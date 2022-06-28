5 most popular K-pop collabs with western artists: BTS and Halsey, BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa, and more

K-pop collabs are an exciting way for Korean music to grow in the western world. With the Korean pop music genre taking over the world, K-pop groups try to present their fans with fresh concepts with every comeback. Many have already entered the western market with English tracks, while others have won over their fans with regular interaction.

On the other hand, K-pop groups are soaring new heights every other day. Hence, many western artists look to collaborate with them to add a pop of K-pop magic to the tracks.

From Ed Sheeran to Nicki Minaj to Lady Gaga, famous artists have been a part of the best K-pop collabs. Here are the 5 most popular K-pop collabs with western artists you should know about.

K-pop collabs with western artists every music lover should know of

1) BTS and Halsey - Boy With Luv

Originating from BTS' Map Of The Soul: Persona, the track featured Without Me singer Halsey. The American singer featured on the hit song and soon became a favorite among ARMYs. The lead single from BTS' sixth EP was an instant hit and set many records, including the most music show wins (21) before BTS' Dynamite snatched the title.

The collaboration between BTS and Halsey is also iconic because of their bond. Besides delivering a perfect funk-pop hit, the duo also impressed fans with their sweet friendship. The two artists still stay in contact, cheer each other, and showcase their friendship on social media.

2) BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa - Kiss and Make Up

Kiss and Make Up comes from Dua Lipa's super deluxe reissue album and features the girl group BLACKPINK. The dance-electropop track was released in October 2018 and was a commercial success in major countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Music critics praised the blend of vocals between the two multilingual artists and appreciated them for the perfect sync. Apart from the song, fans loved the relationship between Lipa and BLACKPINK and often found the two artists' fan girling over each other. It truly deserves to be on the list of best K-pop collabs.

3) Red Velvet's Wendy and John Legend - Written In The Stars

Marked as the last release from SM Entertainment's spin-off project, STATION X O, John Legend and Red Velvet's Wendy's Written in The Stars is a pop ballad about love and has heartfelt lyrics.

Fans loved the music video for the track where Wendy and Legend act out as lovers who want to get close to each other. On the other hand, Wendy's love and admiration for the All Of Me singer won hearts.

“I grew up listening to John Legend and I just still can’t believe I got to work with him.”

4) Chung-ha and R3HAB - Dream Of You

The English digital single is a collaboration between soloist Chung-ha, and Dutch-Moroccon DJ, R3HAB. Belonging to Chung-ha's first studio album, Dream Of You is a dance track with a bass-heavy chorus and well-written lyrics.

The singer's vocals perfectly match the rhythm and complement the song's melody, making it immensely popular among English speakers.

5) MONSTA X and French Montanna - Who Do You Love?

Who Do You Love? is recorded by MONSTA X and features Moroccan-American rapper French Montana. The song comes from All About Luv, MONSTA X's first English-language album, and has an addictive groovy melody.

Who Do You Luv? features the perfect vocals of the South Korean boy group, and the track is further elevated with Montanna's rap. Packed with all the good elements, the song also saw commercial success, reaching number 26th on Billboard Mainstream Top 40 Airplay.

