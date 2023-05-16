On May 15, 2023, Stray Kids' Bang Chan went live on YouTube, rolling out his weekly show, Chan's Room. Among the several things that he discussed in the live stream, the idol also talked about a certain K-pop group and their lack of respect directed towards him.

While the idol never named who he was referring to, fans deduced that it might be a fourth-generation group. Speaking about the group's behavior, Chan hinted that the behavior might have something to do with group members not bowing when greeting someone, which is the accepted manner of greeting and according respect in South Korea. He said:

"I feel like it's come to point where greeting someone is not considered as basic manners. I'm not like cussing people out or anything. It's just that if you see someone walk by, you say hello. But then if they don't reply back, you'd be like what? Oh. Okay. This generation is allowed to do that? Just not care?"

While fans were unsure who the group could be, after much speculation and scrutiny of the words used by Stray Kids' Bang Chan, many deduced that this was most likely about IVE.

RyujinForPresident @3yeSupremacy bangchan didn’t mention any names but dives just assumed it was ive. Like the not bowing is a problem with MANY groups but the fact they immediately assumed it was a dig at Ive just speaks for itself bangchan didn’t mention any names but dives just assumed it was ive. Like the not bowing is a problem with MANY groups but the fact they immediately assumed it was a dig at Ive just speaks for itself

Intense social media debate ensues as fans speculate that Stray Kids' Bang Chan was talking about IVE

In episode 208 of Chan's Room, Stray Kids' Bang Chan recounted the incident where a fellow K-pop group, possibly younger, did not bow while greeting him. Though he didn't mention names, Chan admitted to wondering whether he was wrong in expecting respect. He said:

"Yes, there were a few scenarios where that would happen. At first I was like "Okay, what?" Okay this is...I was like...okay...But then the more I though about it, I was like maybe I'm just over exaggerating. Maybe just I'm thinking too much. But maybe I'm just a boomer. I'm here to have fun and greet the people I like and respect. I'm not gonna say names."

The conversation naturally intrigued fans who wondered which group the idol was referring to. Given that the last public interaction that Stray Kids had with other K-pop groups was the Music Bank Festival in Paris on April 8, 2023, several fans deduced that one of the participants from the same is who he was referring to.

Many were convinced that Bang Chan was referring to IVE and took to social media to argue both sides of the matter:

ㅋㅋ @32yeonie dramatic af lmao Delena ★ @hwanitay Why is he after Ive as a grown ass man? mind you he should be more concerned calling his teenage fans “baby girls” like … Why is he after Ive as a grown ass man? mind you he should be more concerned calling his teenage fans “baby girls” like … https://t.co/opsPxzKUcT bang chan is addressing a real problem + his opinions on that?? no one mentioned about ive , so are you guys admitting that ive never greets their seniors / other groupsdramatic af lmao twitter.com/hwanitay/statu… bang chan is addressing a real problem + his opinions on that?? no one mentioned about ive , so are you guys admitting that ive never greets their seniors / other groups 😆 dramatic af lmao twitter.com/hwanitay/statu…

RIDE THE WAVE with IVE🏄‍♀️ @Anzproperty ✩ @beyondyasmin 🏼 it’s not a boomer thing it’s basic respect and decency it’s not a boomer thing it’s basic respect and decency 👍🏼 Yes basic respect and decency from bang Chan too please like stop with the blind item and tell the groups name including the one from KCON LA event years ago or maybe like talk to them instead of b!tching it on his live for his fans to speculate and throw hate at certain people. twitter.com/beyondyasmin/s… Yes basic respect and decency from bang Chan too please like stop with the blind item and tell the groups name including the one from KCON LA event years ago or maybe like talk to them instead of b!tching it on his live for his fans to speculate and throw hate at certain people. twitter.com/beyondyasmin/s…

straykidsforever @MissAngelSite



#straykids #stays #bangchan It pains me to see antis coming at Chan because of this tiktok. But honestly, y'all so-called stays set him up even though it's unintentional. Bang Chan never mentioned anyone and y'all assumed he's talking about Ive. I'm sure it's not even them. It pains me to see antis coming at Chan because of this tiktok. But honestly, y'all so-called stays set him up even though it's unintentional. Bang Chan never mentioned anyone and y'all assumed he's talking about Ive. I'm sure it's not even them.#straykids #stays #bangchan https://t.co/WgejPgrE4b

