“Worlds are colliding yall”: Kevin Jonas’ duet with Stray Kids’ Bang Chan goes viral on the internet

In another unexpected K-pop Bingo card 2023 addition, Kevin Jonas posted a duet with a fan video of Stray Kids’ Bang Chan at the MANIAC concert in Atlanta. The video was hilarious as the eldest Jonas brother promoting the group’s latest single, Waffle House.
In the video, the Stray Kids leader asked STAYs (the group’s fandom name) recommendations for eating out with regards to “a really good place” in Atlanta. Many fans screamed Waffle House, a restaurant chain in the US that serves comfort food at cheap prices round-the-clock.
Kevin Jonas appeared on screen when fans shouted Waffle House and made gestures confirming that Waffle House was indeed the best. The reaction was no coincidence since the American singer-songwriter killed two birds with one stone - promoted his new single Waffle House and went viral in the K-pop fandom.
Kevin Jonas shows people that he’s a STAY by reacting to Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s Waffle House comment
Kevin Jonas, the eldest Jonas Brother, went viral on Tuesday, March 28, when he posted a video on his TikTok account reacting to Stray Kids. The CASE 143 singers were in Atlanta on March 23 for one of their MANIAC tour.
At one point in the concert, the group’s leader, Bang Chan, asked fans for a restaurant recommendation. STAYs shouted 'Waffle House', and the group’s Aussie line, Bang Chan and Felix, reacted enthusiastically to it.
Kevin Jonas picked up on the opportunity to promote Jonas Brothers’ new single, Waffle House, with the help of the video. He posted his own reaction to Bang Chan and Felix mentioning Waffle house.
The video instantly came under the radar of STAYs, who couldn’t believe that a Jonas Brother watched and reacted to Stray Kids. Fans commented on how both of their worlds collided and that it was an unimaginable phenomenon. A few fans even thought the video was a fan edit.
Take a look at how STAYs reacted to the MANIAC group debuting on Kevin Jonas’ TikTok account:
Stray Kids keep collecting celebrities saga: BTS’ Jimin mentions Felix
The MANIAC group is currently one of the hottest K-pop boy groups in the industry. This was reflected in the group rankings fourth and eighth for MAXIDENT and ODDINARY, respectively, in IFPI Global Album Sales 2022. It is then no surprise that their fanbase is continuously growing.
On PIXID’s latest episode featuring BTS’ Jimin, a fan with the nickname Province Void revealed that she was a STAY and gushed over Felix’s deep voice. She was also an ARMY (BTS’ fandom name).
Jimin then jokingly mentioned that they should bring her back home and sent a video message to Felix, calling him by his Korean name, Yong-bok.
Like the Jonas Brother-Stray Kids' world colliding reaction, STAYs and ARMYs had a positive and enthusiastic response to it.
Meanwhile, the MANIAC group has two more dates, March 31 and April 2 in Los Angeles, before they wrap up their world tour. They will soon greet fans on the late-night American talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 30 at 12.35 pm KST.