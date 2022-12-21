“I feel like I’m assimilating with IVE without even realizing it”: IVE sheds light on their group’s persona, mindset, and more

K-pop girl group IVE recently shared their insights on the group and spoke about their intimate bonding with each other. On December 20, 2022, Vogue shared a pictorial of the rising K-pop band, set to feature in the upcoming edition of the magazine kickstarting the new year.

The idols shared details about their growth and experience over the past year. Group member Rei said that she has transformed significantly over the years and has become more confident thanks to the group and their powerful tracks. She said:

“I used to be shy, but I feel that I’m gradually changing. When I listen to a song like ‘ROYAL,’ my mood naturally improves and so does my confidence. I feel like I’m assimilating with IVE without even realizing it.”

The monochromatic pictorial in the upcoming edition of Vogue Korea exudes grace and elegance as the idols show off their chic and powerful aura.

"There is a bit of a gap between IVE’s persona [and myself]": Idols shares meaningful insight on their music

A fourth-generation K-pop girl group, IVE has sharply risen to fame with their groundbreaking music.

The term which best brings out the persona of the band is "dare" and this features on most of their songs, including the peppy numbers like ELEVEN and LOVE DIVE. Remarking on the resemblance between the group’s persona and their personalities, the idols shared their thoughts.

An Yu-jin shared that she is different from the aura exuded by the band, but that has never impeded her performance. She said:

“I am a person who is very cautious, so there is a bit of a gap between IVE’s persona [and myself]. I don’t even think that I need to be greatly in sync with [the group’s persona] in order to sing [our songs]. But there are times when I feel that I’m assimilating more and more with the lyrics and what we express. I guess I am maturing.”

Former IZ*ONE idol Jang Won-young said that she really enjoys the rustic effect of After LIKE. According to her, the group’s music is able to tap into the "retro" souls of people and appeal to their "kitsch taste."

The group’s rapper Gaeul discussed that initially she did not think After LIKE would get this famous and it was a pleasant experience to witness so many people appreciate the song, especially her part in it. She additionally shed light on her experience with the group and their performances. She said:

“My part starts with the lyrics, ‘Twice, thrice, don’t ask me again.’ I tried to express that part as cynically as possible. In everyday life, I am a calm and placid person, but on stage, I try to change completely. It is like I naturally get the mindset that I am the best and that I will dominate this space.”

IVE made their debut in December 2021 under the aegis of Starship Entertainment.

Poll : 0 votes