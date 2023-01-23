"Should they just say nothing at all?": IVE’s Wonyoung and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun receive hate from Chinese fans over Lunar New Year

On Sunday, January 22, IVE’s Wonyoung and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun received massive hate from Chinese fans for celebrating the "Chinese New Year" as "Seollal," more conventionally known as "Lunar New Year."

This year, Koreans celebrated the Lunar New Year on Sunday, January 22, over a long weekend. For the occasion, they usually dress in their traditional Hanbok, visit their family, perform ancestral rites, eat delicious food and play traditional folk games.

K-pop celebrities took to their social media to wish their fans a Happy Lunar New Year or ‘Seollal,’ the Korean word for it. However, some Chinese fans terrorized IVE’s Wonyoung and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun on their social media accounts for saying "Lunar New Year" and "Seollal" instead of "Chinese New Year."

Korean fans jumped to IVE’s Wonyoung and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun’s defense, stating that Chinese fans are being overly sensitive.

IVE’s Wonyoung, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, and CL are among some of the most prominent Korean celebrities who have received hate from Chinese fans for wishing Lunar New Year.

Dressed in traditional Hanboks, the female idols wished their worldwide fans a Happy Lunar New Year or Seollal.

However, despite IVE’s Wonyoung, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, and CL’s noble intentions, they couldn’t escape Chinese fans’ wrath, who insisted that they call it the Chinese New Year. They even accused the idols of cultural appropriation of the Chinese New Year.

Chinese fans began criticizing Korean female idols with hateful messages and emoticons, reminding them that they should respect the Chinese New Year.

Chinese fans write hate messages on CL's Instagram for writing Lunar New Year (Image via Instagram/@chaelincl)

IVE's Wonyoung receives hate from Chinese fans for calling it Lunar New Year (Image via Instagram/@for_everyoung10)

Chinese fans hate Seohyun for writing Lunar New Year (Image via Instagram/@seojuhyun_s)

铁锅炖大鹅 @1ShaoDaE @WonyoungGlobal Happy Chinese New Year! It's always Chinese New Year. Korean thieves stop stealing Chinese culture! @WonyoungGlobal Happy Chinese New Year! It's always Chinese New Year. Korean thieves stop stealing Chinese culture!

IVE member Wonyoung, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, and CL have not responded to the hate messages. Still, fans have taken it upon themselves to defend their favorite female idols from the unnecessary hate they have received from Chinese fans.

Fans also left positive messages and comments on the K-pop idols’ Instagram handles’ comments section.

pentagon comeback when @HUlLlTlST no way danielle got hate for not saying happy lunar new year n wonyoung gets hate for not saying happy chinese new year when she’s korean?? make it make sense you people are just racist as hell no way danielle got hate for not saying happy lunar new year n wonyoung gets hate for not saying happy chinese new year when she’s korean?? make it make sense you people are just racist as hell

Becky🐠🧚‍♀️ MOLO Feb❗️ @golden_prim pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/bdb9p934 Knets react to Jang Wonyoung and Seohyun receiving hate for not saying"Chinese New Year" Knets react to Jang Wonyoung and Seohyun receiving hate for not saying"Chinese New Year"tinyurl.com/bdb9p934 https://t.co/nRJXgxEG11 JFC the “Knetz bash Kpop idols for saying Chinese New Year” and “Cnetz bashing idols for saying Lunar New Year” dispute is really never gonna stop is it? Though I do remember Cnetz being rather relentless on Wonyoung to start with the whole “she may be of Chinese descent” issue twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… JFC the “Knetz bash Kpop idols for saying Chinese New Year” and “Cnetz bashing idols for saying Lunar New Year” dispute is really never gonna stop is it? Though I do remember Cnetz being rather relentless on Wonyoung to start with the whole “she may be of Chinese descent” issue twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

6.3 spoilers @amihuihui danielle gets hate from knetz for saying chinese new year wonyoung gets hate from cnetz for saying lunar new year THESE GIRLS CANT WIN smh danielle gets hate from knetz for saying chinese new year wonyoung gets hate from cnetz for saying lunar new year THESE GIRLS CANT WIN smh

This isn’t the first time Korean idols have received hate for wishing Happy Lunar New Year. Previously, NewJeans’ Danielle was forced to apologize to Korean fans after she used Happy Chinese New Year through a fan communication app called Phoning.

Following the backlash, she deleted her message. She issued an official statement, apologizing to Koreans and Bunnies (NewJeans’ fans) for using Chinese New Year and not Happy Lunar New Year or Seollal as Koreans would prefer to say it.

IVE’s Wonyoung receives hate for the way she eats pizza

lia ✿ @wonyouthinker yes wonyoung make them mad over a pizza yes wonyoung make them mad over a pizza https://t.co/y1RMHnmg3Q

In other news, IVE’s Wonyoung recently received hate for the way she eats pizza. Popular pizza outlet Papa John's released an advertisement and its behind-the-scenes with IVE.

IVE member Wonyoung gained attention for eating pizza in a certain way with the video going viral on the internet. IVE fans feel the LOVE DIVE singer is targeted unfairly yet again for something as basic as eating pizza.

Previously, the idol was mocked for eating strawberries in a purposely “cute” manner. Girl group ALICE’s members Yeonje and Chaejeong mocked Wonyoung’s cute style of eating strawberries with both hands, which led to them getting severe backlash from K-pop fans.