EJ | SKZ ★★★★★ @dealwitheric lyricist jang wonyoung 💬 @Thenumerorouge I think bangchan is misogynist and karen...we need leave ive alone..he said that since oct 2021 before ive debut..he know his fanbase is problematic and love bashing the idols..

The knetizens dgf about bow*ng also he need stop lie at his fans for make him as god I think bangchan is misogynist and karen...we need leave ive alone..he said that since oct 2021 before ive debut..he know his fanbase is problematic and love bashing the idols.. The knetizens dgf about bow*ng also he need stop lie at his fans for make him as god https://t.co/HGIz3vlrjC Bangchan was NOT talking about ive. it shows y’all never watch their content, because they like each other. y’all also completely forgot how Bangchan talked good about them.. Fans like you is the real problem here not Bangchan and Ive- Embarrassing twitter.com/Thenumerorouge… Bangchan was NOT talking about ive. it shows y’all never watch their content, because they like each other. y’all also completely forgot how Bangchan talked good about them.. Fans like you is the real problem here not Bangchan and Ive- Embarrassing twitter.com/Thenumerorouge…

Given that Stray Kids' relationship with most artists like AB6IX, The Boyz, ENHYPEN, and NMIXX is evidently good, fans settled on their last-standing option, IVE, as the one possibly mentioned. Another artist who participated in the music festival was MAMAMOO, who didn't seem to fit the category of Bang Chan's description of "this generation," given that they are a third generation group.

This becomes especially true when one takes into account that Stray Kids' Bang Chan expressed that the said group's lack of respect could be because there's no connection between the two group:

"Everyone else I was close to, the people that I know, the people that I've shared times with, they're all fine. But I guess some people that I don't know, I guess were kinda like that. But maybe that could be the reason why. Because there's no connection."

Following the live stream and subsequent speculation about the group in question being IVE, fans of the latter came out in prompty support of the girls, with many pointing out that the allegations on the internet were baseless.

갈로르 @gvlores LEAVE IVE ALONE @BANGCHAN LEAVE IVE ALONE @BANGCHAN https://t.co/0bP2eZa33b

👁‍🗨 @felinejks bang chan when ive didnt do a 90 degree bow touching their toes breaking their backs and landing into a split to greet him twitter.com/ot4shvt/status… bang chan when ive didnt do a 90 degree bow touching their toes breaking their backs and landing into a split to greet him twitter.com/ot4shvt/status… https://t.co/ReNEFU9DLI

what @jangcentre what @jangcentre

theqoo.net/index.php?mid=… Bang Chan should be held accountable for his words, now that his words are being used to harass innocent girls. He knew what he was doing saying that on live knowing how vile his fans are so they can do the bullying for him. Bang Chan should be held accountable for his words, now that his words are being used to harass innocent girls. He knew what he was doing saying that on live knowing how vile his fans are so they can do the bullying for him. theqoo.net/index.php?mid=… u guys in these quotes can say whatever but u cant deny that his words opened a witch hunt on ive just bc theyre in the same event. he knows his nasty fandom and he definitely knows any random group out there can get hate bc of his vague words twitter.com/jangcentre/sta… u guys in these quotes can say whatever but u cant deny that his words opened a witch hunt on ive just bc theyre in the same event. he knows his nasty fandom and he definitely knows any random group out there can get hate bc of his vague words twitter.com/jangcentre/sta…

Fans continue to flood Twitter and other social media platforms with their reactions and opinions on the ongoing issue, going back on forth as they try to figure out which group Stray Kids' Bang Chan was talking about.

