Who is Dan Bongino's wife? Relationship explored as YouTube suspends Fox News host's channel for spreading COVID misinformation

Fox News and Fox Nation host Dan Bongino, 47, recently got his YouTube channel temporarily suspended and demonetized for spreading misinformation about the Coronavirus pandemic.

He recently shared a video on his channel, declaring his views on the ineffectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Though a YouTube spokesperson refused to reveal which of Dan's remarks caused the ban, it is clear that the video in question is the sole reason behind the suspension.

But Dan, who has over 871k subscribers on his YouTube channel, refused to bow down to the network as he stated that there would be no apology from his side.

Paula Andrea Bongino and Dan Bongino have been together for more than twenty years. According to reports, Paula, born in Cali, Colombia, is in her forties. She attended Baruch College in New York City and first met Dan two weeks before the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Their first date was a blind one at an NYC restaurant named Sullivan’s. Before Dan could ask for a second one, the attack occurred close to her work. Dan Bongino, who spent the day trying to reach her, ended up proposing to the love of his life a few years later at the same restaurant they went to for their first meeting.

The couple have two daughters, Isabel (born in 2004) and Amelia (born in 2012). A few years ago, Bongino and his wife used to run three businesses from their home: selling martial arts apparel, designing websites, and consulting on security and risk management.

Dan Bongino got banned from posting anything on his YouTube channel for a week, last Friday. His channel has also been removed from its Partner Program, which allows YouTubers to monetize their content using advertisements.

YouTube's 2020 rule strictly prohibits "content about COVID-19 that poses a serious risk of egregious harm." According to the new guidelines, every piece of content that goes against health authorities like the World Health Organization is a complete no-no.

If a channel violates the policy for the second time within three months of the first violation, it could face a two-week suspension. In case of a third violation, the channel will be permanently deleted as well as banned from the platform.

Dan Bongino, whose YouTube channel has been demonetized for at least 30 days, shared a screenshot of an email he sent to a YouTube representative named Coco, in which he called the video-sharing social media platform a "tyrannical, free speech-hating, bull****, big tech s***hole".

"YouTube just suspended my channel for daring to question the mask fascists. I guess they were waiting for an apology from me. But that’s not quite how it worked out for them."

In the email, Dan Bongino showed no signs of remorse, nor did he plea for the removal of the ban. He, in fact, clearly stated that he would not negotiate, and would post his views on the uselessness of masks immediately after the ban is removed, writing:

"Dear Coco, Nice to meet you. I was sent your email about YouTube's suspension of my channel. If I said I was surprised here I'd be lying. We knew it was just a matter of time before the tyrannical, free-speech hating, bull**, big tech s***hole you work for, would try to silence us.

"I anxiously waited for this moment however, as I've said on my show many times. Thankfully, I'm one of the investors in Rumble, a video platform that respects free-speech. As a matter of fact, I have more than double the number of followers there, than on your sh*t platform.

"So here's my deal to you, and there will be NO negotiation. After your 'suspension,' I will immediately post content questioning why masks have been totally ineffective in stopping this pandemic. I dare you to do something about it."

YouTube just suspended Dan’s channel for daring to question the mask fascists.



Don Bongino is an American right-wing commentator who served as a New York City Police Department officer from 1995 to 1999. Following the end of his career as an NYPD officer, Dan went on to work as a Secret Service agent until 2011. He also ran for Congress as a Republican thrice, but never succeeded.

