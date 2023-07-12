"Safety First": ARMYs worried as dead body found at BTS' Jungkook's GMA Summer concert venue

On July 9, 2023, a corpse was found floating at the Harlem Meer, located at the edge of Central Park in New York, the location where BTS' Jungkook is scheduled to perform at the Good Morning America Summer concert series.

With the discovery of a deceased man's body in the area, fans are concerned about the safety of individuals gathering at the park and eagerly awaiting Jungkook's arrival.

maria⁷ IS SEEING JUNGKOOK @J00NSBFF the line for Jungkook’s concert series has started. there has to be AT LEAST 50 people here (that are present) in line at central park the line for Jungkook’s concert series has started. there has to be AT LEAST 50 people here (that are present) in line at central park https://t.co/yuHc3iDEVa

The GMA summer concert series is renowned for its exceptional lineup of artists from diverse genres, making it a highly esteemed event.

It's an annual occurrence organized by the popular American morning television show, Good Morning America. Set in the picturesque Central Park, the concert series offers a summer-long extravaganza of music and entertainment, running from July 14 to September 1.

alexis ⁷ @strawberri_lex they literally found a body in central park today @J00NSBFF nah bro that’s crazythey literally found a body in central park today @J00NSBFF nah bro that’s crazy 😭 they literally found a body in central park today 💀💀

As a corpse was discovered at the Central Park, New York, fans are urging each other to stay safe.

"I don't get it; are they going to camp till Friday??": ARMYs worried about crowd awaiting Jungkook

maria⁷ IS SEEING JUNGKOOK @J00NSBFF line starts at east 72nd street and ends just a bit before east 71st street



ARMY here are very kind and pleasant. looks like some are camping here until Friday since they have their suitcases with them. others look like they are alternating with friends and came as group line starts at east 72nd street and ends just a bit before east 71st street ARMY here are very kind and pleasant. looks like some are camping here until Friday since they have their suitcases with them. others look like they are alternating with friends and came as group

As BTS' Jungkook prepares to perform at Central Park in New York on July 14, a crowd has been camping at the location for weeks.

Some have even brought suitcases and taken turns with their friends to hold their spots. Others have chosen to stay at the park with their group of friends, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Euphoria singer.

Despite the news of a dead body being found at the park, the dedicated fans have chosen to remain in their places, showing unwavering anticipation for their idol.

Many fans are understandably concerned about the safety of those camping at the park and are hoping that no harm comes to anyone.

Some expressed their disappointment at the extent to which fans are sacrificing their health in the scorching summer heat. According to people present at the scene, there are over fifty currently camping at Central Park.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the discovery of a dead body at Central Park, the location where Jungkook is scheduled to perform in a few days.

𝐙⁷ |MISSING BTS @zaririha Yall coming from out of state camping when just recently a dead body was found in Central park...yall need to relax a bit and think about your safety Yall coming from out of state camping when just recently a dead body was found in Central park...yall need to relax a bit and think about your safety

s⁷🧃 @svageace maria⁷ IS SEEING JUNGKOOK @J00NSBFF the line for Jungkook’s concert series has started. there has to be AT LEAST 50 people here (that are present) in line at central park the line for Jungkook’s concert series has started. there has to be AT LEAST 50 people here (that are present) in line at central park https://t.co/yuHc3iDEVa I Hope nothing happens to YALL but there was a dead body found today in Central Park. Please do not camp out until Thursday at least this is insane twitter.com/j00nsbff/statu… I Hope nothing happens to YALL but there was a dead body found today in Central Park. Please do not camp out until Thursday at least this is insane twitter.com/j00nsbff/statu…

𝙲 𝚑 𝚊 𝚛 𝚕 𝚒 𝚎 ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ ♡ @nomadjia some armys really took the expression “loving someone to death” a little too literally cause why on earth would you put your safety/life at risk by spending the night in central park?

jk would never want for you to endanger yourselves out of love. please be smart & keep safe! 🥺 some armys really took the expression “loving someone to death” a little too literally cause why on earth would you put your safety/life at risk by spending the night in central park? jk would never want for you to endanger yourselves out of love. please be smart & keep safe! 🥺

father jungkook 🍓⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @0UTR0EG0 twitter.com/J00NSBFF/statu… maria⁷ IS SEEING JUNGKOOK @J00NSBFF the line for Jungkook’s concert series has started. there has to be AT LEAST 50 people here (that are present) in line at central park the line for Jungkook’s concert series has started. there has to be AT LEAST 50 people here (that are present) in line at central park https://t.co/yuHc3iDEVa Wait wdym they found a body in Central Park today and these people are STILL camping there?? Wait wdym they found a body in Central Park today and these people are STILL camping there?? 😭 twitter.com/J00NSBFF/statu…

Bulletproof Army and BL-Enthusiast 😍 @ArmyWatchingBTS @J00NSBFF Idk but if I ever be lucky to be in a crowd watching JK i want to smell like his fav detergent, be hydrated, have slept enough, be shaved and not looking like a stinky zombie with unwashed hair and panda eyes being exhausted from sleeping in a dangerous park... @J00NSBFF Idk but if I ever be lucky to be in a crowd watching JK i want to smell like his fav detergent, be hydrated, have slept enough, be shaved and not looking like a stinky zombie with unwashed hair and panda eyes being exhausted from sleeping in a dangerous park... 😶

Eternally⁷🌙✨ @tanyawithluv @strawberri_lex Thank you for spreading because this seems super dangerous, especially for solo travelers @strawberri_lex Thank you for spreading because this seems super dangerous, especially for solo travelers

Needless to say, fans strongly advise people to stay in groups and avoid going alone anywhere.

In the meantime, the youngest member of BTS has been generating excitement among fans with the release of concept photos, a campaign video, behind-the-scenes footage of the campaign video and a preview of the recording film for his highly anticipated digital single Seven. The teasers have kept the hype surrounding his upcoming single.

It's worth noting that tickets for Jungkook's GMA Summer Concert sold out within a minute of opening, highlighting the immense popularity and demand for his performance.

Jungkook is set to release his debut solo album Seven on July 14, 2023, and will perform on the same day at the GMA's Summer concert series.

