments, the AMYGDALA singer reached the venue for his performance and got ready for a practice session. Fans found Suga's vlog heartwarming and praised him for sharing intimate details about his life.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear SUGA TOUR VLOG IN JAKARTA SUGA TOUR VLOG IN JAKARTA https://t.co/a5PCO2cpKP

Min Suga HQ⁷ @MINSUGAHQ Yoongi’s set up: water, iced coffee, gua sha herbal medicine, and coke Yoongi’s set up: water, iced coffee, gua sha herbal medicine, and coke https://t.co/G2G6y68M0L

yoongi's met his rum! ❤️ @sugabond_ aaa thank you so much!! @bts_bighit baby you don't know how happy I am when I watch this vlogaaa thank you so much!! @bts_bighit baby you don't know how happy I am when I watch this vlog 😭 aaa thank you so much!! 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️

In the video, he expressed his desire to return to Indonesia and perform alongside the other members of BTS. He expressed his desire to update them on his current experiences and how much he misses them, thrilling fans when he also mentioned the other members.

Min Suga HQ⁷ @MINSUGAHQ : I received a lot of vitamins as gifts for this tour. I got some from my parents, and from my friends. I rarely take vitamins normally, but.. everyone’s so worried about my health : I received a lot of vitamins as gifts for this tour. I got some from my parents, and from my friends. I rarely take vitamins normally, but.. everyone’s so worried about my health 🐱: I received a lot of vitamins as gifts for this tour. I got some from my parents, and from my friends. I rarely take vitamins normally, but.. everyone’s so worried about my health https://t.co/WqQuazp46h

More about BTS' AMYGDALA singer

The BTS member recently released his first official solo album titled D-DAY, which consists of 10 tracks. Through this album, he offers insights into his life as an artist and his deep passion for his craft. Of particular note, the music videos for the songs Haegeum and AMYGDALA have attracted significant attention from fans due to the personal details they reveal about the idol's life.

Furthermore, Suga has taken on the role of brand ambassador for well-known companies such as Valentino and the NBA. He recently appeared in a commercial video for NBA and is considered the first male star to ever feature on VOGUE JAPAN's cover.

The idol has recently concluded his first-ever solo concert Agust D Tour in Seoul, supported by Jungkook, Jimin, and V on his final day of the concert.

