What happened to John Roberts? Fox News anchor reveals he has a pacemaker on return to live programming

Fox News anchor John Roberts returned to his live program America Reports after a week of absence and revealed that he took a break from the show to treat his ongoing health issues:

"For folks at home who didn't know, this time last week I left our show and immediately went into the hospital. I had not been feeling well for a while."

The former White House correspondent shared that he underwent a cardiac procedure and received a pacemaker for his heart. He said that his previous stent was blocked and had to be reopened:

"Turns out that the stents that I received after the Trump trip to Helsinki with Putin had blocked back up again. So, they reopened that, but at the same time, like former Vice President Mike Pence, the electrical circuitry in my heart was going bad. So, I'm now battery-powered. I've got a pacemaker.”

The reporter mentioned that he was feeling “75 percent” better and was hoping for a “100 percent” recovery soon. John Roberts also thanked his doctors and care team for their diagnosis and treatment.

A look into John Roberts’ cardiac problems

John Roberts was diagnosed with two blocked arteries in 2018 (Image via Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

John Roberts was first diagnosed with two blocked arteries in 2018. At the time, doctors at MedStar Washington Hospital treated his condition by implanting artificial tubes in his heart to increase blood flow.

However, one of the stents was recently blocked and required immediate medical attention. Roberts shared that the latest issue was discovered after doctors performed “a tiny ultrasound” inside his coronary artery.

John Roberts @johnrobertsFox An amazing advance:Dr. Batchelor at @InovaHealth used a tiny ultrasound inside my coronary artery. It discovered the existing stent that had closed up hadn’t been fully expanded when it was first put in. Standard angiography wouldn’t pick that up. Advice to folks facing the same An amazing advance:Dr. Batchelor at @InovaHealth used a tiny ultrasound inside my coronary artery. It discovered the existing stent that had closed up hadn’t been fully expanded when it was first put in. Standard angiography wouldn’t pick that up. Advice to folks facing the same

The news anchor also shared that a general angiography would have failed to detect the blocked stent's issue. After repairing the damaged stent, doctors placed a pacemaker in Roberts’ heart to monitor his cardiac condition and control his heart rhythm.

During a 2020 interview with The Washingtonian, the reporter attributed his cardiac issues to years of smoking:

"Smoking earlier in my life is why I have three pieces of stainless steel in my heart."

John Roberts @johnrobertsFox A huge shout out to the team at @InovaHealth Fairfax who identified and repaired a blocked stent, and put a pacemaker in a heart that had been ridden hard and put away wet one too many times. Dr. Haddad, Dr. Tehrani, Dr. Batchelor, Dr. Atwater and the whole care team. Thank you! A huge shout out to the team at @InovaHealth Fairfax who identified and repaired a blocked stent, and put a pacemaker in a heart that had been ridden hard and put away wet one too many times. Dr. Haddad, Dr. Tehrani, Dr. Batchelor, Dr. Atwater and the whole care team. Thank you!

However, John Roberts mentioned that he now prioritizes eating well and maintains a “healthy lifestyle.” The reporter also shared that he is a "sports enthusiast" and enjoys "cycling, tennis, golf, walking, hiking and skiing."

He reportedly loves to be in a “relatively decent shape” and believes "staying healthy and fit” is essential to him “on several levels.”

Roberts’ career highlights explored

John Roberts is the co-host of Fox News' 'America Reports' (Image via Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

John Roberts is a Canadian-American journalist who serves as the co-host of America Reports on Fox News. He began his journey as a broadcaster at CFOS radio station in Ontario and worked on several other local radio channels like CHYM-FM, CJBK and 1050 CHUM.

The Toronto-native ventured into television in 1979 and started co-hosting music newsmagazine The NewMusic on CITY-TV. He gained immense popularity from the show and became an entertainment reporter for CITY-TV.

Roberts even served as a fill-in host for Toronto Rocks before leading the Canadian music channel Much Music in 1984. He later left his role to host CITY-TV’s CityPulse in 1987 and became CityPulse Tonight's anchor.

The reporter also served as an anchor for CBS-owned TV station WCIX between 1989 and 1990. He eventually returned to Canada to co-host the CTV morning show Canada AM. Roberts joined CBS News in 1992 and worked at CBS Morning News, CBS This Morning and The Early Show.

He also served as an anchor of CBS Saturday Evening News for 11 years until he was appointed chief White House Correspondent in 1999. Roberts received three national Emmy awards and a Gracie Award at CBS.

The 65-year-old left CBS to join CNN in 2006. He covered the 2006 Lebanon War from the frontlines and received a Headline Award for his coverage. Roberts co-hosted CNN's morning program American Morning from 2007 to 2010 and became a national correspondent for the network.

John Roberts left CNN to join Fox News in 2011. He covered several prominent events like the 2011 Hurricane Irene, the murder trial of Robert Durst, the U.S. Ebola outbreak and the 2013 EF5 tornado, among others.

He was then appointed chief White House correspondent and covered Donald Trump’s administration between 2017 and 2011. He began co-hosting America Reports on January 14, 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Roberts was also inducted into the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame in March 2009.

Edited by Srijan Sen