"This breaks my heart, he was so happy and excited" - BTS' Jung Kook's GMA Summer Concert canceled

On July 14, 2023, BTS' Jung Kook was set to deliver a historic performance at the Good Morning America Summer Concert scheduled to be held in Central Park, New York. However, the event was reportedly canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions, including a fierce thunderstorm and lightning.
Even before the event, fans could see how happy and excited Jung Kook was for his first-ever performance at the Good Morning America Summer concert. Unfortunately, he could only perform soundchecks before the event got canceled.
As a result, fans at the event were also saddened and disappointed by the cancellation. Fans were more worried about the idol than themselves, and they realized how sad Jung Kook must be feeling. One user took to social media and commented:
"Jungkook said Sorry" - ARMYs emotional as the idol couldn't perform at the GMA Concert Series
As the event started, BTS' Jung Kook appeared on the stage, surrounded by backup dancers. Initially, the idol did soundchecks with his three songs, including Euphoria, Dynamite, and his latest digital single Seven, delighting fans with his demo performances. Fans commented that the idol looked so happy and energetic on stage, and they were delighted to see him in good spirits.
However, the situation soon took a turn for the worse when the weather started to show ominous signs. The deteriorating weather conditions resulted in heavy rain and even a thunderstorm. Fans reported that the concert was canceled and that those present were asked to go home after seeing the severity of the situation.
Fans at the event were elated to see him live and at least were able to witness his historic soundcheck performances. However, they were sad that they had to leave after waiting for this day.
Check out how fans are reacting to the cancellation of Jung Kook's GMA Summer Concert:
Many fans had camped out in Central Park a week before the commencement of the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series just to catch a glimpse of the Euphoria singer, so fans felt sad when the event was canceled abruptly.
Many were in limbo about whether the concert would be rescheduled or not. Fans are praying that the idol will perform on different dates. Meanwhile, those at Central Park were ecstatic to see Jung Kook in real life and commented that he looked even more beautiful in real life.
Before heading out of the venue, the idol also expressed his gratitude and said sorry to fans for not being able to perform at the event.
On the same day, the Euphoria singer released his first-ever digital single, Seven, featuring Han So-hee in the music video. The music video and song soon went viral on social media. Fans also complimented the onscreen chemistry between the duo in the music video.
Seven set a new record as the fastest K-pop/Korean song to reach number one on the US iTunes chart, achieving the feat in just one hour and six minutes.
The Euphoria singer also took to social media, expressing that fans don't need to be sad since the event got canceled, but he will soon meet them through Weverse Live.
"Seven’ comeback stage that was done with rain still was happy because i got to see armys’ faces dont feel to sad/regretful! lets meet on weverse live in a bit," he stated.
It has been reported by Good Morning America that the singer has pre-recorded three songs, including Euphoria, Dynamite, and Seven. He will soon be having a talk session with the outlet.