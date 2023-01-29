Lisa Marie Presley death: 5 chilling details

The recent passing of Elvis Presley and his former wife Prescilla's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, has caused a media frenzy. While many have taken the opportunity to explore the fortune, wealth, and past life of the 54-year-old daughter of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, others have taken a keen interest in her death and what may have caused it.

On January 12, Lisa was rushed to a hospital following a cardiac arrest, where she died hours later. News of her death was confirmed by her 77-year-old mother, Priscilla, who told the media "that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," according to AP News.

Following her tragic death, TMZ Investigates is set to drop a special dedicated to the late singer and songwriter titled Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy, which airs this Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Lisa Marie Presley death: Five quick facts to know about her passing

1) Lisa Marie Presley suffered cardiac arrest at a home near Calabasas

As per the Los Angeles Times, on January 12, Lisa Marie Presley experienced a heart attack at a residence close to Calabasas, California. She collapsed and had problems breathing, according to a source familiar with the situation. The singer was found unresponsive by a housekeeper in the bedroom.

Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, who arrived shortly after dropping the kids off at school, administered CPR but to no avail. L.A. County Fire Department Capt. Sheila Kelliher claimed that emergency officials responded to the report at 10:37 am. She was immediately taken to West Hills Hospital, where she was in an induced coma in the ICU.

2) According to a January 18 report, Lisa's cause of death remains "undetermined"

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Lisa Marie Presley died of an "undetermined" cause on January 18, 2023, CBS reported. The singer passed away earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest and being taken to the hospital from her Calabasas home. The cause of death was deferred since the medical examiner was unable to determine it.

According to a spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office, the cause of death has not been established, and the medical examiner is pursuing further investigations and examination of the case. Doctors will reevaluate the case after further testing, but there is no timeline for when that could occur.

3) Priscilla Presley was the first to report the death of her daughter

On the day Lisa Marie Presley died, her mother, Priscilla, posted on Facebook that she had been rushed to the hospital, asking people across the world to keep the singer in their prayers. She posted:

"Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Within hours of the post, a statement concerning Lisa's death was released, which stated:

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

4) Lisa Marie Presley was suffering from back pain and had a history with substance abuse

Since 2012, Lisa suffered from back pain, as a result of which she had to cancel multiple tours. She also battled opioid addiction, and the side effects only became evident in 2008, after she gave birth to the twins. Her book claims that the doctor gave her an opioid prescription for pain.

She made her final public appearance before her unexpected death at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, when she held onto her friend Jerry Schilling and seemed shaky. She was seen struggling as she walked down the stairs. Moreover, there has been a history of heart problems in Lisa's family, given that both her father and grandfather died from heart attacks.

5) The late singer was buried at Elvis Presley's former home, Graceland

The day after Lisa's death, it was officially announced that she was to be buried at Graceland, her father's former Memphis home that is now a museum. Following the news of her death, admirers placed flowers and tributes outside the home's gates. Both Benjamin Keough, Lisa's son who died by suicide in 2020, and her father, Elvis, who died in 1977, are buried on the property.

Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly buried next to her son.

