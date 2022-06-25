5 English K-pop songs you need to listen now: BTS' Dynamite, SVT's Darl+ing, and more

English K-pop songs released by several K-pop groups appeal to Western audiences easily. With the unsurprising rising popularity of K-pop, the groups focus on catching a wider audience's attention. Luckily, groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN (SVT), and many more have already dropped hits that perform successfully outside the Hallyu Land.

These K-pop groups have already gained mainstream success with many popular tracks in their home country and other Asian nations. One thing that makes K-pop interesting is its music and, of course, the Korean language. But some English K-pop songs are creating waves, and you need to add them to your playlists today.

5 addictive English K-pop songs that will add a fun spin to your regular Korean playlist

1) BTS' Dynamite

The list cannot begin without mentioning one of the biggest hits of 2020. BTS' Dynamite is a summer hit we all still enjoy listening to. With the track incorporating both retro and modern music, BTS delivered a joyous, energetic, and colorful song to their fans during the stressful COVID-19 pandemic era.

Calling Dynamite a commercial hit would be an understatement. The track brought BTS their first Grammy nomination, making them the first South Korean act to achieve the milestone. The track broke YouTube records, Spotify records, iTunes records, and many more. So Dynamite by BTS should be on your English K-pop songs playlist.

2) Darl+ing by SEVENTEEN (SVT)

The 13-member self-producing group, SEVENTEEN, wrote a love letter to their fans and presented it to them with their melodious voice through Darl+ing.

With a vast global appeal, SVT was thoughtful towards the western audience with a dreamy, dynamic, and beautiful song. The pleasant track has swoon-worthy lyrics, with every SVT member having their section to display their talents. In addition to this, the music video for Darl+ing is a cherry on top.

3) Ice Cream - BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez is another banger you need to add to your English K-pop songs playlist. The Summer BOP is a real deal with its gorgeous visuals, Lisa rapping like a baddie, and the music video looks like an amusement park we badly want to visit.

Although the track is entirely English, Lisa's Korean rap part adds a nice kick to the song. Ice Cream is produced by YG Entertainment's Teddy Park, Selena Gomez, Victoria Monet, and Ariana Grande, making it a perfect Korean-American crossover.

4) The Feels - TWICE

The disco-styled all-English track by TWICE created a frenzy among the K-pop fans way before it was released. The nine-member girl group ate and left no crumbs while performing the song, transforming it into a complete package. The Feels incorporated the entire love theme properly with their cliched lyrics.

The single has a catchy hook with a sizzling bassline, making the song an immediate hit for every new listener.

5) Someone's Someone - Monsta X

Not only does MONSTA X have a fantastic English song, but the group also released an entire album in English. Someone's Someone is the essence of the discography, although the whole album should be heard. The song is touching, with its literal meaning being how everyone wants to be loved.

The song constitutes heartfelt lyrics, a brilliant chorus, an acapella section, and a soft EDM touch. Hence, the song deserves a spot on the list.

Other English K-pop songs you need to check out are Girl's Generation' The Boys, Wonder Girls' Nobody, BTS' Butter and Permission To Dance, BLACKPINK's Crazy Over You, NCT 127's Highway To Heaven, Jay Park's Me Like Yuh, and many more.

