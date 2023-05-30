Stray Kids' pre-order sales for its upcoming third album, 5-STAR, took the spot as the highest pre-ordered album on Tuesday, May 30, surpassing its predecessor, SEVENTEEN's FML. With over 4.93 million copies sold before the album reached the market, the artist and their latest album made history by bagging more pre-orders than the 4.64 million sold copies of SEVENTEEN's FML.

While the eight-member K-pop boy group has already high expectations for its fans with the increasingly-intriguing album, 5-STAR, fans are all the more proud to learn about its new achievement. As they celebrate the news, they also consistently look forward to the exciting album and everything else it has in store for them.

Will ★⁵ @LinosBaker Our stray kids,



You guys have gotten so big. From debuting full team, to your first 1m, to your stadium tours, and now as you're breaking records with 4.93 MILLION pre-order sales. Thats actually insane. Our stray kids,You guys have gotten so big. From debuting full team, to your first 1m, to your stadium tours, and now as you're breaking records with 4.93 MILLION pre-order sales. Thats actually insane. https://t.co/lzctkTyimN

Fans congratulate Stray Kids as latest work 5-STAR becomes the album with the highest pre-order sales

A few weeks ago, Stray Kids put forth the exciting news that it'll be rolling out its third album after over two years since last full-length album, NOEASY, which was released in August 2021.

5-STAR, which is slated for release on Friday, June 2, has already set high expectations and continues to excite fans as the music group puts forth concept images and teasers.

While the trailer revealed that the group will be developing its brand music, fans surely noticed a few experimental perspectives as revealed through the teaser videos. Though the album will be rolled out in association with JYP Entertainment and Republic Records, fans are excited to witness yet another self-produced album as 3RACHA presented themselves as the main producers of 5-STAR alongside Felix, Versachoi, Chang Kang-hae, etc.

The three Stray Kids' members -- HAN, Changbin, and Bangchan -- have produced several promising tracks for the group's discography that have inevitably earned it popularity in the industry. As fame and expectations for its musical productions continue to grow with each comeback, fans aren't surprised but only delighted to learn that the group's upcoming album, 5-STAR, has created a monumental achievement even before its release.

JYPNATION AUTOBASE @JWHYPESS Stray Kids really doubled their achievements each comeback Stray Kids really doubled their achievements each comeback ⚪ Stray Kids really doubled their achievements each comeback 😭🌟 https://t.co/knSDt43dv0

ًJada ⁵★ | #1 StayCarat @hyunjins_boo I’m still in shock..like stray kids’ really just got the highest pre-orders in k-pop history…do y’all know how major this is ?!?!?!? I’m still in shock..like stray kids’ really just got the highest pre-orders in k-pop history…do y’all know how major this is ?!?!?!? https://t.co/zsWC1ID9fC

★ @aeriprnt stray kids just straight up made a history while they’re the only active group who can break this record from now on…. stray kids just straight up made a history while they’re the only active group who can break this record from now on…. https://t.co/JpLiYNM1G3

barbie ⁵ @brandedpiink Stray Kids now have two albums in the top 5 this is insane Stray Kids now have two albums in the top 5 this is insane https://t.co/iP4TTAc3NW

Raycee 4.93 M PREORDERS 😭 @babystaystepout Stray kids really said double it and give it to the next person Stray kids really said double it and give it to the next person 💀 https://t.co/2YuG7FhfAT

elise ★⁵ @hwangsamericano jyp’s stock skyrocketed after it was announced that stray kids preorder number reached 4.93m 🥹 jyp’s stock skyrocketed after it was announced that stray kids preorder number reached 4.93m 🥹 https://t.co/DkeEn8LTxZ

Sitting as the first fourth-generation artists to bag the spot holding the highest pre-order sales for their album, the group brought much pride to the industry and their fans. However, it doesn't stop there.

On the list of albums with the highest pre-order sales, two spots are taken by Stray Kids, the other one being previously released mini-album, MAXIDENT. The seventh mini-album bagged 2.37 million sales, making the group the only other artists who hold two spots on the list alongside the world-dominant K-pop group, BTS.

The twelve-track K-pop album, which features title song, S-Class or 특 (Teuk), is set to come up to 36 minutes and 35 seconds, standing as the group's longest-running album. With 5-STAR creating much anticipation among fans regarding its trajectory of concept, fans can hardly wait for its release which is expected in less than a week. Additionally, they also hope for more achievements and touchstone moments for the group as they move ahead with the album.

Poll : 0 votes