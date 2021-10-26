"I would like her to know how deeply sorry I am": Gus Johnson controversy rages on, as YouTuber's apology leaves internet divided

YouTuber-comedian Gus Johnson publicly apologized on Twitter to his former girlfriend, Abelina Sabrina, for being an unsupportive and mentally abusive partner during Sabrina's pregnancy.

Four days ago, Sabrina shared her life-threatening experience of undergoing surgery after dealing with an ectopic pregnancy. The 27-year-old did not disclose her partner's name, but fans assumed Johnson gave their public relationship.

Sabrina shared details of her harrowing medical experience on October 22 and said that her partner was mentally abusive, negligent, and gaslighting her during a traumatic phase in her life. She did not share the timeline of her pregnancy.

Sabrina also shared the unfortunate news of losing her baby and rupturing her left fallopian tube, leading to severe internal bleeding. Once she went public with her story, followers of Johnson awaited a response.

Gus Johnson's apology fell flat

Johnson apologized for his behavior and claimed to have “recognized shortcomings.” The typed apology read:

“I am aware of the recent video that calls out some actions that I’m not proud of and I want to apologize… We were young and not remotely prepared to deal with all the realities of a long lasting and traumatic medical situation.”

The 26-year-old comedian shared that he had been to therapy with Sabrina, where he came to understand his wrong-doings.

Adding to his apology, Johnson said:

“I fully realize what I did wrong, and wish I could change how I responded and acted during that time.”

At the end of his statement, Johnson added that he would be stepping away from the Gus and Eddy podcast, which he co-hosts with close friend Eddy Burback. He also announced that the upcoming live shows will be canceled “with full refunds issued.” He added that:

“I will also be taking some time off from posting and working for a while.”

When Gus Johnson issued his apology on Twitter, Sabrina did not sympathize with her ex-boyfriend. She responded to his statement by saying:

“I won’t accept a misleading apology with lies in it. I don’t forgive you.”

Twitter wasn't pleased

The vast majority of the internet continued to support Sabrina and showed deep displeasure towards Johnson's behavior.

For this reason, the couple likely decided to part ways. It remains to be seen what impact Johnson's career will have, given the problematic nature of the allegations.

Edited by Srijan Sen