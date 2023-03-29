“Worlds are colliding yall”: Kevin Jonas’ duet with Stray Kids’ Bang Chan goes viral on the internet

In another unexpected K-pop Bingo card 2023 addition, Kevin Jonas posted a duet with a fan video of Stray Kids’ Bang Chan at the MANIAC concert in Atlanta. The video was hilarious as the eldest Jonas brother promoting the group’s latest single, Waffle House.

In the video, the Stray Kids leader asked STAYs (the group’s fandom name) recommendations for eating out with regards to “a really good place” in Atlanta. Many fans screamed Waffle House, a restaurant chain in the US that serves comfort food at cheap prices round-the-clock.

Kevin Jonas appeared on screen when fans shouted Waffle House and made gestures confirming that Waffle House was indeed the best. The reaction was no coincidence since the American singer-songwriter killed two birds with one stone - promoted his new single Waffle House and went viral in the K-pop fandom.

yas *✩* @beyondyasmin omg THE kevin jonas duetted a clip of bang chan asking stays what a really good place to eat in atlanta is and saying WAFFLE HOUSE which is a new song off their upcoming album WORLDS ARE COLLIDING YALL omg THE kevin jonas duetted a clip of bang chan asking stays what a really good place to eat in atlanta is and saying WAFFLE HOUSE which is a new song off their upcoming album WORLDS ARE COLLIDING YALL https://t.co/NSPFq23NJ3

Kevin Jonas shows people that he’s a STAY by reacting to Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s Waffle House comment

Kevin Jonas, the eldest Jonas Brother, went viral on Tuesday, March 28, when he posted a video on his TikTok account reacting to Stray Kids. The CASE 143 singers were in Atlanta on March 23 for one of their MANIAC tour.

At one point in the concert, the group’s leader, Bang Chan, asked fans for a restaurant recommendation. STAYs shouted 'Waffle House', and the group’s Aussie line, Bang Chan and Felix, reacted enthusiastically to it.

Kevin Jonas picked up on the opportunity to promote Jonas Brothers’ new single, Waffle House, with the help of the video. He posted his own reaction to Bang Chan and Felix mentioning Waffle house.

The video instantly came under the radar of STAYs, who couldn’t believe that a Jonas Brother watched and reacted to Stray Kids. Fans commented on how both of their worlds collided and that it was an unimaginable phenomenon. A few fans even thought the video was a fan edit.

Take a look at how STAYs reacted to the MANIAC group debuting on Kevin Jonas’ TikTok account:

✰ nico⁷ ✰ face and snain !!🪞❄️🌧️ ✰ @waiting_for_us_ Kevin Jonas posting a Chan clip on tiktok was not in my 2023 bingo card Kevin Jonas posting a Chan clip on tiktok was not in my 2023 bingo card

karen @kissntaeil not kevin jonas using bangchan mentioning waffle house (the restaurant) to promote waffle house (the song) not kevin jonas using bangchan mentioning waffle house (the restaurant) to promote waffle house (the song)

ㅡ @STRAYKlD8 Kevin Jonas (Jonas Brothers) dueting a Bang Chan clip from their concert is so unexpected but we're here for it Kevin Jonas (Jonas Brothers) dueting a Bang Chan clip from their concert is so unexpected but we're here for it https://t.co/vEZkCn0fh3

Erica🦋 @flower_erica3 he knows BangChan and Felix 🤭 Kevin Jonas posting my #SKZ Instagram I seriously thought this was a fan edit till I saw the namehe knows BangChan and Felix 🤭 #straykids Kevin Jonas posting my #SKZ Instagram I seriously thought this was a fan edit till I saw the name 😂😭 he knows BangChan and Felix 🤭#straykids https://t.co/DCYQ6AETHh

Erica🦋 @flower_erica3 he knows BangChan and Felix 🤭 Kevin Jonas posting my #SKZ Instagram I seriously thought this was a fan edit till I saw the namehe knows BangChan and Felix 🤭 #straykids Kevin Jonas posting my #SKZ Instagram I seriously thought this was a fan edit till I saw the name 😂😭 he knows BangChan and Felix 🤭#straykids https://t.co/DCYQ6AETHh

✧ @8KIZS Kevin Jonas from the Jonas Brothers duetted a STAY’s tiktok where Bang Chan was asking for places to eat around Atlanta! He’s promoting “Waffle House” which is a new song off their upcoming album!! Kevin Jonas from the Jonas Brothers duetted a STAY’s tiktok where Bang Chan was asking for places to eat around Atlanta! He’s promoting “Waffle House” which is a new song off their upcoming album!! https://t.co/SiLR1c9aqT

C-3P25 ♫ lovs jon @vjchaan SORRY I DIDNT UNDERSTAND IS THIS KEVIN JONAS FROM CAMP ROCK TALKING ABOUT BANGCHAN SORRY I DIDNT UNDERSTAND IS THIS KEVIN JONAS FROM CAMP ROCK TALKING ABOUT BANGCHAN https://t.co/ON5QoHJDVn

Lexi 🧸🏹 @AlexisxMarie133 KEVIN ( JONAS) POSTED A TIKTOK STITCHING A VIDEO WHERE BANGCHAN WAS ASKING WHERES THE BEST PLACE TO EAT IN ATLANTA AND EVERYONE SAID “WAFFLE HOUSE” AND KEVIN AGREED AND YALL MY JAW DROPPED TO THE GROUND WHEN I SAW HE POSTED IT BECAUSE MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDING?! KEVIN ( JONAS) POSTED A TIKTOK STITCHING A VIDEO WHERE BANGCHAN WAS ASKING WHERES THE BEST PLACE TO EAT IN ATLANTA AND EVERYONE SAID “WAFFLE HOUSE” AND KEVIN AGREED AND YALL MY JAW DROPPED TO THE GROUND WHEN I SAW HE POSTED IT BECAUSE MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDING?!

† @skzedm my multiverse is when kevin jonas posts bang chan on his tiktok my multiverse is when kevin jonas posts bang chan on his tiktok

mani’s wife @seoIacat stray kids got the most random celebrity fans what do you mean kevin jonas and ryan reynolds know bang chan stray kids got the most random celebrity fans what do you mean kevin jonas and ryan reynolds know bang chan

Stray Kids keep collecting celebrities saga: BTS’ Jimin mentions Felix

The MANIAC group is currently one of the hottest K-pop boy groups in the industry. This was reflected in the group rankings fourth and eighth for MAXIDENT and ODDINARY, respectively, in IFPI Global Album Sales 2022. It is then no surprise that their fanbase is continuously growing.

On PIXID’s latest episode featuring BTS’ Jimin, a fan with the nickname Province Void revealed that she was a STAY and gushed over Felix’s deep voice. She was also an ARMY (BTS’ fandom name).

Jimin then jokingly mentioned that they should bring her back home and sent a video message to Felix, calling him by his Korean name, Yong-bok.

elise @hwangsamericano



a stay who was also an army appeared in pixid and her bias was felix so jimin said “yongbok~ i’m not taking her from you” a stay who was also an army appeared in pixid and her bias was felix so jimin said “yongbok~ i’m not taking her from you” 😭 https://t.co/WMghUMkE7a

Like the Jonas Brother-Stray Kids' world colliding reaction, STAYs and ARMYs had a positive and enthusiastic response to it.

Meanwhile, the MANIAC group has two more dates, March 31 and April 2 in Los Angeles, before they wrap up their world tour. They will soon greet fans on the late-night American talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 30 at 12.35 pm KST.

Poll : 0 votes