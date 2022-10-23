Stray Kids' Bang Chan forced to change platform for Chan's Room and fans aren't happy with it

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan has shifted his mode of interaction with fans from V-live to YouTube after HYBE acquired V-live to fade it out by the end of 2022 and integrate its features into Weverse Live.

Fans are aware of leader Bang Chan’s weekly live broadcast, Chan’s Room, on V-live. After HYBE’s move, only artists who are part of Weverse can access their older V-lives through Weverse Live. Since Stray Kids is not part of the Weverse group of artists, they will not be able to use Weverse Live or access their older V-lives.

Moreover, HYBE’s Weverse Live contains multiple problems, including subtitles and a poor interface. YouTube also has a music copyright issue. Hence, fans are unhappy with the change in the platform for Chan’s Room.

steph 🪐 @yslshua hybe are absolutely ridiculous. why did they decide to move live streaming to weverse and then NOT provide a very important feature that vlive had aka the subtitles in MULTIPLE languages so ALL fans could enjoy them? i think all hybe fandoms should collectively do something. hybe are absolutely ridiculous. why did they decide to move live streaming to weverse and then NOT provide a very important feature that vlive had aka the subtitles in MULTIPLE languages so ALL fans could enjoy them? i think all hybe fandoms should collectively do something.

Bang Chan shifts Chan’s Room from V-live to YouTube and fans point out the glaring problems with both the platforms

EP. 180- PLAYLIST]



1. Give me Your TMI - SKZ

2. Super Board - SKZ

3. 식혀 Chill - SKZ

4. 3Racha (3Racha: BangChan, ChangBin y Han) - SKZ

5. TASTE (DanceRacha: Lee know, Hyunjin y Felix) - SKZ

6. Can't stop (VocalRacha: Seungmin e I.N) - SKZ

After HYBE’s acquisition of V-live and its decision to phase it out by the end of 2022, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan shifted his weekly live broadcast of Chan’s Room to YouTube. All the HYBE artists and ones outside of it signed with Weverse have moved to Weverse Live as well.

During his weekly broadcast, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan spent time interacting with fans, listening to their concerns, sharing anecdotes from his personal life, and playing fan-recommended music, a specialty of Chan’s Room.

But Bang Chan’s new platform of interaction, YouTube, has its share of problems that fans aren’t happy about. For instance, both Weverse Live and YouTube do not have the option of in-built subtitles in multiple languages, as V-live had.

z🍒 @svtzizi99 @yslshua oH SO IT IS SUPPOSED TO NOT HAVE SUBTITLES???? i reinstalled after so long being inactive. i was real confused when there was no subtitle settings. thought there’s something wrong w/ my account @yslshua oH SO IT IS SUPPOSED TO NOT HAVE SUBTITLES???? i reinstalled after so long being inactive. i was real confused when there was no subtitle settings. thought there’s something wrong w/ my account😕

mya @mya42099118 @yslshua the new weverse update is HORRENDOUS @yslshua the new weverse update is HORRENDOUS 😭

But the major concern is that only K-pop artists signed with Weverse can access their old V-lives on Weverse Live. But artists like Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, who isn’t on Weverse, cannot access their past V-lives and will be forced to find a new place to stream. Also, it seems like old content will be deleted.

Initially, fans were confused about what platform he would use for streaming, and he surprised everyone by choosing YouTube, the world’s largest and most freely available video platform.

However, YouTube has its own set of issues as well. In addition to inconsistent subtitles, fans are also worried that from now on he will only be able to play music by JYP Entertainment’s artists due to YouTube’s copyright policy.

In his debut video on YouTube, Bang Chan said:

“I can play songs that are all a part of JYP.”

Fans are saddened by the fact that the Stray Kids’ leader will now be restricted to his choice of music.

Weverse also has a poor interface and often crashes if there are millions of viewers simultaneously watching a video. Case in point, BTS’ Yet to Come Busan concert, which was broadcast live on Weverse, crashed within moments, causing fans to watch the concert on alternate platforms.

chanicos @chanicos ✩ @christophertext chan explaining that he can only play songs from jyp’s artists! chan explaining that he can only play songs from jyp’s artists! 📝 chan explaining that he can only play songs from jyp’s artists! https://t.co/lKAhWTPMtl Dang, that sucks bc I feel like he always loved doing this bc he could just share in all kinds of music :/ twitter.com/christophertex… Dang, that sucks bc I feel like he always loved doing this bc he could just share in all kinds of music :/ twitter.com/christophertex…

Meanwhile, some fans are happy because YouTube also has some interesting features. For instance, Stray Kids’ leader now has a playlist just for Chan’s Room, sorted according to the episodes. Also, YouTube filters are a new favorite of Stray Kids' leader, and fans love them too.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan makes a successful debut on YouTube with Chan’s Room

Stray Kids’ leader made a successful debut on YouTube with Chan’s Room raking in 310k views and 176k likes.

He made it into a Stray Kids’ streaming party playing the group’s best songs, including Give me Your TMI, Super Board, Chill, 3Racha (3Racha: BangChan, ChangBin, and Han), TASTE (Lee know, Hyunjin and Felix) and Can’t Stop by Vocal Line Seungmin and I.N.

He interacted in Korean and English with as many international fans as possible. At the time of this article’s writing, Stray Kids’ leader has surpassed 1 million views on YouTube with the latest broadcast of Chan’s Room.

