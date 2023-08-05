Priscilla, a movie on Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley and mother of the late Lisa Marie Presley, is slated to be released on October 27, 2023. It comes almost a year after the biopic Elvis, with Austin Butler starring as the King of Rock and Roll.

Sophia Coppola, daughter of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola who directed The Godfather, directed the biopic. A prolific director herself, she has directed masterpieces like Lost In Translation and Marie Antoinette.

Priscilla Presley published her memoir Elvis and Me in 1985. The movie follows the book and provides an up close and personal journey into her meeting with Elvis, their marriage, and the complications which culminated in their divorce.

Fans expressed disappointment over the casting of 'Priscilla' in the highly anticipated biopic of the year

Priscilla is coming almost a year later after Elvis, which garnered immense popularity and critical appreciation because of Austin Butler's superb and accurate portrayal of the late icon. Hence, people have high expectations from this movie which will depict one of Hollywood's legendary romances from the personal point of view of the late singer's wife. However, amid all such anticipations, the spirit has been dampened by fans' constant criticism of the casting for the movie.

Fans have taken to Instagram and commented how the actress, Cailee Spaeny, is a poor fit to play Priscilla. Lana Del Rey has always been known for her Priscilla aesthetic, and fans believe her to be an exact copy of the Jailhouse Rock singer's ex-wife. Their disappointment was evident as they left comments under Jacob Elordi's Instagram post of the Priscilla movie.

One user wrote:

"Lana Del Rey is my only Priscilla."

Fans expressed disappointment over the casting of 'Priscilla' in the highly anticipated biopic of the year (Image via Instagram comments/@jacobelordi)

The user's comment perfectly encapsulates what the other users feel - a disappointment with the casting. Fans felt Lana Del Rey would be more appropriate as Priscilla than actress Cailee Spaeny.

One Instagram user commented:

"Should've casted Lana Del Rey to play Priscilla."

Another user wrote:

"Omg Lana would've been perfect."

Many Lana Del Rey fans posted collages of the two icons to show how the Summertime Sadness singer would have been picture-perfect for the role.

Lana gracefully owns the high up-do and heavy eye makeup, the prototypical Priscilla Presley aesthetic, and the resemblance is indeed uncanny.

Who is Cailee Spaeny?

Cailee Spaeny is an American actress who previously starred in Pacific Rim Uprising and The Craft Legacy. The twenty-five-year-old actress is the daughter of Reja Spaeny and Mark Spaeny. In an interview with Glass Magazine in 2021, the actress spoke of getting famous as an actress and her readiness to explore diverse roles that are out of her comfort zone.

She said:

"One of my goals is whatever I've done last, I want to do the exact opposite for my next role, I want to keep challenging and pushing myself."

She further continued:

"I actually feel a sense of relief when I play a character that's so far from who I am because I think once it starts bleeding into Cailee, it gets a little muddy for me."

The upcoming role will indeed be a challenge for the actress, and she will surely pull it off wonderfully.

Sadly, the release of Elvis and the anticipated release of Priscilla remain shrouded by the tragic demise of Lisa Marie Presley, the couple's only child. Priscilla will hit theatres on October 27, 2023.