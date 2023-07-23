"Mesmerizing and addictive": BTS' Jungkook sends fans into a frenzy with dance practice video for Seven

On July 23, 2023, BTS' Jungkook dropped a video featuring himself practicing the choreography for his newest digital single Seven. In the clip, he was seen grooving alongside four other background dancers. This comes after Jungkook released the official music video for Seven on July 14, 2023. In the much-loved video, he was seen persuading his on-screen lover, Han So-hee, and managed to win her heart by the end of the track.

Fans were over the moon as the Seven dance practice choreography video was unveiled. The video went viral on social media, and fans could not stop praising the idol for his perfect moves. After watching the artist perform every single step with precision and in sync with the background dancers, fans took to social media to express their admiration for him.

"In love and obsessed": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's moves in recent dance practice video for Seven

In the choreography video, the Euphoria singer was seen dancing with his partners and perfectly synchronizing his steps with theirs. Fans were in awe of the idol and his dance skills when they watched the viral clip. They believed that Jungkook's steps resonated with the lyrics of his song and took to Twitter to react to the latest dance practice video for Seven.

a♡jk @jjksamore in love and obsessed with jungkook’s precise, clean, cool, perfect dance moves and his outfit oh my god pic.twitter.com/5uGYJzP82m

ellesieee⁷ •ᴗ• @ellesieeee



But also, allow me to scream about HIS PANTS AHH twitter.com/bts_bighit/sta… It's sooo satisfying and mesmerizing to watch him dance. Honestly it's a little hard to understand what he was referring to in the Weverse magazine interview when he says he's still not 'natural' 🤷‍♀️But also, allow me to scream about HIS PANTS AHH pic.twitter.com/UnGbaEZZbw

나비.97 (FAN) @maineventjeon

pic.twitter.com/Pi4JbX2ZHn I completely love the way Seven choreography is so rich in dancing moves, dancing art, so cool steps at each part of the song. The vibe it brings whenever you listen to it, you just wanna dance and have fun. Jungkook is so cool for this fr

Britta⁷ 🏳️‍🌈 💜7ᵇʸ ʲᵏ💜 @Britta2145 i'm proud of you it's a pleasure to watch you

And I see a little bit of Jimin and a little bit of Hoba in the dance steps pic.twitter.com/94l8i7R2eH twitter.com/bts_bighit/sta… you dance so welli'm proud of you it's a pleasure to watch youAnd I see a little bit of Jimin and a little bit of Hoba in the dance steps

coco⁷ saw jungkook!? @jkologist i have watched the seven dance practice so many times i can see it when i close my eyes especially the second chorus and the ending

This is not the first time Jungkook has impressed ARMYs by dancing to Seven. He has been occupied with promotional activities for the aforementioned single and recently delivered an electrifying performance at BBC's The One Show, captivating a huge audience.

After watching different versions of the idol's choreography, fans are convinced that the Euphoria singer is a smooth dancer who can effortlessly pull off any routine. Recently, he pre-recorded three songs as he performed Euphoria, Seven, and Dynamite, for Good Morning America's Summer concert. However, his main live performance was canceled due to heavy rain and thunder.

More about Seven

On July 20, 2023, the BTS member achieved an extraordinary feat as Seven featuring Latto became the quickest track in Spotify's history to amass 100 million streams within six days of its release. This achievement surpassed the previous record set by Flowers, which took seven days to reach the same milestone. Moreover, Jungkook also broke Olivia Rodrigo's Driver License's record as the song took eight days to garner 100 million streams on the platform.

In addition to his success on Spotify, the track also became the fastest song by a soloist to garner 100,000 likes on MelOn in 2023. Furthermore, the official music video for Seven recently surpassed a whopping 96 million views on YouTube.

Fans are currently awaiting the release of the idol's upcoming full-length album.