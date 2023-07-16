"Han So-hee fell on Jungkook": Fans go gaga over behind-the-clips of Seven's mv

On July 15, 2023, Danny Axley shared behind-the-scenes footage of BTS' Jungkook and Han So-hee's music video for Seven on his Instagram story, delighting the fandom. Axley is a member of the production team for the aforementioned music video.

The talented Euphoria singer recently released his debut digital single, Seven, featuring Han So-hee as a guest. The music video depicts the duo engaged in a couple's quarrel, with Jungkook earnestly trying to persuade the actress. The chemistry between them is palpable, as the idol repeatedly professes his love for her seven days a week until she agrees to reconcile.

In one of the behind-the-scenes clips uploaded by Danny Axley, Han So-hee is seen accidentally falling onto Jungkook's lap when a chandelier, which was part of the music video set, falls. Fans responded positively to these videos and took to social media to express their excitement.

Sethi⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @KnjMyLife han so hee fell on jungkook

"Iconic scene in mv": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook and Han So-hee's chemistry in the Seven music video

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK



#Seven_Jungkook



Danny Axley (part of ‘Seven’ MV production team) listed behind the scenes clips of the MV (thread)

In the music video for Seven, Jungkook and Han So-hee are frequently depicted engaged in intense arguments, much like any regular couple. One scene that has garnered significant attention involves the duo amidst water, nearly submerged. Fans have deemed it one of the most iconic and intense scenes ever.

In the behind-the-scenes footage of this particular scene, the Seven singer is seen subtly touching Han So-hee's hands once they finish filming. Fans praised her versatility as an actress and noted the duo's convincing acting.

Some viewers commented that the music video quickly transformed into a K-drama, thoroughly enjoying the interactions between the two. The member of the production team shared a total of four videos, two of which went viral on social media, while the other two featured camera clippings.

⟭⟬♥︎ @BTSArmy_47 Behind the scenes of this iconic scene in seven mv !!!





~ 𝑝𝑣 @seoxvm and the way jk keep singing and approaching her at the end 🥹🦋 please idk why but seeing these little clips of them makes me soo happy ‍🩹 @4hyojoo Her acting totally killed itand the way jk keep singing and approaching her at the end 🥹🦋 please idk why but seeing these little clips of them makes me soo happy‍🩹

JK Updates. @DailyforJK The way Jungkook held her to make sure she’s ok 🥹

ale⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @BANGTANDlARIES the way during this scene jungkook made sure to grab so hee gently as she fell on his lap when the smoke popped 🥹🫶



The Euphoria singer's song Seven continues to maintain its position at the top of the Spotify Global Chart, amassing 13,480,559 streams. It also remains at No. 1 on the Spotify USA Chart, with 1,643,144 streams. This marks its second consecutive day at the peak.

He has also collaborated with American singer Latto for his digital single Seven, releasing two versions, including clean and explicit. Fans are captivated by the lyrics of both songs and loving the music video as well. They are actively encouraging others to stream the song on all platforms to help the idols achieve new records.

Jungkook is properly credited for his song Seven

ard⁷ @ard_updates Bighit Music confirmed that Seven Official MV and Performance Video on YouTube are already credited as Jungkook's name and all data will count toward the charts.

On the same day, fans began expressing concern about whether the idol was being properly credited for his song Seven on YouTube. They alleged that the idol ranking breakdown for YouTube, which is taken into account for Billboard's Hot 100 chart, displayed zero points.

To which Bighit Entertainment responded with the statement and clarified:

"The artist name for the ‘Seven’ music video as well as the performance video is correctly registered as Jungkook in the YouTube system. There are no issues with the YouTube data count as well.”

The Euphoria singer is set to appear on Elvis Duran's radio show, Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, next week.