Krazy K-Pop Super Concert 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, price, where to buy, and more

On June 5, 2023, Pulse Events revealed their plans for the Krazy K-Pop Super Concert scheduled to take place at UBS Arena in Belmont Park.

Pulse Events is a renowned team known for concerts and performances, with a presence on both coasts and specializing in EDM. They have an impressive track record of organizing tours for popular Korean artists such as BIGBANG, EXO, T-ara, and DJ Soda.

As soon as the news about the inaugural Krazy K-Pop Super Concert was unveiled, the K-pop community buzzed with excitement. The line-up for the upcoming K-Pop festival consists of famous names, including MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon, AB6IX, and others. MONSTA's Shownu and Hyungwon are also set to debut as the group's first unit.

곰🧸 @nunugomy Monsta X’s Shownu & Hyungwon to headline inaugural Krazy K-Pop Super Concert in New York which will be held in August 26! Monsta X’s Shownu & Hyungwon to headline inaugural Krazy K-Pop Super Concert in New York which will be held in August 26! https://t.co/FNIIDc7Una

The Krazy K-Pop Super Concert will take place on August 26, 2023

The much-anticipated Krazy K-Pop Super Concert will feature star-studded groups and idols who are set to deliver unforgettable performances for the upcoming music event. Fans can expect the following artists to light up the stage.

Lineup

MONSTA X' Shownu & Hyungwon IVE AB6IX Kwon Eunbi

In brief about the aforementioned artists that are set to deliver performances at the Krazy K-pop Super Concert event.

1) MONSTA X' Shownu & Hyungwon

채리균 💚💜 1526 ✨ @TurtleLoveCat ‍ no but shownu & hyungwon unit haven't even have a debut date but they're already confirmed to be on the lineups for 3 concerts no but shownu & hyungwon unit haven't even have a debut date but they're already confirmed to be on the lineups for 3 concerts 😭❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/L5784ccVQx

Shownu, whose real name is Son Hyun-woo, is a well-known South Korean artist recognized for his singing, dancing, and acting skills. He is the leader of the popular South Korean boy group MONSTA X. He is preparing for his highly awaited comeback alongside fellow group member Hyungwon, following his recent discharge from the military on April 21, 2023. This event marks their first collaboration as a unit.

Hyungwon, known as Chae Hyung-won, is a versatile South Korean artist who excels in various fields including singing, dancing, acting, modeling, DJing, hosting, songwriting, and producing. He joined the South Korean boy group MONSTA X in 2015, becoming an integral member of the group.

2) IVE

Comprising of six members, the group consists of Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo.

Having made their debut on December 1st, 2021, IVE has emerged as a prominent representative of the 4th generation of K-Pop girl groups. Their debut track, Eleven, has garnered an impressive 193 million views on its music video and has been streamed over 234 million times on Spotify.

The six-member group has gained recognition for their infectious hits such as LOVE DIVE, After LIKE, and Kitsch, which have generated immense popularity on social media platforms and sparked numerous TikTok trends.

3) AB6IX

Formed by Brand New Music, AB6IX is a South Korean boy band consisting of four talented members: Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin, and Lee Dae-hwi.

Their debut in 2019 with their first EP titled B:Complete made a significant impact as it secured top positions on multiple music charts in South Korea. The lead single from the EP, Breathe, achieved tremendous success with 22 million views.

The group has garnered a dedicated fan base both within their home country and globally, allowing them to embark on successful international tours and participate in various festivals across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Furthermore, they are set to embark on an upcoming world tour.

4) Kwon Eunbi

Born on September 27, 1995, Kwon Eun-bi is a talented South Korean singer. She initially debuted in 2014 as a member of the girl group Ye-A, under the stage name Kazoo. However, she later departed from the group and signed with Woollim Entertainment. In 2018, she participated in the survival show Produce 48, where she achieved seventh place and subsequently debuted as the leader of the show's girl group, Iz*One.

Eun-bi recently hosted the 2022 KWON EUN BI 2nd CONCERT Next Door concert, which was held in Seoul on December 17 and 18, 2022.

Tickets, Pre-sale, Price and Where to buy

The general admission tickets and VIP packages for the Krazy K-Pop Super Concert will be accessible for pre-sale starting from June 8 at 10 am EST and will be available to the general public from June 9 at 10 am EST, through Ticketmaster. Fans can also visit the Krazy K-pop Super Concert website for more details regarding tickets.

Krazy K-Pop Super Concert tickets range in price from $59 to $259, as stated on the Krazy K-Pop Super Concert website. It starts with $259 for the GA floor and a $59 GA BOWL.

The much-anticipated Krazy K-pop Super Concert will held in UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on August 26, 2023.

