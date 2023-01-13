What did Lisa Marie Presley die from? Health history explored in wake of singer's untimely demise at 54

Famous singer-songwriter and Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, recently passed away on January 10, aged 54. She died from cardiac arrest and was hospitalized at West Hills Hospitals and Medical Center.

Paramedics were called to her house in Calabasas, California, and they immediately gave her epinephrine along with CPR. According to TMZ, Lisa’s housekeeper discovered her in an unresponsive state in her bedroom, and when her ex-husband Danny Keough arrived after dropping the kids off at school, he performed CPR.

Lisa was given a temporary pacemaker and was in an induced coma in the ICU. Her state was said to be critical. According to a Los Angeles County Fire Department representative, they were dispatched at 10:37 a.m. following a call from the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in Agoura. Lisa was brought to the hospital at 11:17 a.m. after their prompt arrival at 10:43 a.m.

Lisa Marie Presley was suffering from several health issues in the last few years

Lisa Marie Presley had complaints about back pain she had suffered since 2012 and had to cancel a few tours. The pain was a result of frequent performances on stage.

Lisa Marie Presley's health issues affected her a lot over the years

Lisa was also addicted to opioids, and the addiction side effects her after she gave birth to twin daughters in 2008. She wrote in her book that she became addicted after losing everyone close to her and that after the birth of her daughters, her doctor had prescribed opioids for pain. She continued:

“It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them. Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic.”

She wrote that people must avoid addiction when they lose someone, and she feels grateful to be alive and be with her children, who gave her a sense of purpose. Two days before her demise, Lisa appeared on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, where she seemed unsteady and had to hold on to her friend Jerry Schilling. She was later spotted having trouble walking down a few steps.

Lisa’s family also has a long history of cardiac issues. Her father, Elvis Presley, suffered a heart attack leading to his death and further investigation revealed that he had an enlarged heart and signs of atherosclerosis.

Lisa’s grandparents also suffered heart attacks, and although it has been confirmed that her grandfather died of a heart attack, it remains unknown if the problem played any role in her grandmother’s death.

Lisa Marie Presley released only three albums throughout her career

To Whom It May Concern, the first album by Lisa Marie Presley was released in April 2003 and managed to reach the top of the Billboard charts. Another album, Now What, was released after this one and had a similar response.

Her final album was titled Storm & Grace, released in May 2012. She was also popular for her singles like Lights Out, Sinking In, Dirty Laundry, Idiot, Thanx, You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet, and more.

