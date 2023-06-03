“9 million”: Stray Kids’ fans react to the group joining BTS and SEVENTEEN to achieve a huge album sales record in Hanteo history with 5-STAR

On June 2, 2023, at 1 pm KST, Stray Kids returned with their third full album, 5-STAR, with S-Class as its title track. Naturally, it made waves within two days of their album release. According to Hanteo Chart, one of the biggest music charts in Korea, the talented eight-member group sold 2,392,666 copies on its first day of sales alone, marking a new record for themselves.

With this new record, Stray Kids officially joined BTS and SEVENTEEN as the group with the third-highest album sales record in Hanteo history. BTS achieved this record with their 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7 and SEVENTEEN with their most recent release FML.

Stray Kids achieve third highest first day sales with their third album 5-STAR

JYP Charts @jypcharts



They are now the 5th best-selling artist and the best-selling artist under JYPE since 2003 on Hanteo!



#StrayKids #스트레이키즈 @Stray_Kids has surpassed 9,000,000 copies sold on Hanteo since their debut.They are now the 5th best-selling artist and the best-selling artist under JYPE since 2003 on Hanteo! .@Stray_Kids has surpassed 9,000,000 copies sold on Hanteo since their debut. 🔥They are now the 5th best-selling artist and the best-selling artist under JYPE since 2003 on Hanteo! 💙#StrayKids #스트레이키즈 https://t.co/cpG7ofpuZF

Stray Kids surpassed their record by making an impressive sale of 2,392,666 copies on its first day of sales alone. With 5-STAR, they topped their own created records of first-day sales of 1,308,971 set with their album Maxident, as well as the first-week sales record of 2,163,349 also set by the same.

Additionally, 5-STAR also managed to become the album with the fourth-highest first-week sales achieved by any album in Hanteo history with just one day of sales. BTS has achieved this feat twice with their 2020 album Map of the Album: 7 and their recent anthology album, Proof. Moreover, SEVENTEEN achieved the same feat with their recent album, FML.

STAYs are proud of the S-Class singers’ latest achievements, and with six more days to go, it remains to be seen whether or not Stray Kids will break any new records.

The talented fourth gen group has always created a buzz with their album releases. Even before 5-STAR dropped, they broke the record for most pre-sale orders in history with a staggering 5.13 million pre-sales prior to its release. With this, they became the only K-Pop album to surpass the five million pre-order sales mark.

Now, according to Hanteo, the group has cumulatively surpassed a total of nine million albums sold, making them the fifth K-Pop artist to achieve this incredible feat.

Stray Kids’ 5-STAR is the group’s third full album

On Friday, the eight-member group made their highly anticipated return with their third Korean studio album 5-STAR, stylised with five-star emoticons. This is their first release since their seventh mini-album Maxident in 2022. It is a 12-track album consisting of title track - S-Class, Get Lit, FNF, Mixtape: Time Out, DLC, Super Bowl, Topline, Hall of Fame, Collision, Youtiful, The Sound, and Item.

title track S-Class is co-composed by 3RACHA - Bang Chan, Changbin and Han - and were helped by producers Chae Kang Hae and RESTART to create an addictive and enjoyable song. The song currently boasts of 15 million views on YouTube.

