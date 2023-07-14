"This breaks my heart, he was so happy and excited" - BTS' Jung Kook's GMA Summer Concert canceled

On July 14, 2023, BTS' Jung Kook was set to deliver a historic performance at the Good Morning America Summer Concert scheduled to be held in Central Park, New York. However, the event was reportedly canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions, including a fierce thunderstorm and lightning.

JK DAILYʲᵏ @Daily_JKUpdate The GMA Concert has been canceled due to thunderstorm.🥹 The GMA Concert has been canceled due to thunderstorm.🥹

Even before the event, fans could see how happy and excited Jung Kook was for his first-ever performance at the Good Morning America Summer concert. Unfortunately, he could only perform soundchecks before the event got canceled.

As a result, fans at the event were also saddened and disappointed by the cancellation. Fans were more worried about the idol than themselves, and they realized how sad Jung Kook must be feeling. One user took to social media and commented:

But his safety is more important :) @Daily_JKUpdate This breaks my heart, he was so happy and excited to performBut his safety is more important :)

"Jungkook said Sorry" - ARMYs emotional as the idol couldn't perform at the GMA Concert Series

As the event started, BTS' Jung Kook appeared on the stage, surrounded by backup dancers. Initially, the idol did soundchecks with his three songs, including Euphoria, Dynamite, and his latest digital single Seven, delighting fans with his demo performances. Fans commented that the idol looked so happy and energetic on stage, and they were delighted to see him in good spirits.

However, the situation soon took a turn for the worse when the weather started to show ominous signs. The deteriorating weather conditions resulted in heavy rain and even a thunderstorm. Fans reported that the concert was canceled and that those present were asked to go home after seeing the severity of the situation.

Fans at the event were elated to see him live and at least were able to witness his historic soundcheck performances. However, they were sad that they had to leave after waiting for this day.

Check out how fans are reacting to the cancellation of Jung Kook's GMA Summer Concert:

hani⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @itsbtszone jungkook was so happy to be able to perform for armys and just be on stage… and the show got cancelled all of a sudden.. i hope he and everyone is okay and he gets to perform soon :(

#JungKookOnGMA They're evacuating Central Park due thunderstorm.🥲 That's why they record some performances to show on tv, they were asking people during "soundcheck" to act like it was live. I was outside and got so lucky to listen to him perform Euphoria, Seven and Dynamite

jam @ssujamss I feel so bad he was so happy on stage

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs jungkook sang euphoria, seven, and dynamite tho 🥺 we had to leave because of thunder and lightning..jungkook sang euphoria, seven, and dynamite tho 🥺

jam @ssujamss but everyone's gone now Thank you to everyone telling us all to get home safe! The rain lightened up lotsbut everyone's gone now

Sea⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ | SEVEN IS COMING | @jeonforeva All these people came for Jungkook and he even performed for them and interacted with them SO IM HAPPY!! CHEER UP and look forward to the performance that will be aired by GMA soon!! Oh and KEEP STREAMING!!

Many fans had camped out in Central Park a week before the commencement of the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series just to catch a glimpse of the Euphoria singer, so fans felt sad when the event was canceled abruptly.

Many were in limbo about whether the concert would be rescheduled or not. Fans are praying that the idol will perform on different dates. Meanwhile, those at Central Park were ecstatic to see Jung Kook in real life and commented that he looked even more beautiful in real life.

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs jungkooks literally so pretty in person like hes not human hes soooooo soooo pretty

Before heading out of the venue, the idol also expressed his gratitude and said sorry to fans for not being able to perform at the event.

On the same day, the Euphoria singer released his first-ever digital single, Seven, featuring Han So-hee in the music video. The music video and song soon went viral on social media. Fans also complimented the onscreen chemistry between the duo in the music video.

Seven set a new record as the fastest K-pop/Korean song to reach number one on the US iTunes chart, achieving the feat in just one hour and six minutes.

The Euphoria singer also took to social media, expressing that fans don't need to be sad since the event got canceled, but he will soon meet them through Weverse Live.

"Seven’ comeback stage that was done with rain still was happy because i got to see armys’ faces dont feel to sad/regretful! lets meet on weverse live in a bit," he stated.

It has been reported by Good Morning America that the singer has pre-recorded three songs, including Euphoria, Dynamite, and Seven. He will soon be having a talk session with the outlet.