“It’s so common”: K-pop fans pan girl group IVE’s newly launched official lightstick

K-pop fans have taken to social media to criticize girl group IVE’s newly launched official lightstick.

The LOVE DIVE singers debuted on December 1, 2021, and a little over a year later, the talented girl group are finally getting their own lightstick. Their official lightstick is a simple design with a white body and a round dome shape, with the logo of the group visibly placed inside the dome.

A heart-tipped arrow decorates the dome’s base, a cheeky reference to their hit song LOVE DIVE, which even won them several awards, including Song of the Year at various awards.

However, K-pop fans aren’t too happy with the design of the lightstick and have taken to social media to express their disappointment. One fan criticized the design and tweeted, “It’s so common.”

. @tzubussy I think I've seen IVE's lightstick design in local stores here. It's so common & eh but if that's what they're going for then🤷🏻‍♀️ I think I've seen IVE's lightstick design in local stores here. It's so common & eh but if that's what they're going for then🤷🏻‍♀️

IVE’s lightstick is priced at $34.10 or ₩42,000

The girl group took to their official Twitter account to launch their new official lightstick and announce that these will be hitting online stores soon. The lightstick is priced at $34.10 or 42,000 KRW, which is a reasonable price as compared to other groups' lightsticks which are priced at $39.80 or 49,000 KRW.

Despite fans’ love for the LOVE DIVE singers and the reasonable prices for their lightstick, fans aren’t happy with the simplistic design and feel the lightstick’s design is too common and not worth spending so much money on. In fact, the girl group's fans have stepped in and offered better fan-made lightstick designs, far trendier than the ones Starship is selling, according to fans.

Many K-pop fans also feel that the After Like singers' new lightstick is similar to another popular Gen 4 girl group, aespa.

lisa ♡ SUGAR RUSH RIDE @notforhoon AHAHAHHA IVE'S LIGHTSTICK IS SO SAD HELPPPP AHAHAHHA IVE'S LIGHTSTICK IS SO SAD HELPPPP

т @jiwontonins everytime i see the lightstick i feel like crying. like not a single effort or creativity sse is going to hell for this. IVE DESERVES BETTER everytime i see the lightstick i feel like crying. like not a single effort or creativity sse is going to hell for this. IVE DESERVES BETTER

Jinsoo @Jinsoo_03 @IVEstarship This how wonyoung react after see the design: @IVEstarship This how wonyoung react after see the design: https://t.co/Watt1vBSTO

zkdlflsk @ZRBKR14 @IVEstarship Typical lightstick design thooooo but whatever im getting ittttt!!!!!!! THAT LOGO IN THE MIDDLE BETTER SPINSSSSSS @IVEstarship Typical lightstick design thooooo but whatever im getting ittttt!!!!!!! THAT LOGO IN THE MIDDLE BETTER SPINSSSSSS

Many fans feel that with a little more effort and creativity, the LOVE DIVE singers' designs can be elevated. They cited the example of their labelmates’ MONSTA X’s jewel and crown-shaped design, which is a fan favorite. Fans have also argued that WJSN or Cosmic Girls’ lightstick design is also simple, but the floating heart logo and glitter ball dome elevate the designs further.

aries 💘 @yuyuniverse01 Monsta X lightstick is the prettiest imo out of sse groups and or artists out there. Wishing for IVE to have a pretty ls like this one and not the typical CIRCLE LS please ~ Monsta X lightstick is the prettiest imo out of sse groups and or artists out there. Wishing for IVE to have a pretty ls like this one and not the typical CIRCLE LS please ~ https://t.co/q9L9WBXDYs

Fans can purchase the After Like singers' official lightstick through the official shop, Starship Square, and expect to receive the light sticks in early February 2023.

IVE to hold their first ever fan concert The Prom Queens

IVE is a six-member girl group consisting of Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They debuted on December 1, 2021, with their single album Eleven. Now, more than a year after their debut, the girl group will be holding their first fan concert, The Prom Queens, next month at the Olympic Hall.

Staying true to their cute and girly concept, the girls are planning to impress DIVEs with their amazing visuals and chart-buster music. The concert will be held on February 11 and 12, and more details regarding this will be revealed at a later date.

