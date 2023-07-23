"Mesmerizing and addictive": BTS' Jungkook sends fans into a frenzy with dance practice video for Seven

On July 23, 2023, BTS' Jungkook dropped a video featuring himself practicing the choreography for his newest digital single Seven. In the clip, he was seen grooving alongside four other background dancers. This comes after Jungkook released the official music video for Seven on July 14, 2023. In the much-loved video, he was seen persuading his on-screen lover, Han So-hee, and managed to win her heart by the end of the track.
Fans were over the moon as the Seven dance practice choreography video was unveiled. The video went viral on social media, and fans could not stop praising the idol for his perfect moves. After watching the artist perform every single step with precision and in sync with the background dancers, fans took to social media to express their admiration for him.
"In love and obsessed": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's moves in recent dance practice video for Seven
In the choreography video, the Euphoria singer was seen dancing with his partners and perfectly synchronizing his steps with theirs. Fans were in awe of the idol and his dance skills when they watched the viral clip. They believed that Jungkook's steps resonated with the lyrics of his song and took to Twitter to react to the latest dance practice video for Seven.
This is not the first time Jungkook has impressed ARMYs by dancing to Seven. He has been occupied with promotional activities for the aforementioned single and recently delivered an electrifying performance at BBC's The One Show, captivating a huge audience.
After watching different versions of the idol's choreography, fans are convinced that the Euphoria singer is a smooth dancer who can effortlessly pull off any routine. Recently, he pre-recorded three songs as he performed Euphoria, Seven, and Dynamite, for Good Morning America's Summer concert. However, his main live performance was canceled due to heavy rain and thunder.
More about Seven
On July 20, 2023, the BTS member achieved an extraordinary feat as Seven featuring Latto became the quickest track in Spotify's history to amass 100 million streams within six days of its release. This achievement surpassed the previous record set by Flowers, which took seven days to reach the same milestone. Moreover, Jungkook also broke Olivia Rodrigo's Driver License's record as the song took eight days to garner 100 million streams on the platform.
In addition to his success on Spotify, the track also became the fastest song by a soloist to garner 100,000 likes on MelOn in 2023. Furthermore, the official music video for Seven recently surpassed a whopping 96 million views on YouTube.
Fans are currently awaiting the release of the idol's upcoming full-length album.