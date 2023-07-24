"OMG Jungkook nearly got hit by a camera": ARMYs express worry over the airport mob at Incheon International

BTS' Jungkook arrived in South Korea at Incheon International Airport on July 24, 2023. He returned to South Korea after concluding his overseas schedule, where he promoted his latest digital single Seven. The singer also performed live at various places, including BBC The One Show.

When Jungkook arrived at the airport, he was greeted by a huge crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of him and take pictures and videos. However, having the fans present this time, created a chaotic atmosphere for the idol. He was nearly hit by a camera when a reporter got in the way as the crowds pushed their way to meet Jungkook.

The situation at the airport raised concerns about the singer's safety, despite the bodyguards doing their best to protect him. After witnessing the grave situation at the airport, fans took to social media to express themselves with one even commenting:

"Loved the bodyguards shoving those people away": ARMYs want Jungkook to be safe as he arrives at airport

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK Loved the bodyguards shoving those people away! Protect our baby!

As Jungkook arrived at Incheon International Airport, he bowed to everyone present at the site, including fans, reporters, and others. Fans know that the idol is always humble and doesn't forget to show respect by bowing. However, fans said that the crowd didn't pay any attention to the idol's safety and kept pushing him.

They noticed that he was pushed twice and nearly fell. Fortunately, his bodyguards protected him from falling and shielded him from aggressive attacks by fans at the scene.

After witnessing the situation at the airport, fans were worried about his safety and want HYBE LABELS to take more measures to increase the protection for Jungkook. Some agreed that the bodyguards did a great job, while others didn't believe so.

While some said that the situation was insane and wondered why it kept happening, others said that the crowd was dangerous and disrespectful towards the Euphoria singer.

maria⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @borataehope This is insane. Why does it keep happening? Ok the airport is at fault too. Why they let it happen ? These people are insane and not civilian at all.. I would get so anxious if I was him twitter.com/_rapperjk/stat…

JK ⁷ ~ APoBangPo BTS @malayagaile The fact that he has to signal to back off is very telling. @HYBEOFFICIALtwt you really need to do something about this! It’s only a matter of time that scenarios like this will turn into a very very ugly disaster. It is already unsafe as it is now. twitter.com/_rapperjk/stat…

August | ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ🧃 @Trusfrated_TSJK @_RapperJK So nobody is going to talk about how he almost fell twice????

ireeeene @IreneFae0413

PROTECT BTS

PROTECT JUNGKOOK

BRING BACK PURPLE RIBBON

WELCOME HOME JUNGKOOK just incase my last tweet wasnt good enough.PROTECT BTSPROTECT JUNGKOOKBRING BACK PURPLE RIBBONWELCOME HOME JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/0zzMYl28uQ

savannah @jeonjcngkooks k-army who show up the airports, crowd round the artists, push and shove their way around, don’t give anybody space, and maul and claw each other to get around jungkook need to be held accountable for their actions. they’re going to hurt someone one day its getting hard to watch.

Arem⁷ stream SEVEN by Jungkook @campingandrain This is one of the worst airport arrivals of a BTS member. This is a dangerous crowd. And clearly, so much disrespect towards Jungkook. He for sure was not happy with all of you! pic.twitter.com/U7IXaHUoL0

Irene @Iriska__Iriska Although he's in black, but like light in that crowd of darkness..

I'm wondering if these people had thoughts about security at the airport or the main thing was that they were 2 steps away from their favorite performer? pic.twitter.com/ypFnb5iAMz Jungkook is incredible as alwaysAlthough he's in black, but like light in that crowd of darkness..I'm wondering if these people had thoughts about security at the airport or the main thing was that they were 2 steps away from their favorite performer? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

x @jk1rights when is bighit planning to give jungkook the bodyguards he with all that fame deserves, his face was this 🤏 close to kissing the floor at the airport today this mobbing needs to stop and yall hyping that crowd of insane people. i’m sure there are other ways to show support

Fans also want the idol to be safe and sound in every circumstance and are determined to do something to enhance his safety.

The idol currently is occupied with promotional activities for his debut single Seven, which he released on July 14, 2023. The music video and song are currently loved worldwide, and fans can't stop listening to it on repeat.

He also had an interview with the magazine outlet, Rolling Stone, where he shared how he feels about going solo and whether it was challenging for him or not. He said that since it was his official solo debut, everything was challenging but was a refreshing experience as well.

"I’m both nervous and excited to know how people will respond. I practiced diligently and was hands-on throughout the process to be able to show the best version of myself. I especially paid a lot of attention to recording the song and acting in the music video," the singer said.

The aforementioned media outlet also released some unseen pictures of Jungkook which quickly went viral on social media and fans can't stop praising the idol for it.

ARMYs are also awaiting the release of the Euphoria singer's much-awaited full-length album.