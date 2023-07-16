"THANK GOD": Bighit Entertainment clarified that BTS' Jungkook is credited for his Seven music and performance video on YouTube

On July 16, 2023, Bighit Entertainment released an official statement to address the ongoing speculation surrounding Jungkook's lack of proper credit for his music and performance videos for Seven on YouTube. In their response, the agency denied the speculations and issued the following statement:

"The artist name for the ‘Seven’ music video as well as the performance video is correctly registered as Jungkook in the YouTube system. There are no issues with the YouTube data count as well.”

The speculation arose because no points were attributed to the singer's ranking breakdown for YouTube, which is a category that contributes to Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Fans claimed that HYBE credited the music and performance video under their names instead of using the idol's name.

After Bighit Entertainment released their statement, fans breathed a sigh of relief and took to social media to express themselves.

"That's good they explained it": Fans are satisfied that Bighit Entertainment explained Jungkook's credit issue

Jungkook SNS  @Jungkook_SNS [EXCLUSIVE] As some fans were worried about Seven Music Video not properly credited to Jungkook and their hardwork going in vain, Bighit Music explained to JTBC entertainment news “All music videos and performance videos are correctly registered as artist Jungkook on YouTube”

As fans expressed their concerns on social media about whether Jungkook would receive any points on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts due to the credit issue, they found reassurance when Bighit Entertainment released a statement confirming that all credits for Seven's music video and performance video had been registered under Jungkook's name. Fans were thrilled that the agency acted promptly and provided a clear explanation.

However, some fans remain worried about the persisting issue, as the ranking still appears to be at zero points. They are urging the agency to resolve the matter swiftly. Additionally, fans are calling for a change in the official music video description for Seven, as it currently displays "HYBE LABELS" instead of the singer's name. They are comparing this to how other members' songs have been properly credited.

It is evident that, despite the statement being released, there are unresolved issues that fans hope will be addressed as soon as possible.

Real Deal JK👑😎💅'SEVEN WORLD DOMINATION' @DreamerJeonJK Why Hybe always make mistakes when it comes to JK?? Other two members also released albums and 1000 YouTube contents too but there was not even a single mistake from Hybe🥲

sᴇᴠᴇɴ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @97SARCHIVES Hi @BIGHIT_MUSIC @GeffenRecords , although the videos count for charts, Jungkook is not properly credited in the video descriptions, which is making fans worried and waste precious time of supporting Seven, so please change it like in all the other MVs in the channel! Thank you!

Seven continues to dominate the Spotify Global Chart, accumulating an impressive 13,480,559 streams. It maintains its position at No. 1 on the Spotify USA Chart as well, with 1,643,144 streams. This achievement marks the song's second consecutive day at the top. Additionally, Jungkook has collaborated with American singer Latto on a digital single version of Seven, which includes both clean and explicit versions.

Furthermore, the music video for Seven has surpassed 56 million views on YouTube. Fans are particularly enamored with the onscreen chemistry between the Euphoria singer and Han So-hee, further enhancing their enjoyment of the music video.

He recently made his debut at the Good Morning America's Summer concert series held in Central Park, New York, where he did soundchecks for three of his songs, including Euphoria, Dynamite, and Seven. However, his main performance got canceled due to deteriorating weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The Euphoria singer is set to release his full-length album in the second half of 2023.