"He is so pure": ARMYs emotional after watching Jungkook cry to Love Letter in his recent Weverse Live

On July 27, 2023, BTS' Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he started a live broadcast with the intention of interacting with fans. During the live broadcast, he replied to many fans and had a fun session.

As he went through a series of comments, he stumbled upon a fan's comment asking Jungkook about Love Letter, a song created by none other than ARMYs to celebrate the group's tenth anniversary.

Jungkook decided to listen to the song on YouTube, but he couldn't control his emotions and started sobbing, leaving viewers emotional as well. He expressed that the song was very heartfelt and thanked ARMYs for creating it.

Upon witnessing the idol's innocent reaction to the song, fans couldn't contain themselves and took to social media to express their emotions.

"Armys y’all are really cute sometimes": Fans shower purple hearts as Jungkook cries to Love Letter

After watching the Love Letter penned by ARMYs twice, Jungkook was overcome with tears. He also complimented ARMYs on their singing abilities and had a moment of laughter. Witnessing the Euphoria singer's innocent and emotional reaction touched the fans deeply, leading many of them to shed tears as well. They expressed their love and support for the idol by flooding the comment section with numerous purple heart emojis.

Jungkook mentioned that he had no prior knowledge of the song but was grateful to have listened to it, as it made him realize how much he is loved. He also praised the ARMYs, calling them the best. He also stated that AMRYs should release a physical version of the song so that he can purchase it.

ikram⁷⟭⟬¹⁰SEVEN @bts07ddaeng pic.twitter.com/UqGCW65wwT I'm actually at loss of words, the live chat when Jungkook was reacting to the Love Letter ARMY song the chat was 100% full of only Purple hearts and Jungkook saw it after the song

dee the astronaut @zonequal pic.twitter.com/9gcIY9gYXk The purple hearts while jungkook is listening to love letter.. armys y’all are really cute sometimes

sen @sugatradamus “till 2025 we’ll be waiting for you” is a simple word but holds alot of weight to armys and bts. im so glad jimin and jungkook was able to listen to love letter, a song that armys made for bts. this is our reassurance to them that we will stay by their side forever!

mj 💜 @borahaebts97 jungkook's heart is so big and pure. thank you for making my heart full tonight! SARANGHAE! @_RapperJK i think it's a mixed emotion of his love and gratefulness towards ARMY and him missing his hyungs so bad.jungkook's heart is so big and pure. thank you for making my heart full tonight! SARANGHAE!

Additionally, fans appreciated the fact that the Euphoria singer asked for live translations during his Weverse live, making it easier for non-Korean-speaking fans to instantly understand his messages through English subtitles.

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv so jungkook told the staff about his live beforehand, that’s why they prepared live translations for everyone omg

Jimin also listened to the song during a Weverse live and was moved to tears by the heartfelt lyrics and the unconditional love expressed by ARMYs. Fans were thrilled to learn that both members had the opportunity to experience the Love Letter created by ARMYs, strengthening their bond with the fanbase for a long time to come.

Lords 葵ちゃん🌌💜⁷ @namu_aoi despite me being emotional and moved by jungkook’s reaction to love letter, i can’t help but find it hilarious that jimin gatekeeper love letter from the rest of the members

On a lighter note, some fans found it amusing that Jimin didn't inform Jungkook about the Love Letter despite hearing it beforehand. They jokingly speculated that, since the latter doesn't check his messages often, Jimin might playfully counterattack by claiming he did send the message but the Euphoria singer didn't read it.

B⁷☁️ @jikookxbj the way jimin and jungkook teared up listening to the love letter song of army to bts pic.twitter.com/c6DUJR2i7f " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/c6DUJR2i7f

In conclusion, fans are overwhelmingly delighted that two BTS members were able to listen to their heartfelt song, and they eagerly anticipate other members becoming aware of its existence as well.

María- Simply put, I Love BTS.💜💜💜💜💜💜💜🥰 @Maria_26596243



Jungkook: Jiminshiii, how come you didn’t tell me about ARMYs’ “Love Letter”?!?!



Jimin: Once in a while, CHECK YOUR MESSAGES!!



🤦🏾‍♀️ 🤷🏾‍♀️ I guarantee you the conversation is something like this~Jungkook: Jiminshiii, how come you didn’t tell me about ARMYs’ “Love Letter”?!?!Jimin: Once in a while, CHECK YOUR MESSAGES!!🤦🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️

Jungkook's hilarious reaction to M Countdown incident

JK DAILYʲᵏ @Daily_JKUpdate



ARMY, thank you for winning first place in M Countdown! Thanks to you, I've won first place twice in M Countdown!!! [Laughing... But you were watching it in real time, right? I saw the trophy flying away. Hahaha..Hahahahaha thank you!!!



#Seven2ndWin pic.twitter.com/IVILtziL68 JUNGKOOK WEVSER POSTARMY, thank you for winning first place in M Countdown! Thanks to you, I've won first place twice in M Countdown!!! [Laughing... But you were watching it in real time, right? I saw the trophy flying away. Hahaha..Hahahahaha thank you!!!

On July 27, 2023, BTS' member earned a nomination for the top spot on M Countdown with his song Seven, securing his second victory on the show.

During the announcement of the winner, there was a humorous incident as the top part of the trophy came off, breaking into two pieces. This unexpected moment brought laughter to the show, and even the idol himself couldn't resist laughing at the sight. Jungkook later took to social media to talk about the incident and stated:

"ARMY, thank you for number 1 on mcountdown ! Thanks to you all, I was able to be number 1 on mcountdown twice !!! hehe, uh... I was actually watching it live and I saw the trophy head come off hahaha..hahahahahahah thank you !!!"

In the recent Weverse live, the BTS member also informed his fans that he's currently working on his upcoming full-length album.