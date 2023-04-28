Stray Kids announced their upcoming album release 5 Star on April 27, 2023, along with the release of a teaser for the same. While a lot of the details about the album have still not been revealed, it was announced that the album will be released on June 2, 2023, at 1 pm KST. With an almost three-minute-long teaser for their album, fans are excited to see what the idols have in store for them.

While it's hard to pinpoint the trajectory they'll be taking with this comeback, it looks like the eight-member group has once again taken an experimental route. Upon viewing the teaser, fans flooded Twitter with their theories, reactions, and predictions as to what the album's concept might hold.

Fans go crazy over Stray Kids' new June comeback teaser for 5 Star

Given that this will be Stray Kids' first full-length album in two years, fans have grown excited about a full-fledged comeback. Though the teaser video is no longer than three minutes long, it has left quite a lasting impression on its viewers.

냠 ✩✩✩✩✩ @ctrlhwng STRAY KIDS 5-STAR TRAILER

THEIR VISUALS ARE INSANE STRAY KIDS 5-STAR TRAILERTHEIR VISUALS ARE INSANE https://t.co/BQCVTB43Lt

emy| 5 STAR @itsmirohh I AM GOING CRAZY I AM GOING CRAZY

The video garnered a lot of attention and now stands as the fastest trailer to reach one million views within 24 hours. It took only around four hours and nineteen minutes for the video to real a million views. The video currently stands at 1.7 million views.

For the most part, the teaser was a combination of things that were unfamiliar that caught the fans' eyes. It showed Seungmin at the drive-in movie theater in a construction trolley, Bang Chan and his burning pianos, and Felix and his candy machine in the middle of dull vehicles. The rare yet unique combination of cultural aspects has fans wondering about the reasoning behind it.

Additionally, it's also hard to ignore the visuals the band showcased in the teaser. Stray Kids have not limited their experimentation to just their album concept for 5 Star but have also extended it to their clothes, accessories, and other ways of presenting themselves. Despite them being a group, the teaser carried a sense of individuality coming from each member.

땨 ✩✩✩✩✩ @dailyseung2 june 2020: god’s menu with the ‘5-star michelin’ line



june 2023: "★★★★★ (5-STAR)" album



THIS IS GOING TO BE SO INSANE OH MY GOD NO ONE IS READY FOR STRAY KIDS june 2020: god’s menu with the ‘5-star michelin’ linejune 2023: "★★★★★ (5-STAR)" albumTHIS IS GOING TO BE SO INSANE OH MY GOD NO ONE IS READY FOR STRAY KIDS

Fans also speculated whether the album's name, 5 Star, could be a reference or a connection to the group's lyrics from their song, God's Menu. The line sung by Felix goes,

Cookin' like a chef, I'm a 5 star michelin.

Fans are curious about the lyrics since it's known that Michelin stars only go up to three. Though many felt that it was to make a statement of exaggeration, with the recurrence of 5 Star in the upcoming album, fans have rekindled their interest in the line and are digging up the possible meanings it might hold.

With quite a few things to think about with Stray Kids' teaser release for 5 Star, fans have been eagerly waiting for more details of the album to reach the internet.

