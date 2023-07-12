"Safety First": ARMYs worried as dead body found at BTS' Jungkook's GMA Summer concert venue

On July 9, 2023, a corpse was found floating at the Harlem Meer, located at the edge of Central Park in New York, the location where BTS' Jungkook is scheduled to perform at the Good Morning America Summer concert series.
With the discovery of a deceased man's body in the area, fans are concerned about the safety of individuals gathering at the park and eagerly awaiting Jungkook's arrival.
The GMA summer concert series is renowned for its exceptional lineup of artists from diverse genres, making it a highly esteemed event.
It's an annual occurrence organized by the popular American morning television show, Good Morning America. Set in the picturesque Central Park, the concert series offers a summer-long extravaganza of music and entertainment, running from July 14 to September 1.
As a corpse was discovered at the Central Park, New York, fans are urging each other to stay safe.
"I don't get it; are they going to camp till Friday??": ARMYs worried about crowd awaiting Jungkook
As BTS' Jungkook prepares to perform at Central Park in New York on July 14, a crowd has been camping at the location for weeks.
Some have even brought suitcases and taken turns with their friends to hold their spots. Others have chosen to stay at the park with their group of friends, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Euphoria singer.
Despite the news of a dead body being found at the park, the dedicated fans have chosen to remain in their places, showing unwavering anticipation for their idol.
Many fans are understandably concerned about the safety of those camping at the park and are hoping that no harm comes to anyone.
Some expressed their disappointment at the extent to which fans are sacrificing their health in the scorching summer heat. According to people present at the scene, there are over fifty currently camping at Central Park.
Take a look at how fans are reacting to the discovery of a dead body at Central Park, the location where Jungkook is scheduled to perform in a few days.
Needless to say, fans strongly advise people to stay in groups and avoid going alone anywhere.
In the meantime, the youngest member of BTS has been generating excitement among fans with the release of concept photos, a campaign video, behind-the-scenes footage of the campaign video and a preview of the recording film for his highly anticipated digital single Seven. The teasers have kept the hype surrounding his upcoming single.
It's worth noting that tickets for Jungkook's GMA Summer Concert sold out within a minute of opening, highlighting the immense popularity and demand for his performance.
Jungkook is set to release his debut solo album Seven on July 14, 2023, and will perform on the same day at the GMA's Summer concert series.